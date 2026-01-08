Cultivation Of Exotic Vegetables Being Promoted In Bihar's Nalanda
Centre of Excellence for Vegetables is growing lettuce, pokchoi and basil using hydroponics.
Nalanda: Efforts are underway in the Nalanda district of Bihar to modernise agriculture through aeroponics and hydroponics. With water being a scarce commodity here, agriculture scientists are promoting drip irrigation, vertical farming and the setting up of smart green-houses.
The above-mentioned initiatives are being taken by Bihar's only Centre of Excellence for Vegetables, located in Chandi. The Centre is taking the help of Israeli technology to promote exotic vegetable cultivation along with the traditional, crops that is expected to bring high remuneration to the farmers.
Agricultural scientists have been cultivating vegetables in the air without soil or water for many years here, growing potatoes and tomatoes along with other vegetables. This method is called aeroponics, where plants are grown in the air, without soil. It uses a mist of water rich in nutrients for the roots. This makes organic farming easier, and even exotic vegetables can be grown using this method. It is an advanced form of hydroponics where the roots are suspended in the air to provide nutrition.
The Centre is cultivating exotic leafy vegetables in water in a hydroponic unit. Shipments of lettuce, pokchoi and basil grown at the unit have been enhancing the palate of renowned hotels in Rajgir, Patna, Gaya and other parts of the country. A contract has been signed with Tokri Fresh Food Agency to sell these vegetables, and shipments will be sent to Patna by February 2026.
Agronomist Manoj Kumar Mishra disclosed that an Indo-Israeli project is underway at the Centre, where exotic vegetables are being cultivated through aeroponics and hydroponics. The seeds are procured from Delhi.
"We prepare plants from seeds which are ready for transplant in 15 to 20 days. The plants turn red in about 35 days. The process from sowing the seeds to harvesting takes 60 days. The markets are in Patna, Gaya and Rajgir," he said.
The agriculture expert further stated, "We have planted two varieties of lettuce. We are planting a total of three plants. They are very beneficial for health. This cultivation has been going on at this Centre for three years."
The plants being produced are being branded so that they can reach major markets and ensure proper income. A hydroponic unit has been built on approximately 1,000 square meters at the Centre, where lettuce, pookchoi and basil are being cultivated for the last three years.
Officials disclosed that approximately 123 kg of exotic vegetables have been sent to Patna this time. Approximately 50 kg of pokchoi priced at Rs 50 per kg and 3 kg of basil priced at Rs 62 per kg were also sent to the state capital. This has generated a profit of approximately Rs 32,806 for the Centre. The procurement agency has placed an order for a second shipment as well. The leafy vegetables will be ready and shipped soon. The vegetables sent were cultivated in the hydroponic unit.
Mishra told ETV Bharat that the optimum temperature for these crops is 24 to 28 degrees Celsius during the day and 18 to 22 degrees Celsius at night. Humidity should be 50% to 60%. The average weight of a plant is 250 gm to 350 gm, and each plant costs Rs 8.
The crops grown through hydroponics are in demand in five-star hotels in Patna and Delhi. Their market price ranges from Rs 70 to Rs 80 per kg. Officials disclosed that approximately 2,000 to 2,500 kg vegetables are produced in a season, generating an income of approximately Rs 1.25 lakh.
The Centre’s In-charge Rohitashwar Kumar and Block Horticulture Officer Pawan Kumar Pankaj pointed out that three varieties have been planted in the hydroponic unit, and the plants mature in 20 to 25 days. Basil and pokchoi are multi-harvest plants.
"These are harvested every two and a half to three weeks, while lettuce is a single harvest crop. The leafy vegetables are used to make salads and are considered very good for health," said Kumar.
He explained that under the hydroponics method plants are grown by adding sand or pebbles to water. A special solution is used to provide nutrients like nitrogen, phosphorus, potash, magnesium, calcium, sulfur, zinc and iron in specific proportions.
Oxygen is pumped to the plant roots with a pumping machine. The crops are less susceptible to disease because they are not in contact with the soil. Vegetables and plants grown using this technique are more nutritious, he claimed.
The Centre is a collaboration between the Governments of India and Israel. It trains farmers in advanced, scientific, and modern vegetable cultivation techniques to produce high-quality, disease-free vegetables. It also aims to increase farmers' incomes and make the country self-reliant in agriculture.
