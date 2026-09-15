ETV Bharat / offbeat

Designed By Ants, Uttarakhand’s Mahasu Temple Draws Thousands Of Devotees During Jagra Festival

Vikasnagar: The magnificent Konark Sun Temple is believed to have taken 1,200 artisans 12 years to build. The Kailasa Temple at Ellora was carved from a single rock, while generations of highly skilled sculptors and craftsmen created several of India’s other monumental shrines. But in a remote village of Uttarakhand, local folklore credits some of nature’s tiniest creatures with turning architects.

Residents of Thaina in Dehradun’s Jaunsar-Bawar region believe that ants drew the architectural layout of their Mahasu Devta Temple overnight. The unusual legend returned to the fore as thousands of devotees gathered at the ancient shrine for the annual Jagra festival, offering prayers and seeking the blessings of Mahasu Devta.

Thousands Attend Mahasu Devta Jagra At Uttarakhand’s Legendary Thaina Temple (ETV Bharat)

According to the belief passed down through generations, villagers were uncertain about the design of the temple after Mahasu Devta chose Thaina as his abode. When they sought divine guidance, ants appeared the following day and formed the architectural plan on the ground, showing the villagers how the shrine should be built.

The temple, regarded as the second Siddha Peeth of Mahasu Devta after Hanol Dham, witnessed a sea of devotion during the Jagra celebrations on September 13 and 14. Children, women, young people and the elderly arrived in large numbers to worship the deity and witness the ceremonial procession of his palanquin.

Uttarakhand is widely known as Devbhoomi, or the Land of the Gods. Besides the Char Dham and thousands of temples and monasteries, the sacred Ganga and Yamuna rivers originate in the state. Its mountains, including Om Parvat, Nanda Devi, Neelkanth, Shivling Peak, Adi Kailash and Khait Parvat, are also associated with faith and mythology. Many communities believe that deities inhabit the forests as well.

Thousands Attend Mahasu Devta Jagra At Uttarakhand’s Legendary Thaina Temple (ETV Bharat)

The state is equally renowned for its religious festivals, fairs and deeply rooted traditions. Among them, the Jagra festival dedicated to Mahasu Devta in Dehradun district’s Jaunsar-Bawar region attracts devotees from faraway places.

Mahasu Devta’s Jagra Celebrated With Fervour

During the Jagra festival, an overnight vigil was organised on Sunday at the main Mahasu Devta Temple in Hanol and at the second Siddha Peeth in Thaina village. On Monday, a sea of devotees including children, women, young people and the elderly, arrived in large numbers to seek the blessings of their presiding deity.