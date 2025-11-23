ETV Bharat / offbeat

Deceased Jodhpur Boy Illuminates Three Lives Through Organ Donation

Jodhpur: In his death, 16-year-old Kanishka of Jodhpur in Rajasthan has given the gift of life to three others. This was possible with Kanishka’s two kidneys and liver being transplanted in three patients at Jodhpur’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Kanishka’s is the youngest case of organ donation at the institute.

Till now, doctors at Jodhpur AIIMS have successfully transplanted 14 kidneys, six livers, three hearts, and one pancreas. The donation and transplant of Kanishka’s organs took place on Saturday under the leadership of the Executive Director of AIIMS at Jodhpur, Professor Govardhan Dutt Puri and Medical Superintendent Dr Abhishek Bhardwaj.

Dr Bhardwaj disclosed that Kanishka, a resident of the Jhalamund area, was declared brain dead on November 21 following an accident. “Even in this moment of grief, his family showed extraordinary compassion and decided to donate both of Kanishka's kidneys and liver. These were transplanted into three patients. One of Kanishka's kidneys was sent to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur,” he said.

Dr Bhardwaj explained that several departments contributed to the successful transplant. The urology team comprised Dr A S Sandhu, Dr Gautamram Chaudhary, Dr Shivcharan Navaria, Dr Deepak Bhirud and Dr Mahendra Singh. The gastrointestinal surgery team included Dr Subhash Soni, Dr Piyush Varshney, Dr Selvakumar B, Dr Vaibhav Varshney and Dr Lokesh Agarwal. Alongside, Dr Nikhil Kothari, Dr Anita and Dr Bharat Paliwal from the Anaesthesia Department and Dr Jaskaran from the Neurosurgery Department played key roles in the procedures.