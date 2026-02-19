ETV Bharat / offbeat

Death Did Them Part, Till Their Children Brought Them Together

By Sandeep Balakrishnan Kasargod: Legal means gave way to the children's intense desire to have their parents with them even if death separates them. The children brought their father, who had been laid to rest in the soil of Kasaragod for 37 years, back to their mother's grave in Kottayam on Friday. The remains of Rev. Alexandrios Korepiscopa, founder of Narukilakkad St. Mary's Orthodox Church and former headmaster of Kottamala MGM UP School, were exhumed and moved to Kottayam in line with the wishes of their children. Alexandrios Korepiscopa (Chandichyan) died in February 1989. He was the headmaster of the school. It took about a year of legal proceedings to move the remains from one cemetery to another (ETV Bharat) He was born into a farming family. Chandichayan, who was good at studies, grew up in Kottayam. Later, he was ordained and became a vicar. "Although their family came to Kasaragod in 1945, Chandichayan came to Kasaragod later," his son Shibu Kuriakose recalls. The motivation was 'mother's separation'