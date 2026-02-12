ETV Bharat / offbeat

ETV Bharat's Video Inspires A Roadside Tailor's Daughter In Chhattisgarh To Clear NET

Surguja: Talent finds its own way like water. This has been demonstrated by Preeti Ravi, daughter of a poor man who supported his family by sewing and repairing old clothes on the roadside, who has passed the national Eligibility Test (NET) held by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Interestingly, Preeti was inspired by an ETV Bharat video. She has secured 93.71% in the exam.

Talking about her inspiration she said, "I saw the story of a ‘Chai Wali Didi’ on ETV Bharat who sold tea for Rs 5 to educate her son. Her son also passed the NET exam and is now teaching in a college. When I saw the video, I felt that if a mother could educate her son by selling tea, I too can work hard and bring happiness to my father."

Preeti Ravi with her father Rajdev Ravi (ETV Bharat)

Preeti's father, Rajdev Ravi has been working as a roadside tailor in Surguja for the last 25 years. He works tirelessly from morning until 8 pm no matter whether it is sunny, rainy or cold. He sits under an umbrella doing his job. Rajdev studied up to Class 12 and had to give up studies due to poor financial circumstances at home and start working. Understanding the importance of education, he resolved to educate his children.