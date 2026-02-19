Death Did Them Part, Till Their Children Brought Them Together
It was not easy to move the remains from one cemetery to another. It took about a year of legal proceedings
Published : February 19, 2026 at 8:05 PM IST
By Sandeep Balakrishnan
Kasargod: Legal means gave way to the children's intense desire to have their parents with them even if death separates them. The children brought their father, who had been laid to rest in the soil of Kasaragod for 37 years, back to their mother's grave in Kottayam on Friday.
The remains of Rev. Alexandrios Korepiscopa, founder of Narukilakkad St. Mary's Orthodox Church and former headmaster of Kottamala MGM UP School, were exhumed and moved to Kottayam in line with the wishes of their children.
Alexandrios Korepiscopa (Chandichyan) died in February 1989. He was the headmaster of the school.
He was born into a farming family. Chandichayan, who was good at studies, grew up in Kottayam. Later, he was ordained and became a vicar. "Although their family came to Kasaragod in 1945, Chandichayan came to Kasaragod later," his son Shibu Kuriakose recalls.
The motivation was 'mother's separation'
In 2018, he moved back to Kottayam for the sake of his children's education. Two sisters also live in Kottayam. His mother Thankamma Alexandrios died in 2021. She was a retired head teacher at Kottamala MG MUP School. Her mother was buried in the Kottayam cemetery.
"This is when the thought of my father being alone came to my mind. That's how I started thinking about bringing my father here," Shibu told E TV Bharat.
He only comes to Kasaragod from Kottayam if there is something urgent. And that too only once or twice a year. Then everyone felt that their father was isolated there.
Challenges in legal proceedings
It was not easy to move the remains from one cemetery to another in the district. It took about a year of legal proceedings.
For this, special permission must be obtained from the Kasaragod and Kottayam district collectors and the permission of two churches. The consent of the brothers is required. Everything must be done under the instructions of the sub-collector when taking the body from the cemetery and closing it. In addition, the village officer, panchayat member, three locals and a medical officer must all be present at the site. Shibu said that there were many such procedures.
Finally, after completing all the procedures, Shibu's father was buried in a special tomb prepared at the St. Paul's Church cemetery in Kollad, Kottayam. With this, the family is happy that a "big mission has been completed."
"The fathers there wanted him to stay in the church. But our desire was greater than that. My father was born in Kottayam. He studied and grew up in Kottayam. He came to Kasaragod after his studies," said Shibu.