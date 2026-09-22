ETV Bharat / offbeat

Cuttack All Set To Glitter: When It Is Time For Durga Maa To Come, Can Silver Prices Be A Cause Of Concern?

Cuttack: So what if silver cost has barreled sky-high, reaching Rs 2.5 lakh a kilogram? Cuttack Durga puja committees do not wish to compromise on silver medhas or chandhi medhas (tableaux) which have consistently been the USP of the puja in the Millennium city, also called the city of silver. The ornate silver tableaux have earned the city a distinctive identity across India. With 36 puja committees now displaying silver backdrops, the combined value of the city’s chandi medhas is estimated to exceed Rs 1,000 crore.

Famed for its filigree craft, silver artifacts from the city have travelled beyond the state and country borders as prized gifts and home decor.

Cuttack All Set To Glitter: When It Is Time For Durga Maa To Come, Can Silver Prices Be A Cause Of Concern? (ETV Bharat)

"We never thought of the cost of medhas even when the cost of silver was Rs 2,500 a kilogram. Our pandals are famous for the silver backdrops. So the soaring cost and enormous labour involved will not affect the grandeur of the pujas," say Cuttack’s puja organisers who have been using the silver backdrop for years now.

The cost of medhas is expected to grow further over the next five years as more neighbourhood committees join the tradition. This year, the Sahebzada Bazar Puja Committee has joined the bandwagon, preparing its first silver backdrop, becoming the latest addition to Cuttack’s expanding list of chandi medha mandaps.

Although rising prices have forced committees to reduce the quantity of silver used, their desire to create such backdrops remains undiminished. Some have even decided to move beyond silver, with committees adding gold crowns and ornaments for Goddess Durga and the accompanying deities. A few are now even contemplating backdrops made entirely of gold.

Cuttack All Set To Glitter: When It Is Time For Durga Maa To Come, Can Silver Prices Be A Cause Of Concern? (ETV Bharat)

Cuttack’s silver tableau tradition began in 1955, when the Choudhury Bazar Puja Committee introduced the city’s first chandi medha. Sheikh Bazar became the second mandap to adopt the tradition in 1991. Since then, the number of silver tableaux has steadily increased.

Pradeep Kumar Sinha, popularly known as Habu Da and working president of the Cuttack Mahanagar Shanti Committee, said the city’s puja committees were increasingly focused on creating silver backdrops.

“No matter how high the price of silver rises, the people of Cuttack will not step back. Even if silver reaches Rs 5 lakh or Rs 10 lakh a kilogram, all the mandaps in the city will eventually have silver tableaux. Committees have already begun moving in that direction,” Sinha said.

Gold, too, is finding takers in the celebrations. According to Sinha, puja committees at Choudhury Bazar, Sheikh Bazar, Mangalabag, Chauliaganj, Ranihat and Khan Nagar have introduced gold crowns and ornaments for Durga and the accompanying deities.