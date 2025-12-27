Creating Fashion Statement From Discarded Clothes: Odisha Entrepreneur Quits Lucrative Career To Start Own Eco-Social Firm
Neha Mohanty's 'renow.green' recycles old and used garments into new fashion statements.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 4:23 PM IST
By Minati Singha
Bhubaneswar: Neha Mohanty worked as a product manager in multiple companies in the USA, UK and Europe but left her high-paying lucrative career to start her own eco-social firm.
Her company 'renow.green', aimed at providing sustainable solutions to waste clothes, is also a platform for circular fashion. The company not only recycles old garments into new fashion statements but also provides sustainable solutions to it.
After spending several years with multinational companies abroad, Neha felt a growing urge to return to India and contribute meaningfully to environmental sustainability. “I wanted to come back not just to settle, but to solve a problem that directly affects our cities and our future,” said the 36-year-old entrepreneur.
While researching on climate action opportunities, Neha identified solid waste management as a critical challenge. Her curiosity took her to dumping yards in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, where she made a startling discovery. “Municipalities are slowly finding ways to recycle plastic, but piles of discarded clothes are simply dumped and left to rot or degrade on their own,” she explained, adding “Textile waste is invisible in public discourse, but it is massive.”
Determined to understand the source of such waste, Neha went to the roots of the problem in households. As a pilot experiment, she requested residents of a housing colony to donate clothes they no longer used. Within a month, she collected nearly 500 kg of discarded clothing. “I was shocked,” she said. “Many clothes still had price tags attached, which means they were never worn even once. This clearly reflects our culture of over-consumption,” she maintained.
To explore solutions, Neha travelled to Haryana's Panipat, known as India’s textile recycling hub, to study large-scale recycling and upcycling practices. The visit strengthened her belief that awareness and local solutions are equally important. “Technology exists, but unless consumers change their mindset, the problem will only grow,” she noted.
This journey led to the birth of 'renow.green', a circular fashion and green service provider. The company focuses on transforming old and discarded clothes into new designer clothes, home décor products, and utility items, making sustainable choices affordable and accessible.
“Our goal is not just recycling. We want to create awareness about conscious consumerism—buying responsibly, using mindfully, and disposing ethically. Every piece of clothing has an environmental cost,” she said.
Through 'renow.green', Neha is also building a new market for circular fashion in Odisha, while opening conversations around climate responsibility at the household level. “If one colony can generate 500 kg of textile waste in a month, imagine the scale across a city. Change has to begin now,” she pointed out.
As waste clothes continue to fill landfills, the initiative is like a reminder that sustainable solutions can emerge and provide a solution to growing ecological problems.
Dr Suman Mundkar, a pioneer in post consumer textile waste research, author and educator said, “The launch of 'renow.green' is the beginning of a movement. It is meant to encourage the youth to actively participate in programmes which encourage circular fashion. I think like pre-loved homes, pre-loved cars are acquired with an investment. Similarly I think pre-loved clothes also need a little investment for upgrading and extending their life".
Also Read
Women-Led Initiative Recycles Thamirabarani River Waste Into 5,000 Mats A Month