Designed By Ants, Uttarakhand’s Mahasu Temple Draws Thousands Of Devotees During Jagra Festival
A temple believed to have been architecturally designed by ants drew thousands of devotees during Mahasu Devta’s vibrant Jagra festival in Jaunsar-Bawar, reports Tikam Varma.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 11:54 AM IST
Vikasnagar: The magnificent Konark Sun Temple is believed to have taken 1,200 artisans 12 years to build. The Kailasa Temple at Ellora was carved from a single rock, while generations of highly skilled sculptors and craftsmen created several of India’s other monumental shrines. But in a remote village of Uttarakhand, local folklore credits some of nature’s tiniest creatures with turning architects.
Residents of Thaina in Dehradun’s Jaunsar-Bawar region believe that ants drew the architectural layout of their Mahasu Devta Temple overnight. The unusual legend returned to the fore as thousands of devotees gathered at the ancient shrine for the annual Jagra festival, offering prayers and seeking the blessings of Mahasu Devta.
According to the belief passed down through generations, villagers were uncertain about the design of the temple after Mahasu Devta chose Thaina as his abode. When they sought divine guidance, ants appeared the following day and formed the architectural plan on the ground, showing the villagers how the shrine should be built.
The temple, regarded as the second Siddha Peeth of Mahasu Devta after Hanol Dham, witnessed a sea of devotion during the Jagra celebrations on September 13 and 14. Children, women, young people and the elderly arrived in large numbers to worship the deity and witness the ceremonial procession of his palanquin.
Uttarakhand is widely known as Devbhoomi, or the Land of the Gods. Besides the Char Dham and thousands of temples and monasteries, the sacred Ganga and Yamuna rivers originate in the state. Its mountains, including Om Parvat, Nanda Devi, Neelkanth, Shivling Peak, Adi Kailash and Khait Parvat, are also associated with faith and mythology. Many communities believe that deities inhabit the forests as well.
The state is equally renowned for its religious festivals, fairs and deeply rooted traditions. Among them, the Jagra festival dedicated to Mahasu Devta in Dehradun district’s Jaunsar-Bawar region attracts devotees from faraway places.
Mahasu Devta’s Jagra Celebrated With Fervour
During the Jagra festival, an overnight vigil was organised on Sunday at the main Mahasu Devta Temple in Hanol and at the second Siddha Peeth in Thaina village. On Monday, a sea of devotees including children, women, young people and the elderly, arrived in large numbers to seek the blessings of their presiding deity.
The ceremonial palanquin of Mahasu Devta was brought out of the temple in accordance with traditional rituals. The palanquin was taken to a nearby sacred water source for a ceremonial bath. It was then brought back to the temple courtyard so that devotees could have darshan. As chants of Mahasu Maharaj echoed around the complex, village women stood in rows holding incense. They worshipped the palanquin with rice grains and ghee.
The palanquin was placed on a wooden seat made of deodar in the middle of the temple courtyard, allowing all devotees to offer prayers. It was later ceremonially taken back inside the temple.
Local resident Sunita Rohilla said, “This is the court of Mahasu Maharaj. The Jagra festival is celebrated every year, and devotees come from distant places for his darshan. The divine palanquin is brought out of the temple, and all the traditional rituals are performed in the prescribed manner. This year, too, every tradition was observed according to custom,” she added.
The Legend Behind the Thaina Temple
Thaina Temple Committee president Sanjay Bhatt said the shrine holds the same religious importance as Hanol Dham, regarded as the first Siddha Peeth of Mahasu Devta. “The importance attached to Hanol Dham is also attached to Thaina Mahasu. This place is known as Thainod,” Bhatt said.
Recalling the traditional belief, he said, “When the oppression of King Samu Sahu increased, the people went to Hanol and told Mahasu Maharaj about their suffering. Maharaj then said that he would come here and reside among them.”
A question subsequently arose over the place where the deity’s shrine would be established. “The deity conveyed through his mediums that he would reside in the village where the basket carrying his idol could no longer be lifted. When the basket containing Mahasu Maharaj’s idol reached Thaina, it became impossible to lift it. It was then understood that the deity had chosen this village as his abode,” Bhatt explained.
When Ants Drew the Temple’s Architecture
The villagers, however, still did not know where exactly the temple should be constructed or what its architectural design should be. “Our elders said that the following day, ants created the architectural layout of the temple,” Bhatt said.
According to the folklore, the deity also declared that flowers would bloom, water would emerge and a goat would kill a leopard before he formally took up residence there. “It is said that a goat subsequently killed a leopard. Mahasu Maharaj then made this place his abode,” Bhatt added.
The story has been passed down through generations and remains an inseparable part of the community’s faith. Local people describe it as the only temple in the world whose architectural plan was prepared by ants.
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