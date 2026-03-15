ETV Bharat / offbeat

Delhi Police Head Constable Transforms Lives Of Underprivileged Children

New Delhi: In a society where people are largely confined to their job and family, a head constable with Delhi Police has made his life a medium of social change. Having seen extremely hard days himself, Amit Lathia is now a ray of hope for hundreds of poor children by opening avenues of education for them.

With a resolve to educate underprivileged children and help them find government jobs, Amit has been able to secure jobs for around 200 of the more than 350 children he has been providing education and physical training.

Delhi Police constable Amit Lathia being felicitated (ETV Bharat)

Hailing from Lath village in Sonipat district of Haryana, Amit joined Delhi Police as a constable on January 6, 2010 and is presently posted as head constable with the Crime Branch at Rohini. He has also worked as a constable in Chandigarh Police.

With a master's degree in political science, Amit is the only person in his family to hold a government job. During his childhood, circumstances drove him to work at a tea stall. His elder brother, Sandeep Lathia, drove a garbage truck and would arrive at Sonipat Railway Station late at night after his job. Amit would stay up till 3 am studying and then go to pick up his brother from the station on his bicycle. It was Sandeep who supported his education.

Amit prepared the ground with the help of bank loan (ETV Bharat)

Amit said that three teachers tutored him for free when he was preparing for Police recruitment exams while his elder brother took care of finances. With his brother's hard work and inspiration, he first joined the Chandigarh Police and then, at his brother's insistence, joined the Delhi Police.

His proteges have secured jobs in various government departments including Delhi Police, Haryana Police, Chandigarh Police and the Army.