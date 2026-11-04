Kolkata Kali Puja: At Chetla’s Dashamunda Ma Puja, Three Tantriks Carry On A 96-Year Tradition
Here, devotees worship ten-headed Dashamunda Ma with an all-night yajna, fruit garlands and tantric rites that the neighbourhood has observed since 1930, reports Manojit Das.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
Kolkata: On the new moon night of Kali Puja, a fire burns until morning in a narrow lane in South Kolkata’s Chetla. In front of it stands an image of Kali with ten heads, ten arms and ten feet. Her hands hold a conch, a discus, a mace, a lotus and a bow and arrow, among other objects. In the neighbourhood, she is known as Dashamunda Ma, the 'Ten-Headed Mother'.
The Dakshin Chetla Sarbojanin Mahakali Puja Committee worships the goddess as Smashan Kali, a form of the deity associated with cremation grounds.
The brass idol that inspired a neighbourhood puja
The committee traces the puja to 1930 and to Shuddhananda Saraswati, a tantric practitioner whom neighbours called Sadhu-da. He lived in the area and performed tantric rites at the Tarapith cremation ground. A brass idol of Kali obtained from him became the model for the image worshipped in Chetla today.
Sadhu-da conducted the puja for the rest of his life. After his death, the neighbourhood kept the worship going. Three tantric practitioners now travel from Bankura to conduct the rites, following the customs the committee says have been observed since the puja began.
“We are approaching our centenary. The puja has been conducted in this same manner for years, and it will continue to be so,” says Manoj Das, secretary of the puja committee.
Around the fire on Amavasya
Before the worship begins, the practitioners consecrate the mandap, or ritual enclosure. A large pit dug in front of the idol holds the fire for the yajna. Wood and ghee feed the flames through amavasya, the new moon night. Human skulls and bones are placed beside the pit, a practice Das says, has long been part of the ceremony.
For local resident Shankar Sarkar, the fire brings back memories of how Sadhu-da drew the people gathered around it into the ritual. “Devotees present at the ritual were invited to make offerings (ahuti) into the fire, often fruits like coconuts or tender green coconuts. Many would also offer cloth or rice as part of their vows,” he recalls.
Sarkar remembers former Kolkata deputy mayor Mani Sanyal sitting through the entire ritual. Congress leaders also attended, he says, including Naren Sen, a former Alipore MLA and Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.
Fruit has a place both at the fire and on the idol. Alongside flowers, Dashamunda Ma wears garlands made of fruit. The anna-bhog, or ritual meal, includes khichuri, vegetable dishes, five kinds of fried items and sweet fruits.
This year, the committee is modelling its pandal on the Kedarnath Dham shrine. The idol is scheduled to arrive on Friday, November 6, and the pandal will open to the public on Saturday, November 7.
The pandal lies about five minutes on foot from Agrani Club. Visitors coming from Kalighat Metro station can take an auto-rickshaw along Pratapaditya Road to the Mayor’s Clinic, then walk past the club into the lane.
Also Read: