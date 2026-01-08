ETV Bharat / offbeat

Cultivation Of Exotic Vegetables Being Promoted In Bihar's Nalanda

Nalanda: Efforts are underway in the Nalanda district of Bihar to modernise agriculture through aeroponics and hydroponics. With water being a scarce commodity here, agriculture scientists are promoting drip irrigation, vertical farming and the setting up of smart green-houses.

The above-mentioned initiatives are being taken by Bihar's only Centre of Excellence for Vegetables, located in Chandi. The Centre is taking the help of Israeli technology to promote exotic vegetable cultivation along with the traditional, crops that is expected to bring high remuneration to the farmers.

Agricultural scientists have been cultivating vegetables in the air without soil or water for many years here, growing potatoes and tomatoes along with other vegetables. This method is called aeroponics, where plants are grown in the air, without soil. It uses a mist of water rich in nutrients for the roots. This makes organic farming easier, and even exotic vegetables can be grown using this method. It is an advanced form of hydroponics where the roots are suspended in the air to provide nutrition.

The Centre is cultivating exotic leafy vegetables in water in a hydroponic unit. Shipments of lettuce, pokchoi and basil grown at the unit have been enhancing the palate of renowned hotels in Rajgir, Patna, Gaya and other parts of the country. A contract has been signed with Tokri Fresh Food Agency to sell these vegetables, and shipments will be sent to Patna by February 2026.

Agronomist Manoj Kumar Mishra disclosed that an Indo-Israeli project is underway at the Centre, where exotic vegetables are being cultivated through aeroponics and hydroponics. The seeds are procured from Delhi.

"We prepare plants from seeds which are ready for transplant in 15 to 20 days. The plants turn red in about 35 days. The process from sowing the seeds to harvesting takes 60 days. The markets are in Patna, Gaya and Rajgir," he said.

The agriculture expert further stated, "We have planted two varieties of lettuce. We are planting a total of three plants. They are very beneficial for health. This cultivation has been going on at this Centre for three years."