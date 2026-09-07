Crafting Junk Into Timepieces: Garage Scrap Becomes Art In The Hands Of Bhubaneswar’s Jitendra Patra
Jitendra’s work caught the attention of Bollywood actor John Abraham who appreciated his craftsmanship and subsequently ordered seven more pieces, reports Bikash Kumar Das.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 11:10 AM IST
Bhubaneswar: For Jitendra Patra, time and timepieces become all the more precious in the evenings. After spending nine hours at his regular job he returns home to work on the ideas waiting in his mind. In a corner of a garage he manages, he picks up an old chain or an unused wheel rim that has been rendered useless after use for years and gives it a Midas touch by turning it into a clock, a lamp or a keepsake. Not to forget, most of the pieces he recreates with these scrap carry memories of a much-loved motorcycle.
The 28-year-old from Gadakana in Bhubaneswar is an ITI graduate from a private college in Bhubaneswar. Keen on working with machines and metal, he makes sure the discarded automobile parts like chains, sprockets and rims eventually become useful differently.
For nearly one-and-a-half years, Jitendra has been turning automobile components into clocks that appeal particularly to bike enthusiasts. His job in the automobile sector provides him with a livelihood, but it is this after-hours work that has helped him build an identity of his own.
The clocks he crafts come in different shapes and designs. Some retain the rugged appearance of the original motorcycle parts, while others are polished and arranged to suit a customer’s preferences. He also makes products like bedside lamps and side pieces.
The customised pieces carry a special meaning for some buyers. "If a customer has an emotional attachment to an old motorcycle, I ensure the components from that vehicle is made into a clock. A bike that may no longer be fit for the road can thus survive as a reminder of journeys and memories associated with it," explains Jitendra.
For such customers, the finished product is more than an item of home décor.
The prices of Jitendra’s clocks begin at Rs 2,000 and vary according to the design, materials and level of customisation. He receives most of his orders through Instagram and Facebook and says he handles more than 15 orders a month.
His clocks have also travelled beyond Odisha, reaching customers in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Kerala.
Jitendra’s work reportedly caught the attention of Bollywood actor and motorcycle enthusiast John Abraham. According to Jitendra, the actor saw one of his clocks, appreciated his craftsmanship in a video and subsequently ordered seven more pieces.
For the young craftsman, the response was more than a commercial success. It gave him confidence that something created during the few hours left after a long working day could earn recognition far beyond his immediate surroundings.
Jitendra, however, does not want his work to be viewed merely in terms of celebrity appreciation. "I take pride in the effort involved in every piece and believe that no occupation should be judged by its social status," he adds.
One of his brothers is a doctor and another serves in the Odisha Police. Jitendra chose to continue working in the automobile sector because it allowed him to remain close to the machines and materials that interest him. "No work is big or small. What matters is the commitment with which it is done," he says.
Not all his products are made exclusively from scrap. When a particular design requires it or a customer asks for it, he also uses new automobile components. To source old parts, he stays in touch with garages and collects suitable material from the automobile company where he works.
Each discarded component is cleaned, examined and fitted into a design. The process requires patience because parts originally manufactured to keep a vehicle moving must now be rearranged to serve an entirely different purpose.
Krishnendu Pandit, who owns one of Jitendra’s clocks, describes it as an attractive and unusual product. "Not many people can craft such products. I hope the young craftsman continues experimenting with new designs and takes his work to a wider market," he says.
So the next time, you discard your old bike but want to keep its memory alive, visit Jitendra's garage and let him know your love for the vehicle. He would do the rest and let the bike remain alive with the ticking of a clock.
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