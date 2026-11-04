ETV Bharat / offbeat

Kolkata Kali Puja: At Chetla’s Dashamunda Ma Puja, Three Tantriks Carry On A 96-Year Tradition

Kolkata Kali Puja: At Chetla’s Dashamunda Ma Puja, Three Tantriks Carry On A 96-Year Tradition ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: On the new moon night of Kali Puja, a fire burns until morning in a narrow lane in South Kolkata’s Chetla. In front of it stands an image of Kali with ten heads, ten arms and ten feet. Her hands hold a conch, a discus, a mace, a lotus and a bow and arrow, among other objects. In the neighbourhood, she is known as Dashamunda Ma, the 'Ten-Headed Mother'.

The Dakshin Chetla Sarbojanin Mahakali Puja Committee worships the goddess as Smashan Kali, a form of the deity associated with cremation grounds.

The brass idol that inspired a neighbourhood puja The committee traces the puja to 1930 and to Shuddhananda Saraswati, a tantric practitioner whom neighbours called Sadhu-da. He lived in the area and performed tantric rites at the Tarapith cremation ground. A brass idol of Kali obtained from him became the model for the image worshipped in Chetla today. Sadhu-da conducted the puja for the rest of his life. After his death, the neighbourhood kept the worship going. Three tantric practitioners now travel from Bankura to conduct the rites, following the customs the committee says have been observed since the puja began. “We are approaching our centenary. The puja has been conducted in this same manner for years, and it will continue to be so,” says Manoj Das, secretary of the puja committee. Around the fire on Amavasya