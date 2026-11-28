Cuttack’s Silver 'Tarakasi' Draws Young Buyers At Bali Jatra, But Who Will Learn The Craft?
Filigree is drawing young shoppers to Bali Jatra, where a veteran artisan hopes the enthusiasm will inspire more youngsters to learn 'Tarakasi', reports Narayan Sahoo.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 2:14 PM IST
Cuttack: Padmalochan Maharana has worked with fine silver wire since he was a child. At this year’s Bali Jatra, the veteran Tarakasi (filigree) artisan says he has never seen customers show so much interest in the work. Young shoppers are drawn to the earrings and rings on display and artisans are making new designs to suit their tastes. Maharana is hoping some of that curiosity will bring young people to his workbench, too. He is eager to teach them.
For the first time, Bali Jatra has set aside a large stall as a dedicated Tarakasi hub. Crowds have been gathering around displays of Cuttack’s silver filigree, where a shopper can pick up a pair of jhumkas or look for a Lord Jagannath design to give as a gift. The finer pieces show just how much detail artisans can work into a thin silver wire, whether they are making an earring or a replica of a temple.
Machine-made accessories and imitation jewellery offer young shoppers plenty of choices. At the fair, however, traders are seeing more interest in fine filigree pieces that buyers can wear regularly or give as gifts. Rings, necklaces, jhumkas and studs sit alongside decorative pieces featuring Lord Jagannath, elephants and other motifs. Customers who have a particular design in mind can also place an order.
What brings shoppers to the silver stall
Biswaranjita, a customer at the fair, said the delicate wirework was what made Tarakasi jewellery stand out for her. "I find many imitation designs attractive too, but my personal favourite is silver filigree. I am also impressed by the variety now available and the option of exchanging a piece if it is damaged." says the young buyer who believes wearing silver also carries an astrological significance.
Filigree trader Kamini Sahu said young customers’ preferences help decide what her business makes. Jhumkas and studs are among the designs on offer, and customers can ask for a piece to be made to order. "Prices start at Rs 500 with the final price depending on how much silver goes into the piece. This year there has been a good demand," she adds.
The craft is also part of Sahu’s family life. Her husband, a Tarakasi artisan, has travelled within India and abroad for his work. At the fair, the business of keeping that craft in people’s homes can be as simple as helping a shopper choose a pair of earrings or working out how to make a design a customer has asked for.
A veteran artisan wants to pass on what he knows
Maharana said the interest customers have shown encourages artisans to try different designs. His worry is finding young people who want to learn how to make them. "I am concerned because only a small number of artisans practise the craft. A few youngsters are coming forward to train with us. I would want interns to learn the nuances because unless the present generation takes the mantle from us, how will the craft survive," he questions. He also says artisans need more support to keep working and pass on their skills.
For generations, Cuttack’s artisans have used silver wire to make jewellery, figures of deities, temple replicas and decorative pieces. At Bali Jatra, shoppers are finding designs they can wear or give away at prices that begin at Rs 500. For Maharana, the question he will take back to his workshop is whether some of the young people stopping to admire that fine wirework will come back to learn how it is done.
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