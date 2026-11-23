ETV Bharat / offbeat

Despite Failing Vision This Pithoragarh Singer Continues On His Musical Journey

Pithoragarh: Not allowing disability to become an impediment in his life, a singer in Uttarakhand has continued his musical journey while overcoming various hardships. The story of 40-year-old Sundar Bafila is an inspirational one. This resident of Badet village in Berinag development block of Pithoragarh district has struggled with his failing vision for several years, but his passion for music has remained unwavering. Despite financial hardship and government neglect, Sundar continues to strive for recognition through his melodies.

Having a passion for music since early childhood, Sundar began singing at the age of seven. One can gauge his talent from the fact that he auditioned for the Indian Idol Season 5 reality show in Delhi in 2010, where he showcased his talent and made it to the fourth round. He finished among the top 20 singers out of approximately 80,000 contestants. This achievement is a testament to his dedication and talent. Sundar also participated in ETV's ‘Jhumigo Uttarakhand ’, where he represented the Kumaon region, showcasing his singing talent at the state level.

“Coming from a small place like Berinag, reaching the top 100 in the Indian Idol audition was a big achievement for me,” he said.

He considers folk icons late Pappu Karki and late Prahlad Mehra as his mentors and inspirations. Sundar sings songs written and composed by himself. He is a regular feature at various fairs, festivals and Ramlilas held in the Kumaon region of the state.

Sundar disclosed, "I was taken to Delhi for the treatment of my eyesight, but the treatment was not possible even there.” Despite this, he has remained courageous and made music his life's mission.

The sad part is that despite his talent and struggle, Sundar hasn't received any special assistance from the government. He disclosed that even his disability pension doesn't arrive on time. For people with disabilities who are financially weak and dependent on others, pensions are a major support system. Delays in receiving pensions further exacerbate their difficulties.