Despite Two Heart Surgeries, Lucknow's Braveheart Continues To Scale Peaks
Soumya Rakshit recently hoisted the Indian tricolour atop Ama Dablam in Nepal, becoming the third female mountaineer in the country to achieve this feat.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 4:02 PM IST
Lucknow: She is literally a 'braveheart' from the City of Nawabs. Despite having undergone two heart surgeries, Soumya Rakshit has been living her dream of conquering the world's highest mountains. Her unwavering determination has overridden the warnings coming from the health experts, terming her exploits life-threatening. She recently hoisted the Indian flag atop Ama Dablam in Nepal, becoming the third female mountaineer in the country to achieve this feat.
Despite a congenital heart condition of Ventricular Septal Defect and Mitral Regurgitation (VSD-MR), she has transformed from an engineer to a mountaineer with the help of her understanding parents, Sunita Gupta and Anjan Rakshit. Her mother served in the Indian Army for 30 years while her father was with the Indian Air Force (IAF). She has a sister, Pakhi Rakshit, who is eight years younger to her.
Soumya’s first surgery at the age of one had resulted in complications, which led to another one at the age of 10 years. Travelling with her parents to hilly areas as a child saw her gazing at the mountains and dreaming of climbing them. Born in Dehradun, she had a strong connection with the mountains from an early age.
Her parents were struggling with her illness during her annual checkups. At that time, she never imagined that she would ever be able to climb. She completed her B.Tech from Lucknow in 2017 and bagged a job at Bengaluru in 2020. She is currently stationed in Pune.
"I became a software engineer, but becoming a mountaineer was my passion. My parents cared deeply for me because of my heart condition, and I was never able to express my desire to become a mountaineer. After getting a job and becoming self-dependent, I started thinking about it. My family also learned about my passion. I had heard that Mount Everest was visible from some places in India. I travelled to West Bengal and saw Everest from there," she shared.
She added, "I trained to become a mountaineer for seven days, during which I discovered my potential. That's where my journey began. I also learned that heart disease wouldn't be a hindrance to mountaineering. I've been practicing regular yoga, cardio and strength training at home. Yoga has been a huge help to me. Whenever I had time off from my job, I would go climbing mountains."
The doctors had forbidden her from playing, jumping or running as her heart condition reduced oxygen flow in her body. This made mountain climbing all the more risky. But she was determined to have her way.
"I took basic and advanced mountaineering courses from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering at Uttarkashi and the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute at Darjeeling in 2021 and 2023. These courses helped me a lot in understanding and learning mountaineering techniques," she said while relating that she was invited to an all-women climbathon organised by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation in 2024, where they conquered four peaks in the Bara Shigri Glacier in the Lahaul Valley of Himachal Pradesh. Two of these were virgin peaks that had never been climbed before.
"Additionally, I have climbed several major peaks above 20,000 feet in Ladakh. I have completed more than 10 Himalayan treks in India. I have also served as a trek leader for India's leading all-girls boarding school in Uttarakhand and Himachal," she disclosed.
Focussing on her future goals, Soumya devised a strategy to conquer Nepal's beautiful mountain of Ama Dablam, having a height of 6,812 meters (22,349 feet). Climbing this mountain is primarily done with ropes. Some steep slopes present numerous challenges. It requires a strong body and a strong determination.
Known as the 'Matterhorn of the Himalayas', this mountain is known for its immense beauty along with steep peaks, ice walls, and rapidly changing weather, making it one of the most challenging climbs in the world.
It required strong mental preparation for Soumya, who explained, "I set a 27-day target to climb Ama Dablam in September-October 2025. When I began climbing, I saw that four out of eight people had low oxygen levels and had to be rescued by helicopter. I was terrified, but I kept my spirits up. Shortness of breath and an increased heart rate are normal when climbing the high altitudes. During the climb, my heart rate would accelerate significantly. I would feel a strange tightness in my chest."
This led to a pause and using breathing techniques that come from Yoga. "That's how, after 16 days of hard work, I was able to climb Ama Dablam. This climb wasn't just about reaching the summit but also about demonstrating that with strong determination, any difficulty can be overcome," she said.
On her way back, she was embraced by several women working from neighbouring villages in the kitchen at the base camp as only two women from India had managed this feat before her. This mission was accomplished at a cost of Rs 6.5 lakh, for which Soumya used her savings and even sold her car.
"My parents always supported me like a rock. I was often unable to go home during festivals. I am inspired by mountaineer Bachendri Pal. I have been reading about her struggles," she related while pointing out that she was raised without any discrimination. Her parents never dictated how a girl should live, nor did they ever bind her to societal norms or pressures.
Her heart condition causes low oxygen levels to cause her body to turn blue. Recently, a doctor at Medanta Lucknow informed her that her resting heart rate was 58, which is typically that of an athlete. Ignoring everything, she has tried to live life to the fullest.
Her advice to budding mountaineers includes proper training with Yoga that helps increase lung capacity at high altitudes. Regular running and cycling can also be beneficial.
"Lift weights to strengthen your upper body. You should be proficient in harnesses, tying ropes and hanging from them. You should have knowledge of maps," she added.
Apart from her, Reena from Shyamlal Bagh in Haryana's Hisar and Samira Khan from Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh have also conquered Ama Dablam. The latter has also travelled to 20 countries by bicycle.
