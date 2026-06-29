ETV Bharat / offbeat

Depesh And Pooja Dedhia, A Mumbai Couple Serves Breakfast Every Sunday To Needy People

epesh And Pooja Dedhia, a Mumbai couple serves breakfast every Sunday to needy people. Till now they have served over 15,000 people have eaten for 157 consecutive weeks. ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: While most take it easy on Sundays, as it is a holiday for a majority of people across the world, there are some dedicated citizens for whom Sunday is not sabbath, but a day to pay back to society.

One such couple are the Pooja and Deepesh Dedhia, who dedicatedly serve breakfast to people. This couple from Bhandup wakes up at 4 AM every Sunday and prepares food for the needy and hungry citizens and sets up a table to serve them.

Every Sunday, this couple donates food to about 100 to 125 people.

About the Couple

Pooja is a hospitality professional. She is a chef and nutritionist, while Deepesh works in a private bank. Every Sunday, the Dedhia couple serve food at the National School premises in Bhandup. So far, the couple has not missed a single Sunday, and till now, for 157 Sundays, their mornings are spent giving back to society.

In the last three years, Dedhias have fed over 15,000 people. This initiative has been running continuously since July 2, 2023, and is being implemented through the Matoshree Foundation. This foundation was established by Deepesh Dedhia in May 2023.

The story behind

"My parents tell me that when I was born, my health condition was rather serious and needed blood. A lot of water had gone to my head, they told me. The doctors told my parents that I would require blood for transfusion. In those days, it wasn't like today, when one could procure blood by paying money. This was over 40 years ago," recalled Deepesh.

"It was only through word of mouth that the message for blood was passed around. My parents say that it is how randomly one person came and donated his blood for my treatment. I have absolutely no clue who this good Samaritan was; however, his blood helped me survive. I would like to do something, maybe not something as big an effort as his, though a small gesture of paying back to the society is all I want to do," said Deepesh.

He further said many people have come forward to help him and are contributors to his charity organisation. "Many donors help voluntarily during the rest of the time. Our only aim is to donate food to the needy," he added.