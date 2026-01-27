Andhra Champion Dasari Deepika Trains Young Girls In Martial Arts
So far, Deepika has won seven medals at the national level and five medals at the international level, proving her excellence on the global stage.
Published : January 27, 2026 at 8:49 PM IST
Vijayawada: Passion, encouragement and hard work – these are the words that perfectly describe Dasari Deepika, a young woman who turned her love for martial arts into a path of success and social responsibility. Deepika is training young girls in martial arts. Her students say they feel confident and safe after learning techniques from her.
Deepika's Story
With the strong support of her parents, Deepika began training at a young age and has today emerged as an international-level martial arts player, besides becoming a role model for hundreds of girls.
Hailing from Kanuru in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, Dasari Deepika started learning martial arts at the tender age of eight. Encouraged by her parents and teachers, she gradually mastered multiple disciplines, including boxing, kickboxing, Wushu, judo, karate, and kung fu. Her dedication and discipline helped her bring laurels to the state and the country.
Her achievements began early. In 2009, she secured second place in the Wushu state-level competition held at Tadepalligudem. The following year proved to be a turning point. In 2010, she won first place in the Open Kickboxing Championship held in Visakhapatnam. In the same year, she secured second place in the Open National Kickboxing Championship in Kolkata and first place in the state-level Karate competition held in Annavaram.
Deepika completed her schooling up to Class 10 at a government school in Nuzvid, Eluru district. She later pursued her Intermediate education at Siddhartha College and followed her passion by completing a Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed.) at Vikas College. Currently, she is studying M.P.Ed., continuing to strengthen her academic and professional foundation.
Deepika says martial arts has helped her develop self-confidence, courage, and mental strength. She strongly advises women and girls to learn martial arts for self-defense, especially in today’s society. She also revealed that she has aspired to become a police officer since childhood and aims to become an IPS officer in the future to serve society.
Girls being trained by her believes karate and other martial arts are essential tools for self-defense, especially with rising crimes against women, and thanked Deepika for guiding them.
Experts and students alike feel that self-defense training should be introduced in schools and colleges, so that girls can grow up confident and fearless. Through her journey, Dasari Deepika is not just winning medals but shaping a safer and stronger future for women.
