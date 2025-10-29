ETV Bharat / offbeat

'Contains All Our Stories': How And Why Maasai And Wildlife Live Together In Kenya

Maasai women who are members of the community volunteer for a morning clean-up exercise of the river channel at the Nashulai Maasai Conservancy, the first ever community-owned and directed wildlife conservancy in the Masai mara - Serengeti ecosystem in Narok County, on 08 October, 2025. ( AFP )

Maasai Mara, Kenya: At dawn in a village in Kenya's Maasai Mara wilderness, zebras rouse themselves and head away from the huts where they like to sleep as protection from lions.

Bernard Kirokor, 21, recounts watching an elephant give birth across from his village a few days earlier, showing a video of the mother protecting the newborn, its trunk poking up like a periscope to sniff for danger. "The wildlife are our neighbours and we love them," he said, as the villagers milked the herd of cattle gathered around their huts.

The village lies in the Nashulai conservancy, which prides itself on how the local Maasai community and their cattle continuing to live alongside the lions, elephants and giraffes for which the region is world-famous. Community conservancies emerged in the 2000s to protect wildlife corridors, with locals pooling their individual plots and pulling down fences so animals could roam freely.

To make it pay, locals often leased their land to tourist companies and moved away. Nashulai, which means "co-existence" in the local Maa language, was founded in 2016 with a determination to keep its 6,000 people in the conservancy.

It prides itself on being the first that was formed, owned and managed by local Maasai without help from an outside tourism company. "We don't want to create conservation refugees. The Maasai have lived with the wildlife for the longest time possible. Why do we have to move them because of conservation?" Evelyn Aiko, Nashulai's conservation manager, told AFP.

Nashulai earns money through a college in the conservancy, training locals to become rangers and tour guides, and study programmes with universities. Its model has earned international recognition, including the United Nations Development Programme's Equator Prize in 2020 and a Collective Action Award from the Rights and Resources Initiative this year.

Connectedness

The system of conservancies has changed radically over the past decade, with almost all now embracing the idea that people should stay living in them, albeit with limits on development.

"A lot has changed in how they are governed," said Eric Ole Reson, chief programmes officer at the Maasai Mara Wildlife Conservancies Association. "As we extended into more areas, with more settlements, we could not keep moving people," he said.