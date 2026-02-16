ETV Bharat / offbeat

Delhi Para Shooter Demonstrates That Determination Cannot Be Bound By Disability

New Delhi: Delhi’s Bhakti Sharma has demonstrated that determination cannot be bound by disability. Though unable to speak or hear since childhood, this para shooter has won several gold medals for the country, besides winning the silver medal at the World Para Shooting Sports Championship (Shooting World Cup) held in Dubai last December in the 10-meter air pistol event.

Bhakti is the second daughter among three siblings. Her father, Yogendra Sharma, disclosed, “My father was in the Police and we had a pistol from the beginning. We used to worship the pistol on Dussehra. Many times I used to take the pistol in my hand and point it towards Bhakti so that she could fire it someday. Bhakti also showed interest in it, and many times she would try to pick it up and fire. Then I made her fire a couple of times, and she took good aim. Only then did I feel that if we work a little hard, Bhakti can do well in shooting. During the COVID period of 2020, I took Bhakti to a shooting competition held in the Punjabi Club for the first time.”

He further said, "Bhakti's first gold medal in this competition convinced me that she possessed talent that deserved to be nurtured." This sparked Bhakti's para shooting career. After initial participation in tournaments in Delhi, Bhakti began participating in national and international competitions. Her talent continued to flourish day by day. She won the gold at her first international shooting competition in Korea and then brought laurels to her family and the country by consistently winning medals in numerous national and international events, including the Khelo India Para Championships.

Yogendra Sharma disclosed that his daughter now practices at the Karni Singh Shooting Range. His elder daughter, Shraddha Sharma, accompanies Bhakti for practice, and he himself accompanies her to events outside Delhi. Bhakti's disability level is SH-1, and she participates in the three categories of 10-meter air pistol, 20-meter air pistol and 25-meter air pistol. However, her main focus remains on the 10-meter air pistol event.

He rued that there are still not enough facilities for para athletes in the country and pointed out that the government should provide separate facilities and space for para athletes so that their practice doesn't stop during regular tournaments.

He shared that so far his daughter has received an aid of Rs 2.25 lakh, which is nothing as compared to the expenses incurred in this sport. “I have already bought her bullets for more than this amount. We are supporting Bhakti solely on the strength of sponsorship. If she receives government incentives and a job, Bhakti will surely win a medal in the Paralympics,” he said.