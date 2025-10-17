Defying Fear: The Story of Lucknow's First Female Snake Rescuer
From childhood fascination to fearless rescuer - Devyani Singh's journey is inspirational
Published : October 17, 2025 at 7:02 PM IST
Lucknow: Snake rescuer is a field traditionally dominated by men due to its inherently risky nature, but some women courageously defy these stereotypes. Among them is Lucknow's Devyani Singh, Uttar Pradesh's first female snake rescuer, a woman who fearlessly embraces danger.
In an interview with ETV Bharat, Devyani recounted her experience, revealing that she has been bitten by snakes numerous times but has never let it deter her. Her fascination with snakes began in childhood, when she would often encounter them during her travels.
Her path as a rescuer began when her father, who was participating in a photography competition at the Lucknow Zoo, learned about an upcoming volunteer program.
He told her she could attend if she wished, and she readily accepted. On her second day volunteering, she visited the snake house, an experience that reawakened her childhood fascination with these creatures. It was at the zoo that she met Aditya Tiwari, who managed the snake house and performed rescue acts with the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department. In 2012, Devyani became his first disciple.
Devyani noted that snakes are not inherently aggressive; they often attack out of fear. She believes that widespread misconceptions are responsible for much of the fear surrounding them. Through her work rescuing hundreds of snakes, Devyani aims to change public perception and promote coexistence with snakes.
"Slowly, here I learned everything. First, she learned the bagging method of not touching the snakes, in which one tries not to touch the snakes. But sometimes the situation comes like this, that one has to put hands on it," she said.
Devyani recalled an incident when a call came to her while she was going to Durga Puja, wearing a saree. "A call came to catch a snake on the way. I had no bag. Then I remembered that there was a rescue bag in my scooter. There was a snake. I handled it by hand. After entering my profession, there have been many positive changes in my family, relatives, friends and snakes,” said Devyani.
"One of my brothers lives in Australia, and one lives in Bengaluru. Whenever he sees a snake, he takes a picture and sends it to me immediately and asks "tell what snake is this?"," she said.
Devyani said that one has to apply common sense first. Snakes often come from windows, drains etc. All these entry points should be blocked first. Apart from this, sprinkle bleaching powder around the house. Then the snake will stop coming.
While sharing her first experience of catching a snake, Devyani said that it was a snake of about five and a half feet. "I knew how to handle the snake, and Aditya was present at that time. Then gradually I handled the non-venomous snakes," she added.
Then a Russell Viper was born in a school in Gomti Nagar. The snake had come out during the cold and stuck its head in the bricks. Many people were standing around. Someone was hitting the snake with a stick. Devyani removed everything and rescued the snake.
The venomous teeth of this viper are very large. It is quite aggressive too. "It took about half an hour to rescue the viper, but I felt very good inside. Then, gradually the series of rescues happened. After this, the cobra was rescued. I also rescued the Common krait," she said.
Devyani said that three species of snakes are found in Lucknow. Common Krait, Russell Viper and Cobra. Among these three categories of snakes, Russell's Viper and Common Krait are the most dangerous snakes. Russell Viper has big teeth. The size is quite large.
Common krait is a silent killer: Devyani explains that common krait is a silent killer. "Sometimes you don't even know that there is a thorn. It will look like a mosquito bite, but its venom potency is much higher than that of a Cobra," she said.
