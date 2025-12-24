Crocheting Traditions And Social Commitment Together Through 'Chain Reaction'
From meeting to unwind and learn the craft, these women are giving back to society.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 4:31 PM IST
Updated : December 24, 2025 at 4:59 PM IST
By Neeta Kolhatkar
Mumbai: For the last two years, women from a Crochet informal group have been making Christmas trees that have been put up on display at different clubs in suburban Bandra. The crocheters are an informal group of women who come together to pass on this traditional craft to anyone who is interested, connect with each other.
Over a period of time, this group on the lines of pay forward, has also begun giving back to society. Chain Reaction was founded in September 2023 by Sabishi Shankar, who wanted to preserve the old tradition of passing on traditions as was in the earlier days, where the women in families would meet, informally share and lighten their emotional burdens. What started with 15 members now has 55 members.
"The motto of Chain Reaction is, 'Teaching, learning, chatting, eating, laughing and working together'. It is not goal-oriented and based only on sharing, positive interaction," Sabishi told ETV Bharat.
She added, "The original idea was to build a community, something we are losing in today's age. I liked crocheting, as I have been doing it since the age of 9 years, and I thought, why not ask a few friends to join. Since then, we have been growing. We have absolutely no agenda or any specific patterns, and there is no specific goal that we have to achieve. It is bonding together," Sabishi added.
The group meets once a month in Bandra. Here too, one crocheter voluntarily gave her mother's empty house for women to come together for this activity.
Over a period of time, women who joined the group came to unwind, heal, just be with other women who are not intrusive, and some came together to bond. Parveen AntiaHemmadi, an artist who teaches porcelain painting, was suddenly empty as her children went to boarding school and the elder son left for Canada. She began to feel lonely. An artist who can also crochet, Parveen liked her friend Sabishi's idea to connect, which she says has been immensely therapeutic.
"This group has been therapeutic for me. With both my children away from the house, for two months suddenly my house would be completely empty. I was lonely and would feel low, as I was missing my kids. I took up crocheting again, and now I am obsessed as I crochet from 9:00 PM to sometimes beyond midnight," Parveen said.
Likewise, Jyotsna, another crocheter, went through a tough phase in her life. She was a student of Parveen when in December 2023, she lost her mother and suffered a setback in her life. Instead of painting, she was asked to join their crochet group, which she says, has been immensely positive.
"After I lost my mother, I was shaken, then in July this year, I was detected with colon cancer. After two months of treatment, I wanted to get back to painting porcelain, but Parveen said the chemicals in the paints may not be good, so Parveen suggested I join their crochet group," Jyotsna said.
"It has been therapeutic because nobody is trying to compete. These crocheters are not curious about anyone's life and don't try to interfere. I get my space, and if I share, they listen, which is all one needs very often. Nobody expects anything from each other," quipped Jyotsna.
She added her oncologist was also pleased with her taking to crochet. "My oncologist was pleased, and in every chemo session he would ask what new I was doing? It was a good way to divert my mind," she revealed.
As the group grew, so did their ideas. Initially, they planned to do a big project, like make a carpet on the side of the wall of a building. Then they came up with the idea of making granny squares to make a Christmas tree. This year, the Otter's Club in Bandra has put up a Christmas tree by reusing the granny squares made by this group.
New entrants have also brought in new ideas using their experiences from their professional and personal lives. Some added colour, some stated variety of wool, while some gave a new purpose. Anjali Makhija, a Chartered Accountant, brought in her corporate experience. She was first with the Mumbai Yarns Circle before becoming a part of this group. Through one of the contacts in that group, she learned the Tata Memorial Hospital for Cancer requires Beanie caps for girls, especially.
"Thanks to my ecosystem, the word spread. My mother, her friends, people in my building, some are knitters, and they knit so fast, they started knitting two caps a day. Then I realised there are many knitting or crocheting caps. Another group also made 30-40 caps. Now with the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) team of Tata Memorial, it was roughly decided that 30-50 caps will be sent to them every month," Anjali said.
Anjali added that the hospital wants to give girls above the age of 10 years these caps. "These girls are at a vulnerable age where they don't want to be seen with little or no hair, that is why the hospital CSR thought of giving these caps," she said.
This act of giving has caught on. Chain Reaction being a large group, has more numbers making these caps. There, however, are women from across India contributing without expecting anything in return.
Over a period of time, with the feedback from the hospital and experience from working with yarns, they changed the type of wool they worked on. So they moved from cotton to Acrycot yarn, then a mix yarn too. They learnt from their own experience, after one wash, they realised the cotton wool cap loses its shape. With durability, even the type of wool is to be carefully selected, since acrylic is harmful for cancer patients.
Today, the Chain Reaction group members enjoy making these beanie caps, a process which is therapeutic for the creators as they help the cancer patients. "It benefits the giver more than the receiver (patient). It is extremely therapeutic," said Anjali.
All the women are now driven to give back, and there is no specific time to do so, as they say. "All the ladies are making these caps, non-stop. Last time I made five to six beanies. It has now become my hobby, though teaching art is my work," concluded Parveen.
