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Cosmopolitan Spirit Of Chennai Comes Alive In Navratri Celebrations

‘Navratri Mahotsav - 2026 organised by Gujarat Samaj and Gujarat Youth Association ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The southern city of Chennai has been getting a glimpse of the Navratri and Dussehra celebrations of other states, bringing alive its cosmopolitan spirit. As its name suggests, Navratri marks nine nights of celebration of Goddess Durga. In northern states, it coincides with the staging of Ramleelas, while it is celebrated as Durga Puja in West Bengal and adjoining areas. In Gujarat, it is marked by performances of Garba and Dandiya dance forms. Dussehra marks the conclusion of the celebrations with the burning of Ravana’s effigy that symbolises the victory of good over evil.

Gujaratis living in Chennai have come together to celebrate Navratri with grandeur. The festivities include prayers and rituals dedicated to the Goddess, musical performances along with the energetic Garba and Dandiya. Participants don colourful, traditional attire, beautifully showcasing the essence of Gujarati culture.

Cosmopolitan Spirit Of Chennai Comes Alive In Navratri Celebrations (ETV Bharat) In Purasaiwakkam, Chennai, a nine-day celebration titled ‘Navratri Mahotsav - 2026’ is being held from October 10 to 19. Organised by Gujarat Samaj and Gujarat Youth Association, the overnight celebrations last till the early hours of the next day. Local Tamil residents are also participating in the celebrations and revelry. The Garba and Dandiya folk dances are the defining features of the festival. Women, adorning the traditional Chaniya Choli, the outfits intricately decorated with mirrors and colourful threads, along with traditional jewellery, captivate onlookers with their dance. Similarly, men wear colourful outfits known as Kediyu paired with pyjamas and turbans as they dance in pairs. People of all ages, from children to adults, come together to celebrate, embodying a spirit of unity and joy. ‘Navratri Mahotsav - 2026 organised by Gujarat Samaj and Gujarat Youth Association (ETV Bharat) Throughout the nine days of Navaratri, a large number of residents from other northern states observe a strict fast while abstaining from using salt in their food and consuming only fruits and dairy products. Each day, various offerings (Naivedyam) are offered to the Goddess, which are then distributed to the devotees as prasadam at the conclusion of the puja.