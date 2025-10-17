ETV Bharat / offbeat

Defying Fear: The Story of Lucknow's First Female Snake Rescuer

Devyani Singh - the first female snake rescuer in Lucknow ( ETV Bharat )

Lucknow: Snake rescuer is a field traditionally dominated by men due to its inherently risky nature, but some women courageously defy these stereotypes. Among them is Lucknow's Devyani Singh, Uttar Pradesh's first female snake rescuer, a woman who fearlessly embraces danger. In an interview with ETV Bharat, Devyani recounted her experience, revealing that she has been bitten by snakes numerous times but has never let it deter her. Her fascination with snakes began in childhood, when she would often encounter them during her travels. Her path as a rescuer began when her father, who was participating in a photography competition at the Lucknow Zoo, learned about an upcoming volunteer program. He told her she could attend if she wished, and she readily accepted. On her second day volunteering, she visited the snake house, an experience that reawakened her childhood fascination with these creatures. It was at the zoo that she met Aditya Tiwari, who managed the snake house and performed rescue acts with the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department. In 2012, Devyani became his first disciple. Devyani Singh - the first female snake rescuer in Lucknow (ETV Bharat) Devyani noted that snakes are not inherently aggressive; they often attack out of fear. She believes that widespread misconceptions are responsible for much of the fear surrounding them. Through her work rescuing hundreds of snakes, Devyani aims to change public perception and promote coexistence with snakes. "Slowly, here I learned everything. First, she learned the bagging method of not touching the snakes, in which one tries not to touch the snakes. But sometimes the situation comes like this, that one has to put hands on it," she said.