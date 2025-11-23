Deceased Jodhpur Boy Illuminates Three Lives Through Organ Donation
Kanishka is the youngest organ donor at AIIMS in Jodhpur till now.
Published : November 23, 2025 at 4:44 PM IST
Jodhpur: In his death, 16-year-old Kanishka of Jodhpur in Rajasthan has given the gift of life to three others. This was possible with Kanishka’s two kidneys and liver being transplanted in three patients at Jodhpur’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Kanishka’s is the youngest case of organ donation at the institute.
Till now, doctors at Jodhpur AIIMS have successfully transplanted 14 kidneys, six livers, three hearts, and one pancreas. The donation and transplant of Kanishka’s organs took place on Saturday under the leadership of the Executive Director of AIIMS at Jodhpur, Professor Govardhan Dutt Puri and Medical Superintendent Dr Abhishek Bhardwaj.
Dr Bhardwaj disclosed that Kanishka, a resident of the Jhalamund area, was declared brain dead on November 21 following an accident. “Even in this moment of grief, his family showed extraordinary compassion and decided to donate both of Kanishka's kidneys and liver. These were transplanted into three patients. One of Kanishka's kidneys was sent to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur,” he said.
Dr Bhardwaj explained that several departments contributed to the successful transplant. The urology team comprised Dr A S Sandhu, Dr Gautamram Chaudhary, Dr Shivcharan Navaria, Dr Deepak Bhirud and Dr Mahendra Singh. The gastrointestinal surgery team included Dr Subhash Soni, Dr Piyush Varshney, Dr Selvakumar B, Dr Vaibhav Varshney and Dr Lokesh Agarwal. Alongside, Dr Nikhil Kothari, Dr Anita and Dr Bharat Paliwal from the Anaesthesia Department and Dr Jaskaran from the Neurosurgery Department played key roles in the procedures.
The transplant coordinators were Natwar Kuldeep Singh, Neha, Ramesh and Dashrath. The neurology, nursing, technical teams, administration and traffic departments also provided the required support.
The Executive Director expressed his gratitude to Kanishka's father, Ashok Gaur and mother, Sangeeta Gaur. Dr Puri said the family's courage and humanity are illuminating other lives. “Kanishka's selfless legacy will live on in the patients who have received new life and vision today. This effort will further strengthen organ donation,” he said.
Organ donation is defined as the process of transplanting healthy organs and tissues from a donor to a recipient. One donor can save or improve the lives of multiple people by donating organs like the heart, liver and kidneys, along with tissues such as skin, bone and corneas. Consent from a living donor or the next-of-kin for a deceased donor is required for the procedure to take place.
In India, organ donation is regulated by the Transplantation of Human Organs & Tissues Act, 1994. It allows for both live and deceased organ and tissue donation.
