Dantewada's "Doctor Bhaiya", Wife Receive Padma Shri For Serving Tribal Community
Despite limited resources, the Godboles have been tirelessly involved in the upliftment of the health, education, and social service of Bastar tribals for 35 years.
Published : January 27, 2026 at 12:59 PM IST
By Mukesh Shriwas
Dantewada: Dr Ramchandra Godbole and his wife Sunita Godbole, who have been selflessly serving the tribal community in the district for the past 35 years, were honored with the Padma Shri award by the Government of India this year. It is a national recognition for their long and tireless work in health, education, and social service.
From Maharashtra To Bastar
Dr Godbole and Sunita Godbole are originally from Satara district in Maharashtra. In 1990, they made the Barsur area of Dantewada district of Bastar in Chhattisgarh their workplace. At that time, this area was quite backward in terms of health facilities and education.
Despite being a Naxal-affected and remote area, they resolved to serve the tribal community here and have remained committed to that resolution to this day.
"Doctor Bhaiya" Becomes One With Tribals
Dr Godbole, a BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) practitioner, is affectionately called "Doctor Bhaiya" by the locals. In the past 35 years, he has treated more than one lakh patients. He not only provides medicines, but also educates people about hygiene, nutrition, and a healthy lifestyle. Reaching remote villages in the forests on foot or with limited resources to provide treatment has been a part of his daily routine.
Sunita Godbole, who holds a degree in Master of Social Work (MSW), has done significant social work among tribal women. She has educated women about pregnancy care, nutrition, child care, hygiene, and health awareness. Thanks to her efforts, many tribal women have now started adopting regular health check-ups and proper nutrition.
Together, the Godbole couple runs several programmes in collaboration with the Vanvasi Vikas Samiti (Tribal Development Committee). A major initiative is the MAAS scheme, under which children suffering from malnutrition and anemia are identified, treated, and their nutritional status improved.
In addition, regular medical camps are organized in remote villages, along with health education programs for children and events related to moral values. "I have never considered service as a business." The tribal person sitting in front of me is God to me," said Dr Godbole.
Padma Shri An Honour For Bastar
The Padma Shri award received by the Godboles is an honor for the entire Bastar region. It proves that true dedication and honest service are eventually recognised. Today, their life journey is an inspiration for young people and social workers who want to do something meaningful for society.
