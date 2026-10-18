Cosmopolitan Spirit Of Chennai Comes Alive In Navratri Celebrations
People from various states come together to celebrate the festival with devotion and grandeur, reports S. Sivakumar
Published : October 18, 2026 at 3:25 PM IST
Chennai: The southern city of Chennai has been getting a glimpse of the Navratri and Dussehra celebrations of other states, bringing alive its cosmopolitan spirit. As its name suggests, Navratri marks nine nights of celebration of Goddess Durga. In northern states, it coincides with the staging of Ramleelas, while it is celebrated as Durga Puja in West Bengal and adjoining areas. In Gujarat, it is marked by performances of Garba and Dandiya dance forms. Dussehra marks the conclusion of the celebrations with the burning of Ravana’s effigy that symbolises the victory of good over evil.
Gujaratis living in Chennai have come together to celebrate Navratri with grandeur. The festivities include prayers and rituals dedicated to the Goddess, musical performances along with the energetic Garba and Dandiya. Participants don colourful, traditional attire, beautifully showcasing the essence of Gujarati culture.
In Purasaiwakkam, Chennai, a nine-day celebration titled ‘Navratri Mahotsav - 2026’ is being held from October 10 to 19. Organised by Gujarat Samaj and Gujarat Youth Association, the overnight celebrations last till the early hours of the next day. Local Tamil residents are also participating in the celebrations and revelry.
The Garba and Dandiya folk dances are the defining features of the festival. Women, adorning the traditional Chaniya Choli, the outfits intricately decorated with mirrors and colourful threads, along with traditional jewellery, captivate onlookers with their dance.
Similarly, men wear colourful outfits known as Kediyu paired with pyjamas and turbans as they dance in pairs. People of all ages, from children to adults, come together to celebrate, embodying a spirit of unity and joy.
Throughout the nine days of Navaratri, a large number of residents from other northern states observe a strict fast while abstaining from using salt in their food and consuming only fruits and dairy products. Each day, various offerings (Naivedyam) are offered to the Goddess, which are then distributed to the devotees as prasadam at the conclusion of the puja.
Much like the 'Golu' tradition observed in Tamil Nadu during Navaratri, people from the northern parts practice ‘Ghatasthapana’ in their prayer rooms or within ceremonial pavilions. This involves growing sprouts in an earthen pot, placing a lamp for the Goddess in the centre, and worshipping in this manner for the entire nine-day duration.
Speaking about the celebrations, Mukesh Shah, who hails from Gujarat, said, "For the last 10 years, we have been organising the Navaratri festival in Chennai, which has been well received. It reflects the traditional culture of Gujarat. Throughout the nine days of Navaratri, specific prayers and rituals are conducted for various forms of the Goddess (Amman).”
Each night, between 400 and 500 people participate enthusiastically in the Garba and Dandiya dances. These include Tamils and speakers of other languages who show great interest, joining in with their families. Out of the approximately 30,000 Gujaratis living in Chennai, about 1,000 people attend and celebrate every single day joyfully.
Another devotee, Rishika Bhavani, shared, "Although I was born and raised in Chennai, I have a deep connection to Gujarati culture. We all participate together without any distinctions in a spirit of great joy and unity. For the evening dance performances, women wear outfits like ghagras and chaniya cholis while men wear the traditional Kediyu. These costumes prominently feature mirror work and the 'bandhej' (tie-dye) style."
A group of Bharatanatyam artists from Kerala has also arrived in Chennai to take part in the Navaratri festivities. Vaishnavi Lakshminarayanan, a dance teacher from the group, remarked, "This is the first time students from Kerala have come to participate in this festival. We absolutely love the dance and the vibrant, colourful costumes. Our students have not only enjoyed watching the Garba and Dandiya dances, but they are also keen to learn them."
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