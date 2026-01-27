ETV Bharat / offbeat

Contract Farming: Chhota Udaipur Farmers Swap Crops For Profit And Protection From Wild Animals

Chhota Udaipur: Farmers here have switched from cultivating sorghum and maize to farming of Subabul and Eucalyptus in the Chalamli area of ​​Bodeli taluka in Chhota Udaipur district under contract farming from paper manufacturing companies.

It has yielded two benefits for the farmers; first, they have been able to avoid the menace of animals like wild boars and nilgai (blue bulls), and apart from that, farmers in this area have become economically prosperous by selling Subabul worth Rs. 60 to Rs. ₹70 lakh annually through contracts.

Fifteen years ago, farmers in the Chalamli area of ​​Bodeli cultivated maize and sorghum, but they suffered losses due to attacks by wild animals like wild boars and nilgai. Following this, the farmers started cultivating Subabul and Eucalyptus through contracts with paper manufacturing companies. With this type of farming, farmers are earning huge profits without the fear of wild animal attacks.

Approximately 250 large farmers in the Chalamli area of ​​Bodeli have abandoned traditional farming and started cultivating Eucalyptus and Subabul. These trees are harvested every three years. After harvesting, new trees are grown from the sprouts of the same tree trunk. The company with which the farmers have a contract sends its personnel to the fields to cut the Subabul and Eucalyptus trees and take the wood. Eucalyptus sells for ₹6,500 per ton and Subabul for ₹5,000 per ton.