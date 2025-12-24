ETV Bharat / offbeat

Crocheting Traditions And Social Commitment Together Through 'Chain Reaction'

A group of women, who are part of 'Chain Reaction' ( ETV Bharat )

By Neeta Kolhatkar Mumbai: For the last two years, women from a Crochet informal group have been making Christmas trees that have been put up on display at different clubs in suburban Bandra. The crocheters are an informal group of women who come together to pass on this traditional craft to anyone who is interested, connect with each other. Over a period of time, this group on the lines of pay forward, has also begun giving back to society. Chain Reaction was founded in September 2023 by Sabishi Shankar, who wanted to preserve the old tradition of passing on traditions as was in the earlier days, where the women in families would meet, informally share and lighten their emotional burdens. What started with 15 members now has 55 members. "The motto of Chain Reaction is, 'Teaching, learning, chatting, eating, laughing and working together'. It is not goal-oriented and based only on sharing, positive interaction," Sabishi told ETV Bharat. Crochet items made by 'Chain Reaction' (ETV Bharat) She added, "The original idea was to build a community, something we are losing in today's age. I liked crocheting, as I have been doing it since the age of 9 years, and I thought, why not ask a few friends to join. Since then, we have been growing. We have absolutely no agenda or any specific patterns, and there is no specific goal that we have to achieve. It is bonding together," Sabishi added. The group meets once a month in Bandra. Here too, one crocheter voluntarily gave her mother's empty house for women to come together for this activity. Over a period of time, women who joined the group came to unwind, heal, just be with other women who are not intrusive, and some came together to bond. Parveen AntiaHemmadi, an artist who teaches porcelain painting, was suddenly empty as her children went to boarding school and the elder son left for Canada. She began to feel lonely. An artist who can also crochet, Parveen liked her friend Sabishi's idea to connect, which she says has been immensely therapeutic. "This group has been therapeutic for me. With both my children away from the house, for two months suddenly my house would be completely empty. I was lonely and would feel low, as I was missing my kids. I took up crocheting again, and now I am obsessed as I crochet from 9:00 PM to sometimes beyond midnight," Parveen said. Crochet items made by 'Chain Reaction' (ETV Bharat)