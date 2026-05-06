ETV Bharat / offbeat

Congress Names Maken, Wasnik As Observers For Kerala

Senior Congress leaders including K. C. Venugopal, state party chief Sunny Joseph, Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan, MPs Shashi Tharoor and K. Suresh, and leader Ramesh Chennithala celebrate after crossing the majority mark in the Kerala Assembly elections 2026, in Thiruvananthapuram ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday appointed AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik and treasurer Ajay Maken as observers for taking feedback from newly-elected MLAs in Kerala to decide the chief ministerial nominee of the party, sources said.

Maken and Wasnik are expected to leave for Kerala once the Congress Legislature Party meeting is fixed, they said. They will gather feedback from MLAs for the appointment of the Congress Legislature Party leader, who will effectively be the next chief minister of Kerala.

As per the Congress tradition, the views of elected MLAs are taken, but the final decision rests with the party leadership. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal is one of the contenders for the chief minister's post, along with V D Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala.