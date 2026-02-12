ETV Bharat's Video Inspires A Roadside Tailor's Daughter In Chhattisgarh To Clear NET
Preeti Ravi has secured 93.71% in the exam and is now qualified to become a lecturer in Computer Science
Published : February 12, 2026 at 3:01 PM IST
Surguja: Talent finds its own way like water. This has been demonstrated by Preeti Ravi, daughter of a poor man who supported his family by sewing and repairing old clothes on the roadside, who has passed the national Eligibility Test (NET) held by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Interestingly, Preeti was inspired by an ETV Bharat video. She has secured 93.71% in the exam.
Talking about her inspiration she said, "I saw the story of a ‘Chai Wali Didi’ on ETV Bharat who sold tea for Rs 5 to educate her son. Her son also passed the NET exam and is now teaching in a college. When I saw the video, I felt that if a mother could educate her son by selling tea, I too can work hard and bring happiness to my father."
Preeti's father, Rajdev Ravi has been working as a roadside tailor in Surguja for the last 25 years. He works tirelessly from morning until 8 pm no matter whether it is sunny, rainy or cold. He sits under an umbrella doing his job. Rajdev studied up to Class 12 and had to give up studies due to poor financial circumstances at home and start working. Understanding the importance of education, he resolved to educate his children.
Preeti’s family comprises her parents, a brother and a sister. It continues to struggle as her father is the sole earning member. She disclosed that whenever she sees her father working hard on the roadside, she feels inspired to move ahead. Her dream is to stand on her own feet and provide a better life to her family.
"My family comes from a poor background. My father sits with an umbrella even in the scorching sun. That's where I find the inspiration to push myself and keep my family afloat," Preeti added.
Preeti took the recent NET exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in Computer Science. Her score of 93.71% has almost cleared her path to becoming a lecturer. However, she intends to pursue further studies and also appear for exams conducted by Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board. She encourages young people who have access to resources to utilize them effectively and understand their parents' struggles.
Her father is very proud of his daughter's success and wants her to continue to excel. He said that though he had to leave school due to poverty, he is very happy to see his children's dreams come true.
"I've been working as a tailor here since 1998. My father's health was poor and I couldn't study further. Now that my children are studying, it's a great feeling," he said.
