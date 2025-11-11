ETV Bharat / offbeat

Curiosity To Know More About Sita Converted Hyderabad Girl Into An Author

Hyderabad: Writing is all about putting imagination into words. This may sound easy, but it is not. Vaishnavi Anantha from Hyderabad has a first-hand experience of this while penning her books.

"Experiences, whether small or big, turn into memories. They increase imagination. They are what made me a writer. When I was fourteen years old, I wrote three books in a series called 'The Jazz Gang'," she said while recalling that a good reception encouraged her to pen another book named 'Beauty Beyond'.

Her writing journey began during the COVID-19 pandemic when her mother induced her to read mythologies while telling her that they were a source of immense knowledge. Her initial reluctance was overcome when she decided to read Ramayana and Mahabharata, and in the process, she got answers to many questions.

"Then my mother asked me why I didn't bring another form to those mythologies. My father gave me some advice too. But, I guess I was just lazy about reading books. Writing books like that was very difficult. They both said, 'Try writing. If you feel like stopping anywhere, stop.' That’s how I started," she said.

Her curiosity to know more about the character of Sita in the Ramayana proved to be a great driving force. "Ramayana is not just about Rama killing Ravana. It teaches a lot about sacrifice, discipline, love, family and many other deep aspects of life. I wrote The Jazz Gang by combining my thoughts for each character in it," she said.