Cuttack’s 63-YO Artisan Crafts Stunning Statues From Paddy And Bamboo At Bali Yatra

Cuttack: At first glance, you may mistake the creations as sculpted from wood or clay - perfectly textured, life-like, and full of expression. But once you get a little closer, or get a chance to hold one of the idols, you will feel the magic of 63-year-old Ratna Munda’s hands. Using nothing more than unhusked rice or paddy, fine bamboo strips, thread, and Fevicol, this artisan from Nabarangpur district is creating beautiful creations at this year’s Bali Yatra in Cuttack.

Unlike most handicrafts, Ratna does not use paint or artificial colour in the statues - they are naturally shaded in earthy tones, which makes them reliasitic. She has been weaving idols at her stall in the ORMAS pavilion ever since the fair started. “Most people stop all of a sudden in front of the stall while passing by. The statues look so real that it is hard to believe they are made of paddy,” says a bystander.

Cuttack’s 63-YO Artisan Crafts Stunning Statues From Paddy And Bamboo At Bali Yatra (ETV Bharat)

"It is a time taking process. Each statue takes a full day of continuous weaving, say about 10 hours of work," explains Ratna. The cost of materials used is as less as Rs 20 to Rs 30, but the intricacy of the process makes every piece a delicate work which needs a lot of patience. The idols are priced between Rs 350 and Rs 3,000, depending on size and detail. "The products sell at good price," she adds.