ETV Bharat / offbeat

Cuttack’s Silver 'Tarakasi' Draws Young Buyers At Bali Jatra, But Who Will Learn The Craft?

Padmalochan Maharana working on filigree work at Bali Jatra ( ETV Bharat )

Cuttack: Padmalochan Maharana has worked with fine silver wire since he was a child. At this year’s Bali Jatra, the veteran Tarakasi (filigree) artisan says he has never seen customers show so much interest in the work. Young shoppers are drawn to the earrings and rings on display and artisans are making new designs to suit their tastes. Maharana is hoping some of that curiosity will bring young people to his workbench, too. He is eager to teach them.

For the first time, Bali Jatra has set aside a large stall as a dedicated Tarakasi hub. Crowds have been gathering around displays of Cuttack’s silver filigree, where a shopper can pick up a pair of jhumkas or look for a Lord Jagannath design to give as a gift. The finer pieces show just how much detail artisans can work into a thin silver wire, whether they are making an earring or a replica of a temple.

Lord Jagannath crafted in silver filigree (ETV Bharat) Machine-made accessories and imitation jewellery offer young shoppers plenty of choices. At the fair, however, traders are seeing more interest in fine filigree pieces that buyers can wear regularly or give as gifts. Rings, necklaces, jhumkas and studs sit alongside decorative pieces featuring Lord Jagannath, elephants and other motifs. Customers who have a particular design in mind can also place an order. What brings shoppers to the silver stall Biswaranjita, a customer at the fair, said the delicate wirework was what made Tarakasi jewellery stand out for her. "I find many imitation designs attractive too, but my personal favourite is silver filigree. I am also impressed by the variety now available and the option of exchanging a piece if it is damaged." says the young buyer who believes wearing silver also carries an astrological significance. Filigree hub (ETV Bharat) Filigree trader Kamini Sahu said young customers’ preferences help decide what her business makes. Jhumkas and studs are among the designs on offer, and customers can ask for a piece to be made to order. "Prices start at Rs 500 with the final price depending on how much silver goes into the piece. This year there has been a good demand," she adds.