Delhi Man Gifts Gold Bhagavad Gita Worth Rs 2 Crore To Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt

Udupi: As the Paryaya of Puttige Sri enters its final phase, the revered seer has marked the occasion with a divine offering filled with devotion, knowledge, and grandeur. A Bhagavad Gita made up of gold sheets, worth nearly Rs 2 crore, was dedicated to Lord Krishna at the historic Udupi Krishna Math, a gesture that has drawn national attention.

The sacred text, donated by S. Lakshmi Narayanan, a retired IAS officer from Delhi, contains all 18 chapters and 700 verses of the Bhagavad Gita engraved on golden plates. This scripture is considered a symbol of devotion and reverence for Krishna’s timeless message.

Delhi Man Gifts Rs 2 Crore Golden Bhagavad Gita To Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt (ETV Bharat)

The golden Bhagavad Gita was taken in a grand procession along Udupi’s Chariot Street, carried on a golden Partha Sarathi chariot, invoking the image of Lord Krishna guiding Arjuna. Several dignitaries and spiritual leaders, including Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji of Paryaya Puttige Math, participated in the ceremony. Devotees lined the streets to have a look.