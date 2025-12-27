ETV Bharat / offbeat

Creating Fashion Statement From Discarded Clothes: Odisha Entrepreneur Quits Lucrative Career To Start Own Eco-Social Firm

By Minati Singha

Bhubaneswar: Neha Mohanty worked as a product manager in multiple companies in the USA, UK and Europe but left her high-paying lucrative career to start her own eco-social firm.

Her company 'renow.green', aimed at providing sustainable solutions to waste clothes, is also a platform for circular fashion. The company not only recycles old garments into new fashion statements but also provides sustainable solutions to it.

After spending several years with multinational companies abroad, Neha felt a growing urge to return to India and contribute meaningfully to environmental sustainability. “I wanted to come back not just to settle, but to solve a problem that directly affects our cities and our future,” said the 36-year-old entrepreneur.

While researching on climate action opportunities, Neha identified solid waste management as a critical challenge. Her curiosity took her to dumping yards in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, where she made a startling discovery. “Municipalities are slowly finding ways to recycle plastic, but piles of discarded clothes are simply dumped and left to rot or degrade on their own,” she explained, adding “Textile waste is invisible in public discourse, but it is massive.”

Determined to understand the source of such waste, Neha went to the roots of the problem in households. As a pilot experiment, she requested residents of a housing colony to donate clothes they no longer used. Within a month, she collected nearly 500 kg of discarded clothing. “I was shocked,” she said. “Many clothes still had price tags attached, which means they were never worn even once. This clearly reflects our culture of over-consumption,” she maintained.