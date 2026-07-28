Deprived Of Arms Yet Armed With Resolve Purulia's Jagannath Mahato Uses Feet To Write, Shapes Young Minds
Jagannath never allowed his physical disability to stand in the way of his dreams. He rather overcame challenges to become a teacher, reports Sarmistha Banerjee.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 1:38 PM IST
Baghmundi (West Bengal): His name is Jagannath, and he seems to be physically one with his namesake, the Divine Lord Jagannath. However, being born without arms did not reduce him to the proverbial ‘Thuto Jagannath’ (a term implying a helpless or useless person). On the contrary, despite lacking arms, Jagannath made up his mind to do something worthwhile, and today, he is shaping the future of children.
A teacher at Dabha Torang Nimna Buniyadi Vidyalaya in the Baghmundi block of Purulia, Jagannath interacts with students and effectively writes and draws on the blackboard using his feet. The 41-year-old Mahato, through his life, has shown how one can reach the pinnacle of success by nurturing a dream through indomitable willpower, even in the absence of physical capability. Navigating every stage of his education with great difficulty, he has become an inspiration for the entire region.
Mahato is a resident of Burda village in the Baghmundi block, born to a farmer father. He learnt to use his feet for all activities since he was born a Divyang. Those feet, he believes, made his life easier and made him self-sufficient, enabling him to take care of his mother, wife, brother and daughter.
Always a meritorious student, Mahato completed his primary education at Burda Vivekananda Shishu Niketan and went on to pass his Secondary (Madhyamik) examination from Burda High School in 2000 and his Higher Secondary examination from Jhalda Satyabhama Vidyapith in 2002. In 2006, he earned his bachelor’s degree from JK College in Purulia. That same year, he secured a job with the Benfish Fisheries Department in Salt Lake Sector V, Kolkata.
Subsequently, when he qualified for the TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) in 2012, he joined Dabha Torang Nimna Buniyadi Vidyalaya as a primary school teacher two years later. Since then, for the past 12 years, he has been teaching at the school, overcoming numerous hardships and obstacles that he has faced since childhood.
Sharing his journey so far, Mahato says he always dreamt of becoming a teacher and never allowed his physical disability to break his spirit. Explaining how he decided to hold the pen with his foot instead of his hand, he said, “Watching my sisters study as a child sparked my own desire to learn. That was when I suddenly tried holding the pen with my foot. Seeing this, my sisters realized I could write using my foot and they were very supportive.”
Then began his true test. Relying entirely on sheer willpower, he aced all the tests, scoring a perfect 100 almost every time and demonstrated exactly what can be achieved when one has determination.
Indrajit Kumar, Headmaster of Dabha Torang Nimna Buniyadi Vidyalaya, says, “The way Mahato Babu teaches the students is truly worth watching. Looking at him, one would never guess he has a physical disability; he leads a life just like any other ordinary person. Those who are specially abled like him can find inspiration in his example.”
Similarly, Deben Mahato, a guardian of one of Mahato’s students, says, “We feel proud seeing Mahato teach the children. He is always at the forefront when it comes to educating the young minds.”
It is not just the guardians; Mahato's teaching method inspires the students as well. From a young age, they are learning how to move forward against the tide, even in the face of adversity.
Speaking highly of Mahato, a local resident, Parikshit Kumar said, “I have witnessed Jagannath Babu’s struggle since childhood. The way he has moved forward despite all adversities is truly praiseworthy. We are proud of him.”
A friend of Jagannath, Swadesh Kumar Maity, said Mahato commutes to school with him almost every day. “It is heartening to see the way he interacts with the children and how sincerely he fulfils his responsibilities towards them. He leads a life just like any other ordinary person. Seeing him outperform many able-bodied people, one would never perceive him as differently-abled,” he added.
Jagannath Mahato has proved that physical disability may have been destined, but the power to rewrite one’s own destiny lies in hard work and determination. “Braving challenges and writing your own story is completely up to you,” he said.
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