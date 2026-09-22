Cuttack All Set To Glitter: When It Is Time For Durga Maa To Come, Can Silver Prices Be A Cause Of Concern?
Despite soaring silver prices, Cuttack’s puja committees are expanding the celebrated chandi medha tradition, sustaining tarakasi artisans and the city’s cultural identity, reports Narayan Sahoo.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 11:07 AM IST
Cuttack: So what if silver cost has barreled sky-high, reaching Rs 2.5 lakh a kilogram? Cuttack Durga puja committees do not wish to compromise on silver medhas or chandhi medhas (tableaux) which have consistently been the USP of the puja in the Millennium city, also called the city of silver. The ornate silver tableaux have earned the city a distinctive identity across India. With 36 puja committees now displaying silver backdrops, the combined value of the city’s chandi medhas is estimated to exceed Rs 1,000 crore.
Famed for its filigree craft, silver artifacts from the city have travelled beyond the state and country borders as prized gifts and home decor.
"We never thought of the cost of medhas even when the cost of silver was Rs 2,500 a kilogram. Our pandals are famous for the silver backdrops. So the soaring cost and enormous labour involved will not affect the grandeur of the pujas," say Cuttack’s puja organisers who have been using the silver backdrop for years now.
The cost of medhas is expected to grow further over the next five years as more neighbourhood committees join the tradition. This year, the Sahebzada Bazar Puja Committee has joined the bandwagon, preparing its first silver backdrop, becoming the latest addition to Cuttack’s expanding list of chandi medha mandaps.
Although rising prices have forced committees to reduce the quantity of silver used, their desire to create such backdrops remains undiminished. Some have even decided to move beyond silver, with committees adding gold crowns and ornaments for Goddess Durga and the accompanying deities. A few are now even contemplating backdrops made entirely of gold.
Cuttack’s silver tableau tradition began in 1955, when the Choudhury Bazar Puja Committee introduced the city’s first chandi medha. Sheikh Bazar became the second mandap to adopt the tradition in 1991. Since then, the number of silver tableaux has steadily increased.
Pradeep Kumar Sinha, popularly known as Habu Da and working president of the Cuttack Mahanagar Shanti Committee, said the city’s puja committees were increasingly focused on creating silver backdrops.
“No matter how high the price of silver rises, the people of Cuttack will not step back. Even if silver reaches Rs 5 lakh or Rs 10 lakh a kilogram, all the mandaps in the city will eventually have silver tableaux. Committees have already begun moving in that direction,” Sinha said.
Gold, too, is finding takers in the celebrations. According to Sinha, puja committees at Choudhury Bazar, Sheikh Bazar, Mangalabag, Chauliaganj, Ranihat and Khan Nagar have introduced gold crowns and ornaments for Durga and the accompanying deities.
“Every year, committees aspire to add more gold and silver to their tableaux. More mandaps will join the silver tableau tradition in the coming years. It is a matter of pride for Cuttack,” he said.
Sheikh Bazar Puja Committee general secretary Kishore Behera recalled that silver cost about Rs 7,000 a kilogram when the committee created the city’s second chandi medha. Although the price has now reportedly reached Rs 2.5 lakh, committees continue to invest in silver decorations.
“This year, the Sheikh Bazar Puja Committee will spend Rs 8 lakh on ornaments for the Goddess. Every year, another mandap will adopt silver, and eventually every sahi will have a silver tableau. Cuttack may then be known not merely as the Silver City but as a city of ‘Silver Sahis’,” Behera said.
Behind the glittering tableaux are Cuttack’s tarakasi artisans, who transform sheets and fine wires of silver into intricate patterns. For many of them, the growing popularity of the tableaux provides work for much of the year.
Artisan Bijay Kumar Dey said the blessings of the Goddess had ensured that chandi medha work continued throughout the year, benefiting several craftspeople.
“The amount of silver used is no longer as high as it once was. Even so, tableaux are being made with about two quintals of silver. Earlier, a single tableau could use between 10 and 12 quintals. Because silver has become so expensive, committees now opt for lighter designs using less metal,” he said.
A team of 10 to 15 artisans generally works on a tableau and completing one can take nearly a year. With Durga Puja approaching, the craftspeople are racing to finish their delicate work on time.
“There are risks involved in handling such valuable metal, but we carry out the work with great care and caution,” Bijay said.
For veteran artisan Birendra Kumar Sahu, who has spent 45 years working with tarakasi (filigree), the changing price of silver traces nearly his entire professional journey. When he began, silver cost between Rs 22 and Rs 25 a bhari, or around Rs 2,200 to Rs 2,500 a kilogram. His daily wage was then about Rs 300.
He continues to practise the same craft even as the reported price of silver has climbed to Rs 2.5 lakh a kilogram. “People did not show as much interest in silver work earlier as they do today. Despite the steep increase in its price, people are too keen on silver tableaux,” Sahu said.
Another artisan, Pradeep Kumar Dey, said he entered the profession when silver was priced at approximately Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 a kilogram. Although its price has increased dramatically, he said artisans like him do not receive as much work as they once did, a consequence of committees using smaller quantities of silver and opting for lighter constructions.
Yet every new tableau keeps alive a craft that has shaped Cuttack’s cultural identity for decades. The chandi medha is no longer merely an elaborate backdrop for the Goddess, it is an expression of identity, collective devotion and the power of tarakasi artisans.
As silver prices rise, the tableaux may become lighter, but Cuttack’s attachment to them appears to be growing stronger. In India's Silver City Dussehra celebrations continue to prove that faith, craftsmanship and community ambition cannot always be measured by the weight or price of the metal.
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