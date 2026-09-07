ETV Bharat / offbeat

Crafting Junk Into Timepieces: Garage Scrap Becomes Art In The Hands Of Bhubaneswar’s Jitendra Patra

Bhubaneswar: For Jitendra Patra, time and timepieces become all the more precious in the evenings. After spending nine hours at his regular job he returns home to work on the ideas waiting in his mind. In a corner of a garage he manages, he picks up an old chain or an unused wheel rim that has been rendered useless after use for years and gives it a Midas touch by turning it into a clock, a lamp or a keepsake. Not to forget, most of the pieces he recreates with these scrap carry memories of a much-loved motorcycle.

The 28-year-old from Gadakana in Bhubaneswar is an ITI graduate from a private college in Bhubaneswar. Keen on working with machines and metal, he makes sure the discarded automobile parts like chains, sprockets and rims eventually become useful differently.

Jitendra Patra (ETV Bharat)

For nearly one-and-a-half years, Jitendra has been turning automobile components into clocks that appeal particularly to bike enthusiasts. His job in the automobile sector provides him with a livelihood, but it is this after-hours work that has helped him build an identity of his own.

The clocks he crafts come in different shapes and designs. Some retain the rugged appearance of the original motorcycle parts, while others are polished and arranged to suit a customer’s preferences. He also makes products like bedside lamps and side pieces.

Jitendra Patra (ETV Bharat)

The customised pieces carry a special meaning for some buyers. "If a customer has an emotional attachment to an old motorcycle, I ensure the components from that vehicle is made into a clock. A bike that may no longer be fit for the road can thus survive as a reminder of journeys and memories associated with it," explains Jitendra.

For such customers, the finished product is more than an item of home décor.