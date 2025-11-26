ETV Bharat / offbeat

Despite Two Heart Surgeries, Lucknow's Braveheart Continues To Scale Peaks

Lucknow: She is literally a 'braveheart' from the City of Nawabs. Despite having undergone two heart surgeries, Soumya Rakshit has been living her dream of conquering the world's highest mountains. Her unwavering determination has overridden the warnings coming from the health experts, terming her exploits life-threatening. She recently hoisted the Indian flag atop Ama Dablam in Nepal, becoming the third female mountaineer in the country to achieve this feat.

Despite a congenital heart condition of Ventricular Septal Defect and Mitral Regurgitation (VSD-MR), she has transformed from an engineer to a mountaineer with the help of her understanding parents, Sunita Gupta and Anjan Rakshit. Her mother served in the Indian Army for 30 years while her father was with the Indian Air Force (IAF). She has a sister, Pakhi Rakshit, who is eight years younger to her.

Soumya Rakshit (ETV Bharat)

Soumya’s first surgery at the age of one had resulted in complications, which led to another one at the age of 10 years. Travelling with her parents to hilly areas as a child saw her gazing at the mountains and dreaming of climbing them. Born in Dehradun, she had a strong connection with the mountains from an early age.

Her parents were struggling with her illness during her annual checkups. At that time, she never imagined that she would ever be able to climb. She completed her B.Tech from Lucknow in 2017 and bagged a job at Bengaluru in 2020. She is currently stationed in Pune.

"I became a software engineer, but becoming a mountaineer was my passion. My parents cared deeply for me because of my heart condition, and I was never able to express my desire to become a mountaineer. After getting a job and becoming self-dependent, I started thinking about it. My family also learned about my passion. I had heard that Mount Everest was visible from some places in India. I travelled to West Bengal and saw Everest from there," she shared.

She added, "I trained to become a mountaineer for seven days, during which I discovered my potential. That's where my journey began. I also learned that heart disease wouldn't be a hindrance to mountaineering. I've been practicing regular yoga, cardio and strength training at home. Yoga has been a huge help to me. Whenever I had time off from my job, I would go climbing mountains."

The doctors had forbidden her from playing, jumping or running as her heart condition reduced oxygen flow in her body. This made mountain climbing all the more risky. But she was determined to have her way.

"I took basic and advanced mountaineering courses from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering at Uttarkashi and the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute at Darjeeling in 2021 and 2023. These courses helped me a lot in understanding and learning mountaineering techniques," she said while relating that she was invited to an all-women climbathon organised by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation in 2024, where they conquered four peaks in the Bara Shigri Glacier in the Lahaul Valley of Himachal Pradesh. Two of these were virgin peaks that had never been climbed before.

"Additionally, I have climbed several major peaks above 20,000 feet in Ladakh. I have completed more than 10 Himalayan treks in India. I have also served as a trek leader for India's leading all-girls boarding school in Uttarakhand and Himachal," she disclosed.