Dera Besha Tradition Of Badakodanda In Ganjam Where Characters Of The Ramayana Come Alive In Wood

By Samir Kumar Acharya Berhampur: Ramayana is preached, practised, prayed and lived every day in India. But not many would have heard about the 'Dera Besha' (Dera meaning tie and besha meaning attire) tradition of Badakodanda, in Odisha's Ganjam, which portrays the Ramayana the folk way - unique and upholding community pride. Known as one of the largest wooden carved attire displays in Asia, this spectacular heritage tradition transforms an otherwise non-descript village into a grand mythological battlefield every year - a place where Ramayana comes alive in wood and colour. As one walks along the one-kilometre stretch of the main road during the event, the scene unfolds like a mythic spectacle. While on one side stand towering figures of Lord Ram, Lakshman, and Hanuman stand in their resplendent best, their formidable opponents Ravana, Kumbhakarna, and Meghnad are seen in their magnificent selves. Then there massive elephants, golden-maned lions, tigers, horses, camels, bulls, and finally the extraordinary figure of Nabagunjar, a creature of divine mysticism. Dera Besha Tradition Of Badakodanda In Ganjam Where Characters Of The Ramayana Come Alive In Wood (ETV Bharat) For the visitors who come from far and wide to watch the spectacle, it feels as if they are taken back to the age that witnessed the Ramayana real life. The vivid crafting of the characters is done entirely in wood. "Dera Besha is not merely a folk art display, it is the living tradition of Ghumusar, a region in Ganjam known for its artistic and cultural roots. For the skilled artisans of Badakodanda, keeping the centuries-old craft alive is important and so is passing down the techniques through generations," say the community people.