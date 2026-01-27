ETV Bharat / offbeat

Andhra Champion Dasari Deepika Trains Young Girls In Martial Arts

Vijayawada: Passion, encouragement and hard work – these are the words that perfectly describe Dasari Deepika, a young woman who turned her love for martial arts into a path of success and social responsibility. Deepika is training young girls in martial arts. Her students say they feel confident and safe after learning techniques from her.

Deepika's Story

With the strong support of her parents, Deepika began training at a young age and has today emerged as an international-level martial arts player, besides becoming a role model for hundreds of girls.

Hailing from Kanuru in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, Dasari Deepika started learning martial arts at the tender age of eight. Encouraged by her parents and teachers, she gradually mastered multiple disciplines, including boxing, kickboxing, Wushu, judo, karate, and kung fu. Her dedication and discipline helped her bring laurels to the state and the country.

So far, Deepika has won seven medals at the national level and five medals at the international level, proving her excellence on the global stage.