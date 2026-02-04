Cycling Through Gorumara Forest, Tribal Girl Sumila From Jalpaiguri Becomes Village’s First Secondary Examinee
In a West Bengal village where education meant primary school, a lone bicycle ride through jungle has opened doors of hope for an entire generation.
Jalpaiguri: Each morning, before the forest stirs fully awake, a 15-year-old Sumila Oraon cycles her way through one of North Bengal’s most dangerous stretches of wilderness to reach her school. Today she has become the first from Budhuram Banbasti, a remote tribal hamlet tucked deep inside the Gorumara forest under Ramsai Gram Panchayat, in Maynaguri block, to appear in the secondary school examination.
Home to just 27 families, Budhuram Banbasti has long remained on the fringes of formal education, so much so that, none here had ever crossed the threshold of the Madhyamik (secondary) examination.
Born into a farming family, Sumila completed her primary education locally before enrolling at Panbari Bhavani High School, located nearly seven kilometres away. The journey to school is not ordinary but herculean, replete with risks. But Sumila is unperturbed. Cycling alone through forest corridors inside Gorumara National Park, an area frequented by elephants, rhinos and bison, means the only pathway to education, she feels.
Wildlife encounters in the route are routine. Herds of elephants often move close to houses near the forest edge and fear intensifies as daylight fades. Yet, none of this has stopped Sumila.
“Sometimes I am afraid, but I don’t want to give up my studies. I want to pass the secondary exam and spread the light of education in my village,” she says, minutes before appearing for her examination at Amguri Rammohan High School.
Despite financial hardship, her parents ensured that Sumila's education was not disturbed. Never having the opportunity to study, her parents Manchal Oraon and Rupali Oraon were determined that their daughter would complete basic education.
“We could not afford education so we always wanted to make our daughter educated,” Manchal says.
Her mother, however expressed apprehension about the arduous daily forest commute Sumila takes. “She cycles alone through the jungle road for school and tuition. There is always fear. Still, I want my daughter to succeed,” asserts her mother.
The village has rallied around Sumila. “No one from our village has ever taken the secondary examination. But Sumila has. She is our pride. We all believe she will succeed,” says local resident Budhua Oraon.
The administration, too, has taken note. Padmamani Roy, Chairperson of the Women and Child Welfare Committee of the Maynaguri Panchayat Samiti, praised the teenager’s courage and assured her all support. “Overcoming poverty, danger and isolation, Sumila has become the first secondary examinee from a forest village. We will extend all assistance for her higher education,” Roy said.
For Budhuram Banbasti, Sumila appearing the exam is a turning point. But for her, the journey through the forest is one that can empower her and simultaneously inspire an entire generation.
