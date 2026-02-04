ETV Bharat / offbeat

Cycling Through Gorumara Forest, Tribal Girl Sumila From Jalpaiguri Becomes Village’s First Secondary Examinee

Jalpaiguri: Each morning, before the forest stirs fully awake, a 15-year-old Sumila Oraon cycles her way through one of North Bengal’s most dangerous stretches of wilderness to reach her school. Today she has become the first from Budhuram Banbasti, a remote tribal hamlet tucked deep inside the Gorumara forest under Ramsai Gram Panchayat, in Maynaguri block, to appear in the secondary school examination.

Home to just 27 families, Budhuram Banbasti has long remained on the fringes of formal education, so much so that, none here had ever crossed the threshold of the Madhyamik (secondary) examination.

Born into a farming family, Sumila completed her primary education locally before enrolling at Panbari Bhavani High School, located nearly seven kilometres away. The journey to school is not ordinary but herculean, replete with risks. But Sumila is unperturbed. Cycling alone through forest corridors inside Gorumara National Park, an area frequented by elephants, rhinos and bison, means the only pathway to education, she feels.

Wildlife encounters in the route are routine. Herds of elephants often move close to houses near the forest edge and fear intensifies as daylight fades. Yet, none of this has stopped Sumila.

“Sometimes I am afraid, but I don’t want to give up my studies. I want to pass the secondary exam and spread the light of education in my village,” she says, minutes before appearing for her examination at Amguri Rammohan High School.

Despite financial hardship, her parents ensured that Sumila's education was not disturbed. Never having the opportunity to study, her parents Manchal Oraon and Rupali Oraon were determined that their daughter would complete basic education.