ETV Bharat / offbeat

Contract Farming: Chhota Udaipur Farmers Swap Crops For Profit And Protection From Wild Animals

Farmers abandon maize and sorghum, Subabul and Eucalyptus through contracts with paper manufacturing companies.

Eucalyptus trees in Chalamli, Chhota Udaipur.
Eucalyptus trees in Chalamli, Chhota Udaipur. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 27, 2026 at 6:37 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Chhota Udaipur: Farmers here have switched from cultivating sorghum and maize to farming of Subabul and Eucalyptus in the Chalamli area of ​​Bodeli taluka in Chhota Udaipur district under contract farming from paper manufacturing companies.

It has yielded two benefits for the farmers; first, they have been able to avoid the menace of animals like wild boars and nilgai (blue bulls), and apart from that, farmers in this area have become economically prosperous by selling Subabul worth Rs. 60 to Rs. ₹70 lakh annually through contracts.

Fifteen years ago, farmers in the Chalamli area of ​​Bodeli cultivated maize and sorghum, but they suffered losses due to attacks by wild animals like wild boars and nilgai. Following this, the farmers started cultivating Subabul and Eucalyptus through contracts with paper manufacturing companies. With this type of farming, farmers are earning huge profits without the fear of wild animal attacks.

Approximately 250 large farmers in the Chalamli area of ​​Bodeli have abandoned traditional farming and started cultivating Eucalyptus and Subabul. These trees are harvested every three years. After harvesting, new trees are grown from the sprouts of the same tree trunk. The company with which the farmers have a contract sends its personnel to the fields to cut the Subabul and Eucalyptus trees and take the wood. Eucalyptus sells for ₹6,500 per ton and Subabul for ₹5,000 per ton.

Farmers in Chhota Udaipur Swap Crops For Profit And Protection From Wild Animals
A farm in Chalamli (ETV Bharat)

"I have been growing trees like Eucalyptus and Subabul on 100 acres for the past 15 years. Every year, the company harvests the trees from 5 acres of my land, and ₹60 lakh is deposited into my account by the company," said a farmer, Parimal Patel.

Farmers abandon maize and sorghum and take up quick growing maize and sorghum under contract farming
Cash crops that the farmers in Chalamli are now growing. (ETV Bharat)

A farmer leader from Chalamli village, Pariman, says that approximately 250 farmers in the Chalamli area have started cultivating Subabul and eucalyptus trees.

Since paper and plywood are made from eucalyptus and Subabul trees, farmers have started cultivating Subabul because they get good prices for it. Farmers also say that there has been good rainfall in the area for the past three years, which is why many farmers are now cultivating these trees.

Also Read

Abandonment To Abundance: Maharashtra Woman Cultivates Oranges Earning Over Rs 7 Lakh

Nalanda Farmer Amesh Vishal Quits Engineering To Build Rs 6 Lakh Exotic Plum Farming Business

TAGGED:

CULTIVATION EUCALYPTUS TREES
EUCALYPTUS I CONTRACT FARMING
CONTRACT FARMING MORE REWARDING
CONTRACT FARMING IN CHHOTA UDAIPUR

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.