Dera Besha Tradition Of Badakodanda In Ganjam Where Characters Of The Ramayana Come Alive In Wood
For artisans of Odisha's Badakodanda, carving divine figures out of wood is more than just art. They are stories of ancestors which they keep alive.
Published : November 8, 2025 at 3:20 PM IST
By Samir Kumar Acharya
Berhampur: Ramayana is preached, practised, prayed and lived every day in India. But not many would have heard about the 'Dera Besha' (Dera meaning tie and besha meaning attire) tradition of Badakodanda, in Odisha's Ganjam, which portrays the Ramayana the folk way - unique and upholding community pride. Known as one of the largest wooden carved attire displays in Asia, this spectacular heritage tradition transforms an otherwise non-descript village into a grand mythological battlefield every year - a place where Ramayana comes alive in wood and colour.
As one walks along the one-kilometre stretch of the main road during the event, the scene unfolds like a mythic spectacle. While on one side stand towering figures of Lord Ram, Lakshman, and Hanuman stand in their resplendent best, their formidable opponents Ravana, Kumbhakarna, and Meghnad are seen in their magnificent selves. Then there massive elephants, golden-maned lions, tigers, horses, camels, bulls, and finally the extraordinary figure of Nabagunjar, a creature of divine mysticism.
For the visitors who come from far and wide to watch the spectacle, it feels as if they are taken back to the age that witnessed the Ramayana real life. The vivid crafting of the characters is done entirely in wood.
"Dera Besha is not merely a folk art display, it is the living tradition of Ghumusar, a region in Ganjam known for its artistic and cultural roots. For the skilled artisans of Badakodanda, keeping the centuries-old craft alive is important and so is passing down the techniques through generations," say the community people.
The colossal sculptures carved mostly from Paldhua wood, are locally known as 'dera besha' because they are tied and displayed along the village streets. On the last day of Kartik month, villagers gather to present this grand spectacle which includes larger-than-life portraitures installed on either sides of the road. The entire exhibition spans the space from the Gopinath temple to the Jagannath, Raghunath, and Shiva temples.
Cultural researcher Sanyasi Maharana explains that the Dera Besha tradition dates back to about 1,200 years, originating during the reign of the Bhanja kings. The term Dera Besha, he says, refers to the act of tying up or erecting the sculptures.
Some historians believe the practice is a celebration of symbolic victory following the local resistance against British colonial forces, where Ram represents the Bhanja ruler and Ravana symbolises the British power. Others view it as a creative effort to preserve Odisha’s folk weaving and carving traditions through spiritual storytelling.
Another researcher, Bayaman Charchi, notes, "The art reflects the spread of 'Ram consciousness' in the region. The Maharana sculptors need to be appreciated for their unmatched craftsmanship. They are continuing the tradition even today."
Local resident Gopalchandra Behera shares that the idols of Ram, Lakshman, and Hanuman are already placed at various spots in the village, but those of Luv and Kush are still under construction. The process was delayed due to lack of funds. “Many of the old sculptures have got damaged. We try to preserve and display them with community donations,” he says.
Though Badakodanda has got the status of heritage village, the Dera Besha tradition is on the brink of extinction struggling for official support. The villagers appealed that the government must pay attention so that the event could regain its past grandeur and be showcased as one of Odisha’s most extraordinary folk art traditions.
