Covid Changed His Career, Hydroponics Changed His Life: Meet Odisha CA Turned Farmer Earning In Lakhs
Hit by Covid, a chartered accountant reinvented himself as a hydroponic farmer, producing over 20 tonnes of capsicum annually with coco peat in Odisha.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 2:47 PM IST
Khordha: Adversities test humans in many ways. While some win with a strong resolve, a few lose as well. Abhijit Kar belongs to the first category. A former chartered accountant, he swapped spreadsheets for seedlings when Covid-19 stripped him of good health and a steady income. But five years later, today he has emerged as one of Odisha’s most successful hydroponic farmers.
Inside a high-tech polyhouse in Rautpada panchayat of Odisha’s Khordha district, he has grown red, yellow and green capsicums which survive in coco peat and coconut husks.
Abhijit’s journey into farming was triggered by crisis, so sans any plan in mind he was indecisive and could not decide what to do. "Losing job left me anxious about supporting my family. I was literally struggling to rethink my future strategy when I decided to start farming. After learning about soilless farming, I decided to experiment with it on my own land," recalls Abhijit.
That uncertainty became an opportunity. Abhijit began researching hydroponics and advanced farming methods. He underwent professional training in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad, learning how to cultivate crops without soil using nutrient solutions and automation.
In 2024, he returned to Odisha and launched his own venture in Khordha with technical support from the Begunia Horticulture Department. Today, capsicum is his primary crop between July and March. Once the season ends, the same polyhouse is used to grow cherry tomatoes and exotic cucumbers, ensuring year-round income.
On one acre of land, Abhijit established an automated hydroponic greenhouse, planting 12,800 capsicum saplings using soilless cultivation techniques. Every season, the unit produces 20-22 tonnes of colourful capsicum, sold in Bhubaneswar markets at Rs 100-150 per kg, generating an annual profit of Rs 8-10 lakh.
“Instead of soil, we use coco peat. It helps maintain moisture, improves root health, and gives better yield,” Abhijit explains.
The farm has also provided employment for six workers, many of whom had never seen automated farming before.
Srikant Panigrahi from Bhadrak district, who has worked in the farm for over a year, says, “Capsicum is grown through a new formula. It is done entirely on coconut peat here. There is no soil at all and everything is controlled scientifically.”
Another worker, Prakash Gumansingh says, “Abhijit has taught us how to use fertilizers properly. Most of the work is done by machines and it makes farming enjoyable.”
According to Assistant Horticulture Officer Chinmayi Kumari Sahu, Abhijit’s has also got subsidy, about 40 percent, under the Chief Minister’s Agriculture Entrepreneur Scheme, for his agri-initiative.
While hydroponic automation farming was earlier limited to Rourkela’s Sundargarh district, there are a few like Abhijit who are doing advanced farming in many parts of Odisha, leaving their footsteps on technology-driven agriculture in the state.
