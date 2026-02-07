ETV Bharat / offbeat

Delhi University Botanist Comes Up With India’s First Carbon Garden

New Delhi: India’s first ‘Carbon Garden’ has come up at the Department of Botany in Delhi University with an aim to improve the air, soil and water in its vicinity. The architect of this unique initiative is senior botanist and Head of Department Professor Dinabandhu Sahu, who believes that if nature is properly understood and adopted on a small scale, even the most severe pollution crisis can be controlled. This garden has over 45 plant species that include medicinal plants, shrubs and large trees.

According to Professor Sahu, "People often think of gardens as limited to beautiful flowers and green grass. But a carbon garden isn't just an ornamental garden. It's a living ecosystem where every plant, micro-organism and even the bark of a tree plays a role in combating pollution."

The Carbon Garden covers an area of ​​approximately 2,000 square feet, and has algae, fungi, bacteria, mosses, ferns, gymnosperms and angiosperms. (ETV Bharat)

He explained that contrary to the common belief that trees only take in carbon dioxide and give out oxygen, urban air also contains formaldehyde, toluene, carbon monoxide and other volatile organic compounds, which are extremely dangerous. “They can cause eye irritation, respiratory problems and even cancer,” he said while elaborating that the concept of a carbon garden is based on absorbing these toxic gases as well.

The cactus garden in the Delhi University. (ETV Bharat)

The Carbon Garden covers an area of ​​approximately 2,000 square feet. Though small in size, it is incredibly useful. "We have included almost all the major forms of life here. These include algae, fungi, bacteria, mosses, ferns, gymnosperms and angiosperms, because life is impossible without biodiversity,” said Professor Sahu.