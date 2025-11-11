Curiosity To Know More About Sita Converted Hyderabad Girl Into An Author
Hyderabad: Writing is all about putting imagination into words. This may sound easy, but it is not. Vaishnavi Anantha from Hyderabad has a first-hand experience of this while penning her books.
"Experiences, whether small or big, turn into memories. They increase imagination. They are what made me a writer. When I was fourteen years old, I wrote three books in a series called 'The Jazz Gang'," she said while recalling that a good reception encouraged her to pen another book named 'Beauty Beyond'.
Her writing journey began during the COVID-19 pandemic when her mother induced her to read mythologies while telling her that they were a source of immense knowledge. Her initial reluctance was overcome when she decided to read Ramayana and Mahabharata, and in the process, she got answers to many questions.
"Then my mother asked me why I didn't bring another form to those mythologies. My father gave me some advice too. But, I guess I was just lazy about reading books. Writing books like that was very difficult. They both said, 'Try writing. If you feel like stopping anywhere, stop.' That’s how I started," she said.
Her curiosity to know more about the character of Sita in the Ramayana proved to be a great driving force. "Ramayana is not just about Rama killing Ravana. It teaches a lot about sacrifice, discipline, love, family and many other deep aspects of life. I wrote The Jazz Gang by combining my thoughts for each character in it," she said.
"The whole story revolves around three young people who find a time machine and decide to visit the Ramayana era, especially the myths, because they try to prove that Ramayana is not just a mythological story, as many Western historians say. Many things are known about Rama, but there are not many known facts about Sita Devi. So, they choose myths and learn about the events that happened around Sita Devi there," she narrated.
Vaishnavi went on to share, "Ramayana has been written in many books in different forms. I have included adventure and thrill in my writings. While giving priority to the culture and messages of our country, I have tried to tell different aspects of Ramayana in a way that will captivate readers. This is very useful for children and youth like me who know little about mythology. I named it The Jazz Gang based on the initials of the main characters in my book, named Jay, Archie and Jenisha."
She has experienced that writing a book is not as easy as it seems. "One has to allocate time for it while studying. That is why I used to make a timetable every day and write regularly, she said while relating that Sudha Murthy is her favourite author. Vaishnavi is also into Taekwondo and has recently won a Black Belt at a national-level competition. She loves visiting historical places, drawing, swimming and reading books.
"I will be releasing two more books soon," she quipped.
