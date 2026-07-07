Madhya Pradesh: Chhindwara Jail Convicts Find Solace In Making Birdhouses, Bird Feeders
An initiative of the jail authorities and some social organizations aims at protecting the environment and sparrows while providing convicts with a skill set.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 3:34 PM IST
Chhindwara: Unable to return home before serving their sentence, prisoners in Chhindwara District Jail find solace in making birdhouses and bird feeders. Jail authorities and social organisations who are promoting this initiative hope this will not only protect the environment, and sparrows in particular, but also provide a skill set to the convicts that can come in handy after their release.
One of the convicts, Ganesh Chintaman Tamulkar echoed the sentiment of the prisoners, saying, “We are confined within the four walls of the jail. We also keep waiting for the time when we will go home and spend time with our family. We relate to the sparrows whose nests are getting destroyed. We have started building birdhouses and bird feeders for sparrows so that they can lay their eggs and give birth to their young ones while providing them with enough food. This gives us peace of mind and provides an employment opportunity allowing us to contribute some money to our families."
Jail Superintendent Prateek Jain said, “This initiative combines environmental protection, bird conservation and prisoner rehabilitation. The prisoners are creating attractive, durable and scientifically designed birdhouses and bird feeders. This will help provide safe shelter and food for local birds including sparrows while also connecting prisoners to skill development and employment opportunities."
The technical design of the two products was prepared by a teacher, Akash Lalwani. The birdhouses and bird feeders are being built by the inmates in accordance with the designs. District Jail teacher Yogendra Uikey is providing guidance in successfully carrying out this work. Manisha Parihar, Director of the Satpura Science Education and Welfare Society, and her colleague Utkarsh Tiwari are also providing valuable support in documenting this project.
Jain explained that a combined set of a birdhouse and bird feeder is being offered to the public for Rs 300. One can obtain it by contacting the Chhindwara District Jail and become a part of the bird conservation campaign by installing it at his or her home, school, office or institution.
The jail administration is providing the raw materials for building these products. Many people from the other districts are also contacting the jail authorities for purchasing these products.
Uikey explained, "Sparrows are slowly becoming extinct and their conservation is essential. Efforts are underway to contribute towards the environment and also provide economic benefits to the prisoners. After selling the birdhouses, these prisoners receive their wages. These can be sent home to meet various expenses including the fee of their lawyers.”
The bird houses and bird feeders carry a bar code that can be scanned for information about the conservation of sparrows and other birds alongside how to use the products. A poster has also been prepared that provides important scientific information about the correct method of setting up the bird house, suitable and unsuitable food for birds, maintenance and sparrow conservation. This aims to increase awareness about bird conservation among the people.
One of the convicts, Chain Singh Vishwakarma disclosed that he knew a bit of carpentry that is now being used for preparing the bird houses and bird feeders. “This gives me peace of mind that along with protecting the environment, I am also saving someone's life. Furthermore, when I get out of jail, I will have a source of employment as I am developing my skill here,” he said.
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