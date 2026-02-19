ETV Bharat / offbeat

Demand For Handmade Jaipur Footwear Endures Despite Machine-Made Competition

Shoemaker Haider Khan disclosed that the vocation has been going on for over 300 years. The fifth generation of his family is carrying on with the art of shoemaking.

Maharaja Jai ​​Singh II initially settled artisans making leather slippers, nagra shoes and Rajasthani shoes on Khwasji Road near Badi Chaupar. Later, these cobblers were relocated near Ramganj Bazaar and popularly came to be known as members of the Rahmani community.

The arrival of leather artisans in Jaipur dates back to the time of Mirza Raja Jai ​​Singh of the Kachwaha dynasty of Amer, founding the city on November 18, 1728. He settled artisans skilled in various arts in different neighbourhoods of Jaipur and promoted handicrafts.

Jaipur: The famous Jaipur footwear that was once a popular handicraft of the Pink City is facing challenges from machines. But the demand for hand-sewn and embroidered footwear is still high among premium customers in India and abroad.

“Shoemaking has undergone a tremendous change. In the past, even the stitching of shoes was done by hand, but now it's done by machines. The leather shoe business has almost ceased because of the high cost and low profit. Therefore, shoes are now made from velvet, foam and other materials with the help of machines. Previously, leather shawls were used, but now plastic shawls are used in shoes,” he narrated.

Another person in this business, Taufiq Ahmed, said that four generations of his family have spent their lives in this profession. “This work is passed down from generation to generation, and it's our ancestral profession. Ninety per cent of our community works in this profession. Some also work in jewellery and other industries,” he said, adding that there are hardly any artisans left who can make leather shoes.

“Making leather shoes by hand is a time-consuming process. Previously, sewing and embroidery on shoes were done by hand, but now even this is done by machines, along with pasting,” Ahmed said.

Another fifth-generation shoemaker, Asim Ali, said that leather work has almost vanished in Jaipur. Sewing has been replaced by pasting. He explained, “Jaipur footwear was once in demand in many cities and states across India, but now it is in demand in many countries around the world as well. It can often be seen at business expos abroad.”

Those in the profession disclosed that thicker and stronger leather was once used to make footwear, but rising costs and lower profits have led to the increased use of velvet, foam and synthetic materials. Pure leather shoes are still made on special orders.

They said that velvet fabric or leather is cut to suit the design. Traditional Rajasthani patterns are also created along with modern designs to meet the changing fashion demands. The true hallmark of Ramganj's juttis is their intricate embroidery and meenakari work. Previously, this work was all done by hand, but presently, the use of machines and computerised designs has increased. However, the demand for hand-embroidered juttis remains strong.

The upper part of the footwear is attached to the shawl. Previously, all stitching was done by hand, but now most of the work is done by machine. Hand stitching is done for premium orders. The finished product is checked for fit, strength and design. Nowadays, even testing and finishing are done with the help of technical equipment.