Delhi Police Head Constable Transforms Lives Of Underprivileged Children
Amit Lathia has helped around 200 of the more than 350 children under his care to bag government jobs
Published : March 15, 2026 at 6:48 PM IST
New Delhi: In a society where people are largely confined to their job and family, a head constable with Delhi Police has made his life a medium of social change. Having seen extremely hard days himself, Amit Lathia is now a ray of hope for hundreds of poor children by opening avenues of education for them.
With a resolve to educate underprivileged children and help them find government jobs, Amit has been able to secure jobs for around 200 of the more than 350 children he has been providing education and physical training.
Hailing from Lath village in Sonipat district of Haryana, Amit joined Delhi Police as a constable on January 6, 2010 and is presently posted as head constable with the Crime Branch at Rohini. He has also worked as a constable in Chandigarh Police.
With a master's degree in political science, Amit is the only person in his family to hold a government job. During his childhood, circumstances drove him to work at a tea stall. His elder brother, Sandeep Lathia, drove a garbage truck and would arrive at Sonipat Railway Station late at night after his job. Amit would stay up till 3 am studying and then go to pick up his brother from the station on his bicycle. It was Sandeep who supported his education.
Amit said that three teachers tutored him for free when he was preparing for Police recruitment exams while his elder brother took care of finances. With his brother's hard work and inspiration, he first joined the Chandigarh Police and then, at his brother's insistence, joined the Delhi Police.
His proteges have secured jobs in various government departments including Delhi Police, Haryana Police, Chandigarh Police and the Army.
At Amit's ‘Aapki Pathshala’, children train for Police and Army recruitment along with other government jobs. He explained that when he's on duty, his colleague, head constable Sonu Deswal teaches the children while otherwise, he personally teaches and conducts physical training.
Amit took a bank loan to prepare a ground to conduct physical training and has named it after Bhagat Singh. The loan stands at approximately Rs 10 lakh, which Amit is paying back from his salary.
“Preparing the ground was not easy. There was so much debris around that removing it was a very challenging task. But I started doing this challenging work along with the children. Some local people protested but I remained strong. Besides cleaning, we also planted trees in this sports ground.”
Amit said that earlier both boys and girls used to train together but now a separate ground has been prepared for the girls.
He related that at the time of his marriage in 2017 he had taken eight vows instead of seven, where he said that if his wife worked, they would both spend a portion of their earnings on the education of underprivileged children.
Seeing Amit's dedication to the children and their success, his wife was inspired to pursue her studies and is now a professor of mathematics with the Haryana government.
Amit disclosed, “My entire salary is spent on the children's education and preparation, while my wife takes care of the family responsibilities.”
Amit’s efforts have been well recognised. He has been honoured by Haryana government, Gujarat Governor Devvrat Acharya and Delhi Police in its programme ‘Kissa Khaki Ka - Rise with Khaki’, Seva Bharti and Bollywood artists among other organisations.
He underlined, “The greatest honour is self-satisfaction. Education is the greatest force for changing society. Everyone should educate at least one needy child and plant a tree in their lifetime.”
His proteges are all praise for the man who has transformed their lives.
"My father is a fruit seller. When I started preparing for a government job, a friend told me about Amit Guruji. I also prepared for about a year and a half under his guidance and achieved success. Today, I work at the Public Works Department in Sonipat. Guruji's contribution to my life has been immense," said Sagar, one of Amit’s trainees.
Another student, Hardeep Sanob, who is working with Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, said, “I met Guruji in 2016-17 while preparing for recruitment in Delhi Police. Under his guidance, we all worked hard day and night.”
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