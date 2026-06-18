ETV Bharat / offbeat

Ladki Hai Ek, Naam Rajni Hai: Dalit, Daughter Of Pushcart Puller And Labourer Set To Join Bihar Police

Jamui: For Rajni Kumari, life has been a journey of perseverance amid extreme poverty, deprivation, debt and manual labour. Finally, her courage has paid off, and she is now a constable in Bihar Police. Behind her success is the story of the immense sacrifice of her parents.

Daughter of a father who is a pushcart puller and a mother who works as a labourer, Rajni has emerged as the pride of the Paswan community. As soon as the news of her selection reached Bhajaur village, located around 3 km from Jamui district headquarters, a festive atmosphere spread among the Paswan community.

There are around 10 families living in the small hamlet of Paswan Tola, whose primary source of livelihood is manual labour. Till now, no girl of this hamlet had ever made it to the Bihar Police. Rajni grew up in a small, two-room mud house near a pond, with a roof of straw and sacks.

"It's a matter of great joy that my granddaughter's future is secured. She worked hard and became successful. I have five sons, all of whom work as labourers. None of their families have been able to educate their children. Nor have their children achieved anything yet. However, one of my granddaughters has succeeded in clearing the Bihar Police exam, bringing glory to the entire family," said her grandmother Shyampari Devi.

The family's financial situation was so bad that making ends meet was often a challenge. But they always had big dreams. Despite the struggles, Rajni never wavered from her goals and her resolve grew stronger.

Her father, Dashrath Paswan explained, “It wasn't possible to run the family and pay for the children's education solely through labour wages. I took a loan and bought a handcart so that my daughter could study.”

Leaving home at four in the morning, accepting whatever work came his way and working late into the night became his daily routine. He never considered any task to be small but kept working with the sole goal of educating his daughter.