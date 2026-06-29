Depesh And Pooja Dedhia, A Mumbai Couple Serves Breakfast Every Sunday To Needy People
Deepesh said, apart from friends and family, there are many silent heroes helping him | Reports Chinmay Jagtap
Published : June 29, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST
Mumbai: While most take it easy on Sundays, as it is a holiday for a majority of people across the world, there are some dedicated citizens for whom Sunday is not sabbath, but a day to pay back to society.
One such couple are the Pooja and Deepesh Dedhia, who dedicatedly serve breakfast to people. This couple from Bhandup wakes up at 4 AM every Sunday and prepares food for the needy and hungry citizens and sets up a table to serve them.
Every Sunday, this couple donates food to about 100 to 125 people.
About the Couple
Pooja is a hospitality professional. She is a chef and nutritionist, while Deepesh works in a private bank. Every Sunday, the Dedhia couple serve food at the National School premises in Bhandup. So far, the couple has not missed a single Sunday, and till now, for 157 Sundays, their mornings are spent giving back to society.
In the last three years, Dedhias have fed over 15,000 people. This initiative has been running continuously since July 2, 2023, and is being implemented through the Matoshree Foundation. This foundation was established by Deepesh Dedhia in May 2023.
The story behind
"My parents tell me that when I was born, my health condition was rather serious and needed blood. A lot of water had gone to my head, they told me. The doctors told my parents that I would require blood for transfusion. In those days, it wasn't like today, when one could procure blood by paying money. This was over 40 years ago," recalled Deepesh.
"It was only through word of mouth that the message for blood was passed around. My parents say that it is how randomly one person came and donated his blood for my treatment. I have absolutely no clue who this good Samaritan was; however, his blood helped me survive. I would like to do something, maybe not something as big an effort as his, though a small gesture of paying back to the society is all I want to do," said Deepesh.
He further said many people have come forward to help him and are contributors to his charity organisation. "Many donors help voluntarily during the rest of the time. Our only aim is to donate food to the needy," he added.
Pooja Dedhia said, "We are trying to ensure that needy citizens get nutritious, tasty and quality food."
Satisfaction of the Public
"Various dishes like poha, upma, misal-pav, chole-pav, dal-khichdi, Idli-chutney, Sabudana khichdi and buttermilk are served in summers. Additionally, bananas as fruit and sometimes some other fruit too are given. I prepare all this food myself. What we eat, we also give to others; that is our determination," says Pooja.
She said that she has received great support from family and friends in this work. "The reactions of the beneficiaries motivate us to keep going. The satisfaction on their faces is different because they are getting a hot breakfast every morning."
Lifetime Commitment
Deepesh said he was born in Bhandup and grew up in the central suburbs of Mumbai. He feels Bhandup has been portrayed negatively in Hindi films. "Bhandup is a good suburb, and for some reason, Bhandup has not been given the respect it deserves. Especially in Bollywood, they have made jokes about Bhandup. However, Bhandup is a city that is inclusive. Our service, too, is a small effort to ensure no one in Bhandup goes hungry," said Deepesh.
For this couple, 157 Sundays is just a number. "We don't have any target to achieve. It is a lifelong commitment. This service I began from 2023, and it is my word that, as long as either my wife or I am alive, it will not be stopped. Last year, when I fell sick, my wife single-handedly served for two Sundays. Then, when she was pregnant, I cooked and served people for a month. We believe that as long as one of us is alive, we will serve people every Sunday," said Deepesh.
Many helping silently
"We are not doing this alone. We are being helped by family, friends, relatives and many of our well-wishers too. Interestingly, even random people help us," concluded Deepesh.
Read More