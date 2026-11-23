Despite Failing Vision This Pithoragarh Singer Continues On His Musical Journey
Sundar Bafila is a regular feature at various fairs, festivals and Ramlilas held in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand
Published : November 23, 2026 at 5:28 PM IST
Pithoragarh: Not allowing disability to become an impediment in his life, a singer in Uttarakhand has continued his musical journey while overcoming various hardships. The story of 40-year-old Sundar Bafila is an inspirational one. This resident of Badet village in Berinag development block of Pithoragarh district has struggled with his failing vision for several years, but his passion for music has remained unwavering. Despite financial hardship and government neglect, Sundar continues to strive for recognition through his melodies.
Having a passion for music since early childhood, Sundar began singing at the age of seven. One can gauge his talent from the fact that he auditioned for the Indian Idol Season 5 reality show in Delhi in 2010, where he showcased his talent and made it to the fourth round. He finished among the top 20 singers out of approximately 80,000 contestants. This achievement is a testament to his dedication and talent. Sundar also participated in ETV's ‘Jhumigo Uttarakhand ’, where he represented the Kumaon region, showcasing his singing talent at the state level.
“Coming from a small place like Berinag, reaching the top 100 in the Indian Idol audition was a big achievement for me,” he said.
He considers folk icons late Pappu Karki and late Prahlad Mehra as his mentors and inspirations. Sundar sings songs written and composed by himself. He is a regular feature at various fairs, festivals and Ramlilas held in the Kumaon region of the state.
Sundar disclosed, "I was taken to Delhi for the treatment of my eyesight, but the treatment was not possible even there.” Despite this, he has remained courageous and made music his life's mission.
The sad part is that despite his talent and struggle, Sundar hasn't received any special assistance from the government. He disclosed that even his disability pension doesn't arrive on time. For people with disabilities who are financially weak and dependent on others, pensions are a major support system. Delays in receiving pensions further exacerbate their difficulties.
Sundar sees some hope for people like him if more films are shot in the hilly regions and local talent is given some space in such projects.
Sundar's story isn't just about a folk singer's struggle, but also a question mark on the system where talent exists but lacks the encouragement and support. His eyesight may have failed him, but he continues to carve out his own identity with the light of his music.
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