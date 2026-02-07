ETV Bharat / offbeat

Covid Changed His Career, Hydroponics Changed His Life: Meet Odisha CA Turned Farmer Earning In Lakhs

Khordha: Adversities test humans in many ways. While some win with a strong resolve, a few lose as well. Abhijit Kar belongs to the first category. A former chartered accountant, he swapped spreadsheets for seedlings when Covid-19 stripped him of good health and a steady income. But five years later, today he has emerged as one of Odisha’s most successful hydroponic farmers.

Inside a high-tech polyhouse in Rautpada panchayat of Odisha’s Khordha district, he has grown red, yellow and green capsicums which survive in coco peat and coconut husks.

Covid Changed His Career, Hydroponics Changed His Life: Meet Odisha CA Turned Farmer Earning In Lakhs (ETV Bharat)

Abhijit’s journey into farming was triggered by crisis, so sans any plan in mind he was indecisive and could not decide what to do. "Losing job left me anxious about supporting my family. I was literally struggling to rethink my future strategy when I decided to start farming. After learning about soilless farming, I decided to experiment with it on my own land," recalls Abhijit.

That uncertainty became an opportunity. Abhijit began researching hydroponics and advanced farming methods. He underwent professional training in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad, learning how to cultivate crops without soil using nutrient solutions and automation.

In 2024, he returned to Odisha and launched his own venture in Khordha with technical support from the Begunia Horticulture Department. Today, capsicum is his primary crop between July and March. Once the season ends, the same polyhouse is used to grow cherry tomatoes and exotic cucumbers, ensuring year-round income.