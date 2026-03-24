ETV Bharat / offbeat

Defeating Polio And Cancer, Bhavnagar Woman Has Nurtured Sporting Talent Among Disabled

Bhavnagar: Having overcome physical disability and fought cancer herself, Ilaben Dave of Bhavnagar has set an example by nurturing talent among the differently abled. She battled polio as a child and defeated cancer after her marriage to become the manager of Gujarat's table tennis team for the Khelo India tournament.

For the last 30 years, Ilaben has played an important role in promoting disabled players, taking them to the international level. This 61-year-old lady is also the Vice President of the Disabled Family Welfare Centre.

Ilaben disclosed that she is the youngest of five siblings and a commerce graduate from Shreemati Nathibai Damodar Thakersey (SNDT) University. Her father ran 'Ajay Guest House' on Station Road in Bhavnagar.

"I was 11-months-old when I fell prey to polio during a visit to my uncle's house. Those were the times when the polio vaccine was not available. It left both my legs paralyzed and I could not sit or stand," she disclosed while relating that she was taken to a polio hospital in Mumbai every six months, and she became capable of crawling and sitting. One of her uncles would take her to school and back on his bicycle.

She added, "At the age of 13, I had an operation on my right leg in Ahmedabad, but a bunion and two calluses appeared on that leg. At the age of 18, my other leg was operated on, and I started walking on one leg."

She has been associated with the Disabled Family Welfare Centre for the last 30 years. She said that after her graduation, she got the job of a junior assistant at Bhavnagar University.