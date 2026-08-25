Retired, Not Done Teaching: At 65, Annapurna Finds A New Classroom Online
The Cuttack teacher has resumed teaching through online mathematics and science lessons, overcoming loneliness while helping children learn beyond conventional classrooms, reports Bikash Kumar Das.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 11:25 AM IST
Cuttack: Sticking to discipline even after retirement, every day, Annapurna Swain sits before a camera at her home and spends about 30 minutes teaching mathematics or science. Her younger son records the lesson, edits it and puts it online. The 65-year-old retired government teacher has built this routine gradually since leaving Udayapur School in Cuttack district in 2022 from where she retired. The blackboard and rows of students are no longer there, and she misses them, but teaching has returned to her daily life.
Annapurna’s husband, Kshirod Chandra Routray, died before she retired. Once her service ended, she found herself spending long hours alone at home. With no school to go to and no classes to prepare for, dealing with the loss became difficult for her.
“When I retired, I had no one other than my two sons. I was alone at home, and memories of my husband would constantly return. There were days when all I could do was sit and cry,” she recalled.
Concerned about her, her sons suggested that she begin teaching again. This time, instead of returning to a school, she would record lessons that children could watch online. Annapurna was unfamiliar with the technical side of the work. Her younger son, Arundatta Routray, stepped in to record and edit the videos before uploading them on YouTube and other social-media platforms.
Her elder son, Akshaya Datta Routray, a commando in the Indian Air Force, also encouraged her to continue.
“My younger son records for as long as I teach. He then edits the video and uploads it on social media. When I see the comments, I feel am still doing my duty well. It encourages and makes me very happy . And I get prepared for more lessons every day,” Annapurna said.
In the videos, she takes up topics from mathematics and science and explains them in simple language. The lessons have gradually found viewers outside the group of students she once taught at school.
A former pupil, who studied under Annapurna for six to seven years, continues to watch her lessons while preparing for competitive examinations. He said her explanations online are much like the ones she gave in the classroom - direct, uncomplicated and easy to follow. Topics that appear difficult in textbooks often become clearer when she explains them, he added.
Her neighbour, Sumanta Kumar Routray, has seen the effect the classes have had on Annapurna. "She had found it difficult to cope with loneliness after retirement, but preparing and recording lessons gave her a reason to remain engaged. Students, too, benefit from being able to watch an experienced teacher explain difficult subjects at a pace comfortable for them," he said.
For Annapurna, the online classes are not meant only for children who need help with individual subjects. She is particularly concerned about students whose education is interrupted because their families cannot afford to support them.
“Many children want to study, but poverty compels them to leave school midway. I want to extend whatever support I can and help fulfil their dreams through education,” she said.
The family now wants to involve other retired teachers in the initiative. Arundatta said educators who have spent decades in classrooms possess knowledge and teaching experience that can still be useful after retirement. Bringing more of them onto the platform would also allow children to access lessons in additional subjects.
The online initiative has changed Annapurna’s routine. She once spent her days thinking about the school and students she had left behind. Now, she prepares lessons, records videos and reads comments from children who have watched them.
Annapurna may have retired from government service, but teaching remains integral to her life. With help from her sons and a mobile camera, she has found another way to stay connected with students and make their learning easy.
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