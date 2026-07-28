ETV Bharat / offbeat

Deprived Of Arms Yet Armed With Resolve Purulia's Jagannath Mahato Uses Feet To Write, Shapes Young Minds

Baghmundi (West Bengal): His name is Jagannath, and he seems to be physically one with his namesake, the Divine Lord Jagannath. However, being born without arms did not reduce him to the proverbial ‘Thuto Jagannath’ (a term implying a helpless or useless person). On the contrary, despite lacking arms, Jagannath made up his mind to do something worthwhile, and today, he is shaping the future of children.

A teacher at Dabha Torang Nimna Buniyadi Vidyalaya in the Baghmundi block of Purulia, Jagannath interacts with students and effectively writes and draws on the blackboard using his feet. The 41-year-old Mahato, through his life, has shown how one can reach the pinnacle of success by nurturing a dream through indomitable willpower, even in the absence of physical capability. Navigating every stage of his education with great difficulty, he has become an inspiration for the entire region.

Jagannath interacting with students (ETV Bharat)

Mahato is a resident of Burda village in the Baghmundi block, born to a farmer father. He learnt to use his feet for all activities since he was born a Divyang. Those feet, he believes, made his life easier and made him self-sufficient, enabling him to take care of his mother, wife, brother and daughter.

Always a meritorious student, Mahato completed his primary education at Burda Vivekananda Shishu Niketan and went on to pass his Secondary (Madhyamik) examination from Burda High School in 2000 and his Higher Secondary examination from Jhalda Satyabhama Vidyapith in 2002. In 2006, he earned his bachelor’s degree from JK College in Purulia. That same year, he secured a job with the Benfish Fisheries Department in Salt Lake Sector V, Kolkata.

Jagannath Mahato (ETV Bharat)

Subsequently, when he qualified for the TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) in 2012, he joined Dabha Torang Nimna Buniyadi Vidyalaya as a primary school teacher two years later. Since then, for the past 12 years, he has been teaching at the school, overcoming numerous hardships and obstacles that he has faced since childhood.