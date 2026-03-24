Defeating Polio And Cancer, Bhavnagar Woman Has Nurtured Sporting Talent Among Disabled
Over the years, Ilaben Dave has helped around 80 individuals reach the state, national and international levels in sports
Published : March 24, 2026 at 3:48 PM IST
Bhavnagar: Having overcome physical disability and fought cancer herself, Ilaben Dave of Bhavnagar has set an example by nurturing talent among the differently abled. She battled polio as a child and defeated cancer after her marriage to become the manager of Gujarat's table tennis team for the Khelo India tournament.
For the last 30 years, Ilaben has played an important role in promoting disabled players, taking them to the international level. This 61-year-old lady is also the Vice President of the Disabled Family Welfare Centre.
Ilaben disclosed that she is the youngest of five siblings and a commerce graduate from Shreemati Nathibai Damodar Thakersey (SNDT) University. Her father ran 'Ajay Guest House' on Station Road in Bhavnagar.
"I was 11-months-old when I fell prey to polio during a visit to my uncle's house. Those were the times when the polio vaccine was not available. It left both my legs paralyzed and I could not sit or stand," she disclosed while relating that she was taken to a polio hospital in Mumbai every six months, and she became capable of crawling and sitting. One of her uncles would take her to school and back on his bicycle.
She added, "At the age of 13, I had an operation on my right leg in Ahmedabad, but a bunion and two calluses appeared on that leg. At the age of 18, my other leg was operated on, and I started walking on one leg."
She has been associated with the Disabled Family Welfare Centre for the last 30 years. She said that after her graduation, she got the job of a junior assistant at Bhavnagar University.
She disclosed that the Khel Mahakumbh, initiated in 2010 by then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi, who is now the Prime Minister, gave opportunities to the disabled players to prove themselves.
"After that, when district-level sports meets were held, we brought out those players who were earlier reluctant to even come out of their houses. Today, many of them go to play at the state, national and international level," she said.
Ilaben has also been instrumental in organising excursion trips for the disabled. "Eight years ago, a man named Pinabhai Gujarati from Vallabhipur had modified two buses for us in which we could travel for 11 days. He also gave money to meet the expenses of 110 disabled persons on a trip to places like Jaipur, Delhi, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Shrinathji etc.," she said.
She added, "I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010 and was bedridden for eight months. But I defeated breast cancer and joined the office again. Today, I only have to go for routine follow-ups."
Ilaben presently attends every sports event that she can. "Even at the Khel Mahakumbh, the sports officer assigns me all the management tasks. The government appointed me the team manager for the women's table tennis team from across Gujarat that participates in Khelo India. I am also a committee member of the Gujarat Para Sports Association,” she related proudly while adding that over the years she has helped around 80 individuals reach the state, national and international levels in sports.
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