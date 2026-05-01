ETV Bharat / offbeat

Darjeeling: Environmental Researcher Wins Green Oscar For Himalayan Salamander Conservation

Barkha Subba serves as a Scientific Advisor for the Federation of Societies for Environmental Protection (FOSEP), a Darjeeling-based NGO. Her project is titled: "Survivor of a Lost World: Saving the Himalayan Salamander and its Wetlands". The primary objective of this project is to protect seven critical breeding sites for the species located across the Darjeeling hills. These include:

The UK-based Whitley Fund for Nature bestows this annual honour upon individuals who have made significant contributions in environmental conservation. This year, out of 270 applicants from across the globe, only 12 individuals were selected. Among them, Barkha emerged as a winner. As part of the award, she received a grant of UK£ 50,000 (approximately Rs 50 lakh) to support her work.

Darjeeling: Away from the commotion of the West Bengal state Assembly polls, Darjeeling shone bright on the global stage. Barkha Subba, a girl from the hills, has won the prestigious 'Whitley Award' — known globally as the 'Green Oscar' — for her outstanding contribution to the conservation of a rare reptile species, the Himalayan Salamander, and its associated wetlands. The award was presented to her on Thursday at a grand ceremony held at the Royal Geographical Society in London.

Listed as 'vulnerable' on the IUCN Red List, this amphibian is found across India, Nepal, and Bhutan. Barkha noted that only about 30 breeding sites remain in the hills of Darjeeling. These creatures return to their birthplaces specifically to breed; consequently, even minor environmental changes can prove fatal to their survival.

Barkha Subba's work encompasses the restoration of endangered wetlands, monitoring for harmful fungal infections (specifically the Chytrid fungus), and promoting eco-tourism.

Future Plans

Following her award win, Barkha said her goal is to establish a transboundary wetland conservation framework spanning India, Nepal, and Bhutan. She said, "Local communities have been protecting this species long before any funding or international recognition was received. These wetlands are deeply intertwined with local culture and religious beliefs."

Commenting on her achievement, Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who has family ties with the region, congratulated Barkha, saying, "This is a moment of immense pride for the entire region. Environmentalists believe that Barkha's victory will significantly bolster the ongoing efforts to protect the fragile ecosystem of the Himalayas."

Devesh Pandey, the DFO of Kurseong, lauded Barkha's scientific research, stating, "The Forest Department is committed to working shoulder-to-shoulder with local communities to protect this rare species of salamander."

Upon receiving the award, Barkha expressed her elation from London, saying, "I am deeply grateful for this recognition. Winning the Whitley Award serves as a crucial and powerful validation of the efforts to protect the Himalayan Salamander — along with its endangered wetlands and habitats. Local communities have been safeguarding this species long before any funding or international acclaim came into the picture. These wetlands are inextricably linked to local cultural traditions and religious practices."

Barkha's long-term objective is to establish a cross-border wetland conservation framework in coordination with Nepal and Bhutan.