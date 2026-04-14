ETV Bharat / offbeat

Day Care For The Elderly: How Telangana’s Pranam Centres Are Fighting Loneliness In Adilabad

Adilabad (Telangana): In small place in Adilabad, loneliness of the elderly has given way to laughter. For them the afternoons that once stretched endlessly are now filled with conversations while belongingness seems to have come back.

In a phase of life, when children move away chasing livelihoods, homes become quieter and time turns heavy, growing old becomes a lonely journey for many. Keeping this concern in mind, the Telangana government began its Pranam initiative, reimagining what care for the elderly can look like.

Traditionally, a day care centre used to be the place where parents dropped their children to play when they were away in office. But here in Adilabad, that idea has been rewritten for those who are in their mellowed days. These centres cannot be called home or replace family members, but these are no less. Here, the elderly feel their dignity restored, purpose rekindled and human connection rebuilt.

Launched under the Department of Welfare for the Elderly, the centre, which began functioning in January, has already become a refuge for dozens. From 10 in the morning until evening, it opens its doors not just to provide services, but to offer something as essential as companionship.

Inside, the atmosphere feels less like an institution where people warm up to each other. A hot cup of tea, freshly prepared snacks and familiar faces create a rhythm that many had long missed. A small but dedicated staff includes a cook, a supervisor, and an attendant who ensure that no one feels unattended, or worse, unseen.

But the true strength of the centre lies beyond these comforts. Shelves filled with spiritual and motivational books keep the eyes glued for hours. Carrom boards make the noise, chess pieces move silently and thoughtfully and table tennis rallies fill the atmosphere with happiness. "These activities keep us mentally and physically fit. We no longer feel alone," say some of the regulars at the centre.