Cuttack’s 63-YO Artisan Crafts Stunning Statues From Paddy And Bamboo At Bali Yatra
At Bali Yatra in Cuttack, most visitors stop by one stall - where 63-year-old Ratna Munda is turning rice and bamboo into lifelike sculptures.
Published : November 12, 2025 at 12:44 PM IST
Cuttack: At first glance, you may mistake the creations as sculpted from wood or clay - perfectly textured, life-like, and full of expression. But once you get a little closer, or get a chance to hold one of the idols, you will feel the magic of 63-year-old Ratna Munda’s hands. Using nothing more than unhusked rice or paddy, fine bamboo strips, thread, and Fevicol, this artisan from Nabarangpur district is creating beautiful creations at this year’s Bali Yatra in Cuttack.
Unlike most handicrafts, Ratna does not use paint or artificial colour in the statues - they are naturally shaded in earthy tones, which makes them reliasitic. She has been weaving idols at her stall in the ORMAS pavilion ever since the fair started. “Most people stop all of a sudden in front of the stall while passing by. The statues look so real that it is hard to believe they are made of paddy,” says a bystander.
"It is a time taking process. Each statue takes a full day of continuous weaving, say about 10 hours of work," explains Ratna. The cost of materials used is as less as Rs 20 to Rs 30, but the intricacy of the process makes every piece a delicate work which needs a lot of patience. The idols are priced between Rs 350 and Rs 3,000, depending on size and detail. "The products sell at good price," she adds.
Ratna, fondly called ‘Ratna Mausi’, learned this art three decades ago from her father-in-law, and has been perfecting it ever since. “I thought to work on the art as I was idling away time at home. I make one piece every day and my time is spent well," she says with a smile, while her hands deftly twist bamboo strips and she talks to customers too.
Her art has not stayed limited to Odisha. The products have made their presence in Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, West Bengal, and Karnataka, earning appreciation and good returns. Ratna is now training other women in the craft. So far, she has taught over 30 women, helping them earn from home. Even her son and daughter-in-law are now part of her growing home enterprise.
“We are running a good business, and people admire the work everywhere,” says Ratna's husband proudly.
Visitors at the Bali Yatra fair say Ratna’s rice-based art is not just visually appealing but also believed to bring positivity to homes.
Also Read: