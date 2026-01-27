ETV Bharat / offbeat

Dantewada's "Doctor Bhaiya", Wife Receive Padma Shri For Serving Tribal Community

By Mukesh Shriwas

Dantewada: Dr Ramchandra Godbole and his wife Sunita Godbole, who have been selflessly serving the tribal community in the district for the past 35 years, were honored with the Padma Shri award by the Government of India this year. It is a national recognition for their long and tireless work in health, education, and social service.

From Maharashtra To Bastar

Dr Godbole and Sunita Godbole are originally from Satara district in Maharashtra. In 1990, they made the Barsur area of ​​Dantewada district of Bastar in Chhattisgarh their workplace. At that time, this area was quite backward in terms of health facilities and education.

Despite being a Naxal-affected and remote area, they resolved to serve the tribal community here and have remained committed to that resolution to this day.

"Doctor Bhaiya" Becomes One With Tribals