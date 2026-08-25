ETV Bharat / offbeat

Retired, Not Done Teaching: At 65, Annapurna Finds A New Classroom Online

Cuttack: Sticking to discipline even after retirement, every day, Annapurna Swain sits before a camera at her home and spends about 30 minutes teaching mathematics or science. Her younger son records the lesson, edits it and puts it online. The 65-year-old retired government teacher has built this routine gradually since leaving Udayapur School in Cuttack district in 2022 from where she retired. The blackboard and rows of students are no longer there, and she misses them, but teaching has returned to her daily life.

Annapurna’s husband, Kshirod Chandra Routray, died before she retired. Once her service ended, she found herself spending long hours alone at home. With no school to go to and no classes to prepare for, dealing with the loss became difficult for her.

Retired, Not Done Teaching: At 65, Annapurna Finds A New Classroom Online (ETV Bharat)

“When I retired, I had no one other than my two sons. I was alone at home, and memories of my husband would constantly return. There were days when all I could do was sit and cry,” she recalled.

Concerned about her, her sons suggested that she begin teaching again. This time, instead of returning to a school, she would record lessons that children could watch online. Annapurna was unfamiliar with the technical side of the work. Her younger son, Arundatta Routray, stepped in to record and edit the videos before uploading them on YouTube and other social-media platforms.

Her elder son, Akshaya Datta Routray, a commando in the Indian Air Force, also encouraged her to continue.

“My younger son records for as long as I teach. He then edits the video and uploads it on social media. When I see the comments, I feel am still doing my duty well. It encourages and makes me very happy . And I get prepared for more lessons every day,” Annapurna said.