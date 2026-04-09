ETV Bharat / offbeat

Danda Nata of Ganjam: Odisha’s Ancient Ritual Of Faith, Penance And Performance Comes Alive In Chaitra

Berhampur: When the sacred month of Chaitra arrives, the vibrant rhythms of devotion echo across Ganjam district as the famous traditional Danda dance unfolds in both rural and urban landscapes. At the heart of this centuries-old practice are the Danduas, devoted participants who undertake intense spiritual discipline, observing 16 forms of penance daily while worshipping Shiva-Shakti.

In the days leading up to Maha Vishuba Sankranti, popularly known as Pana Sankranti, the Danda Yatra is performed over 13, 15, 18 or 21 days. Accompanied by the beats of dhol, mahuri, bells and gini (brass manjira), the performers carry flags and peacock feathers, walking barefoot from village to village, transforming devotion into a moving spectacle of endurance and faith.

Goddess Maa Danda Kali (ETV Bharat)

This special report by ETV Bharat highlights Ganjam’s traditional Danda Nata, regarded as one of the finest forms of folk theatre in the district. A unique blend of Shiva-Shakti worship and Hatha Yoga practices, the ritual draws devotees, vow-holders and participants from across Ganjam and neighbouring regions every year during Chaitra.

Most families in the district remain devoted to Goddess Dandakali, observing strict austerity and abstaining from non-vegetarian food until Pana Sankranti. Rooted in antiquity, the tradition has evolved over time while retaining its spiritual core. Since participants perform these penances for the welfare of their families and the larger world, it is revered as a grand public festival.

The history of Danda Nata is deeply ancient. Through the worship of Lord Mahadev and Mahashakti Mahakali, the Danduas pray not only for individual well-being but also for universal harmony.

The origins of this ritual are steeped in mythology and oral traditions. Danda Nata, also known as “Kamana Danda,” is an ancient theatrical form and a manifestation of Hatha Yoga practiced in Ganjam. Though its exact origin remains unknown, references to similar folk traditions can be traced to the Vedas, Bharata Muni’s Natyashastra, Buddhist texts, Panini’s works and various mythological scriptures. Beyond entertainment, it seeks to portray everyday life, social customs and the pursuit of truth, auspiciousness and well-being.