Cruise Tourism : How Odisha's Sanghamitra Jena Guides Visitors Explore Bhitarkanika As A Dream Destination

Recalling one such incident with a tourist from the UK, Sanghamitra says, "He refused to pay me the advance, thinking I was a fraud. He kept saying, ‘I want to speak to Sanghamitra,’ assuming ‘Sangha’ was my first name and ‘Mitra’ my surname. When I tried convincing him that I was the same person and a woman, he was shocked. But he immediately sent the payment! That was the moment I realised how much trust people have in women.”

Her journey, however, was not easy. “When I began in 1992, I had a guiding licence for five states and used to work late into the night replying to foreign clients through email. Many even assumed that I was a man because in India, travel agencies were always run by men,” she says with a giggle.

“I am the daughter of this land. I am from Pokhariapada in Pattamundai,” Sanghamitra says reminiscing about how she started a career as a tourist guide and later worked with a travel agency before becoming a tour operator. "I launched Odisha’s first nature camp at Bhitarkanika and later expanded to Konark. When people call me the first tourist guide and tour operator of the state, I am happy, but this achievement comes with tremendous sense of responsibility,” she quickly adds.

A journey she began in the 1990s, breaking barriers as Odisha’s first female tourist guide, at a time when the idea of a woman leading travel expeditions seemed almost unthinkable, has reached the crescendo three decades later. Today she has contributed largely to make Bhitarkanika a much sought after eco-tourism destination, running a one-of-its-kind floating 'Nature Camp' that has redefined adventure travel in the state.

Kendrapara (On Board Antara Cruise) : In the heart of Odisha’s mangrove territory in Kendrapara's Bhitarkanika, where the call of migratory birds mingles with the calm river tides and where crocodiles bask on the banks, stands a woman who charted her own course through the wilderness. She is Sanghamitra Jena, Odisha’s first woman tour operator and founder of the state’s first nature camp.

Bhitarkanika, now a UNESCO-recognised biodiversity hotspot, had almost no infrastructure when Sanghamitra first began her work here. “Neither was there proper road connectivity, nor facilities. I brought a tent from Delhi for the nature camp and set it up myself to attract tourists. That is how the Bhitarkanika Nature Camp began,” she says, standing with a cup of coffee on the cruise she manages.

Today, her camp has evolved into a floating catamaran, which she calls “a jungle home on water”, and offers tourists luxury stay facilities amidst nature. The vessel includes air-conditioned cabins, dining areas, and kitchens, all managed by a team of 13 local staff, trained personally by her.

“Our crew, from the captain to the cook, are local people. They have transformed into cultural ambassadors of Bhitarkanika. They know the flora and fauna, the local stories, and probably the best people to share these stories with visitors. Tourists love this experience,” she explains.

The floating nature camp, officially launched in February 2024, has already become a unique model of eco-tourism and community empowerment. “If 10 people come here, it costs about Rs 22,000 per person for two nights and three days, including accommodation, meals, and guided exploration. The reviews we receive are overwhelming. It would vary for single or double occupants. Spending a night in the forest, on water, surrounded by nature gives people a unique experience.”

Speaking about the challenges she has faced, Sanghamitra is humble enough to say all these are a part of any business. "Irrespective of whether you are a man or a woman, when you start a new business, you are bound to face hurdles. But I have got received tremendous cooperation from people and tourists alike. Women naturally are good at hospitality, and that has become an asset for me in the tourism sector. I hope more women join this profession,” she says with a wink.

Like most trailblazers, she admits balancing work and personal life has not been easy. “I dedicate most of my time here. But I have a team that is so well trained that they manage things quite smoothly even in my absence. That is like an untold assurance,” she acknowledges.

For her colleagues, Sanghamitra is not just a boss but a mentor.

Captain Sanjay Kumar Parida, who joined her team in April 2024, shares, “I first met Ma’am at Dhamra Port during a boat trial. She gave me a chance, and since then, I am working with her. She has been kind, patient, and always explains things so well that there is no room for doubt. But that does not make us complacent. She is an example of how women today are becoming trend setters,” he says with a sense of pride.

Sanghamitra has been tirelessly promoting Bhitarkanika, a region that has often remained behind in development despite its ecological significance and tourism potential. Today, she is working as an ambassador for Odisha’s eco-tourism and making global travelers think about the place as their dream vacay destination.

“The path is not always easy, but you have to take the first step into it with passion. Then you see challenges turn into possibilities. I strongly believe, the world needs to see nature through women’s eyes,” says Sanghamitra as she waves and bids adieu.