ETV Bharat / offbeat

Madhya Pradesh: Chhindwara Jail Convicts Find Solace In Making Birdhouses, Bird Feeders

Chhindwara: Unable to return home before serving their sentence, prisoners in Chhindwara District Jail find solace in making birdhouses and bird feeders. Jail authorities and social organisations who are promoting this initiative hope this will not only protect the environment, and sparrows in particular, but also provide a skill set to the convicts that can come in handy after their release.

One of the convicts, Ganesh Chintaman Tamulkar echoed the sentiment of the prisoners, saying, “We are confined within the four walls of the jail. We also keep waiting for the time when we will go home and spend time with our family. We relate to the sparrows whose nests are getting destroyed. We have started building birdhouses and bird feeders for sparrows so that they can lay their eggs and give birth to their young ones while providing them with enough food. This gives us peace of mind and provides an employment opportunity allowing us to contribute some money to our families."

Jail Superintendent Prateek Jain said, “This initiative combines environmental protection, bird conservation and prisoner rehabilitation. The prisoners are creating attractive, durable and scientifically designed birdhouses and bird feeders. This will help provide safe shelter and food for local birds including sparrows while also connecting prisoners to skill development and employment opportunities."

Chhindwara District Jail (ETV Bharat)

The technical design of the two products was prepared by a teacher, Akash Lalwani. The birdhouses and bird feeders are being built by the inmates in accordance with the designs. District Jail teacher Yogendra Uikey is providing guidance in successfully carrying out this work. Manisha Parihar, Director of the Satpura Science Education and Welfare Society, and her colleague Utkarsh Tiwari are also providing valuable support in documenting this project.