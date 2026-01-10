Delhi Man Gifts Gold Bhagavad Gita Worth Rs 2 Crore To Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt
The Bhagavad Gita engraved on gold was carried in a procession to be offered to Lord Krishna in Udupi. Several dignitaries and spiritual leaders participated.
Udupi: As the Paryaya of Puttige Sri enters its final phase, the revered seer has marked the occasion with a divine offering filled with devotion, knowledge, and grandeur. A Bhagavad Gita made up of gold sheets, worth nearly Rs 2 crore, was dedicated to Lord Krishna at the historic Udupi Krishna Math, a gesture that has drawn national attention.
The sacred text, donated by S. Lakshmi Narayanan, a retired IAS officer from Delhi, contains all 18 chapters and 700 verses of the Bhagavad Gita engraved on golden plates. This scripture is considered a symbol of devotion and reverence for Krishna’s timeless message.
The golden Bhagavad Gita was taken in a grand procession along Udupi’s Chariot Street, carried on a golden Partha Sarathi chariot, invoking the image of Lord Krishna guiding Arjuna. Several dignitaries and spiritual leaders, including Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji of Paryaya Puttige Math, participated in the ceremony. Devotees lined the streets to have a look.
Throughout his Paryaya tenure, Puttige Sri dedicated himself to spreading the message of the Bhagavad Gita. Addressing the gathering, he said, "The Bhagavad Gita exists unmanifested in everyone’s heart. It is our duty is to awaken it. When we realize the Gita that lives within us, its propagation becomes possible.”
Referring to the massive Koti Geeta Lekhana Yajna (a campaign to write the Gita a crore times), Puttige Sri revealed, “We were initially hesitant to announce it. But the response was overwhelming. Due to public enthusiasm, we have extended it for two more years.”
The initiative has inspired thousands to write verses of the Gita, turning the entire exercise into a spiritual movement.
To ensure the permanent propagation of Krishna’s teachings, the Math has constructed a Gita Mandir. “The purpose is to make the message of Krishna accessible to every devotee,” Puttige Sri said, adding that Udupi is a land of wisdom, Brahma and Anna Brahma.
