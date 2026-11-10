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Dahod Ushers In New Year With Gai Gohari Festivities

Crowd Enjoys Gai Gohari Spectacle ( ETV Bharat )

Dahod: The tribal district of Dahod in Gujarat welcomed the New Year (Vikram Samvat 2083) by celebrating the 'Gai Gohari' festival. This unique and exciting tradition is marked by farmers lying down on their stomachs with a herd of decorated cattle passing over them and stepping over their bodies. Thousands of people gather to witness this spectacle that has become a major attraction in Dahod.

Gai Gohari is celebrated to mark the Gujarati New Year that falls a day after Diwali. Kirit Patel, a local resident, explained that Gai Gohari is a traditional festival. "Tribal farmers consider the cow to be their mother. They lie down on the ground to seek her blessings and atone for their mistakes of the past year," he said.

Heavy Rush At The Festival (ETV Bharat) This tradition continues today in several parts of Dahod district, including Garbada, Gangardi, Abhlod, Dahod and Limdi. The farmers decorate their livestock colourfully for the occasion. Various items are used to give the cattle an attractive appearance. These include bells tied to their legs, peacock feathers on their heads, drumstick (moringa) branches, balloons, bright colours and henna designs. Dedicated to cattle On New Year's Day, the cattle are first worshipped. The Gai Gohari festival begins with ‘Annakut’ (food offering) and aarti at the local deity’s temple in the main market. The decorated cattle are paraded amid the beats of drums and the loud sound of firecrackers. Cattle Step Over Prostrated Farmers (ETV Bharat) Shaileshbhai, a local farmer, explained, "We bathe the cows, apply henna and colours to them and decorate them beautifully with peacock feathers. Then we bring them to the village where the people lie down on the ground, and 15 to 20 cows pass over them. This is a very old tradition. No one gets hurt. To date, there has never been any incident of anyone getting hurt."