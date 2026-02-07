Delhi University Botanist Comes Up With India’s First Carbon Garden
A carbon garden is a living ecosystem where every plant, micro-organism and even the bark of a tree plays a role in combating pollution
Published : February 7, 2026 at 3:51 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s first ‘Carbon Garden’ has come up at the Department of Botany in Delhi University with an aim to improve the air, soil and water in its vicinity. The architect of this unique initiative is senior botanist and Head of Department Professor Dinabandhu Sahu, who believes that if nature is properly understood and adopted on a small scale, even the most severe pollution crisis can be controlled. This garden has over 45 plant species that include medicinal plants, shrubs and large trees.
According to Professor Sahu, "People often think of gardens as limited to beautiful flowers and green grass. But a carbon garden isn't just an ornamental garden. It's a living ecosystem where every plant, micro-organism and even the bark of a tree plays a role in combating pollution."
He explained that contrary to the common belief that trees only take in carbon dioxide and give out oxygen, urban air also contains formaldehyde, toluene, carbon monoxide and other volatile organic compounds, which are extremely dangerous. “They can cause eye irritation, respiratory problems and even cancer,” he said while elaborating that the concept of a carbon garden is based on absorbing these toxic gases as well.
The Carbon Garden covers an area of approximately 2,000 square feet. Though small in size, it is incredibly useful. "We have included almost all the major forms of life here. These include algae, fungi, bacteria, mosses, ferns, gymnosperms and angiosperms, because life is impossible without biodiversity,” said Professor Sahu.
An attractive and scientifically important aspect of the Carbon Garden is Spirulina (Arthrospira). Professor Sahu explained, “Spirulina is one of the oldest living organisms on Earth and is estimated to be around 1.3 billion years old. It survives regardless of temperature, high or low and helps with carbon sequestration. This shows that nature has already created solutions to combat pollution."
Talking about the bark of trees, the botanist said, “We often overlook the bark of trees, but the 'bark continent' contains approximately 6 trillion microbial cells per square meter. These microbes consume gases like methane, hydrogen and carbon monoxide. This means that trees clean the air not only with their leaves but also with their bark."
Every plant in the Carbon Garden has been planted with a reason. The plants include Amaltas for medicinal purposes, Gulmohar and Neelmohar for colour, pollination and biodiversity enhancement, Casuarina for preventing salt particles and as a biofuel, Moringa for being a nutrient-rich plant known as a ‘superfood’ and four species of Snake Plant for removing toxic gases from the air.
"Here, you get food, medicine, oxygen and beauty in one place. This is what we call ecosystem services," said Professor Sahu.
The Carbon Garden teaches that planting trees is a scientific process. People often abandon trees after planting, causing them to become crooked or fall over. Professor Sahu explained, “In the Carbon Garden, we have kept each tree upright with three bamboo supports to ensure it remains healthy and strong.” He said that a tree planted correctly provides lifelong benefits.
The botanist believes that if this model is adopted not only in Delhi but across India, a major battle against pollution can be won. He said, "If small carbon gardens are created in every colony, school, university and office, it will significantly improve air, soil and mental health."
The Carbon Garden carries a message that the solution to the menace of pollution is within reach.
If humans understand, respect and adopt a scientific approach to nature, even cities can breathe again. This initiative by Professor Sahu raises awareness and provides confidence that a greener future can still be secured.