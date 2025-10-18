ETV Bharat / offbeat

Computer Engineer Inspires Rajasthan Youth By Cultivating Dutch Roses In Alwar

Alwar: A computer engineer, who left a lucrative technical career to take up farming, has become an inspiration for several youngsters of Rajasthan. Abhijat Gupta now earns lakhs of rupees annually from cultivating Dutch roses at a time when people are abandoning traditional farming and turning to modern farming for better profits.

There are many youngsters like him who are leaving corporate packages worth lakhs to take up farming and are earning substantial income through innovations in modern farming. Abhijat, a resident of Beawar in Ajmer district of Rajasthan, studied computer engineering in Jaipur and landed a job with a package paying lakhs of rupees with a private company. However, he decided to try something new and set up a polyhouse in Bakhtpura village of Alwar, where he began cultivating Dutch roses.

Roses which were cultivated by Abhijit Gupta (ETV Bharat)

Initially, he faced many difficulties, but gradually his hard work paid off. His polyhouse was set up on one and a half acres of land, and saplings were imported from Pune. Abhijat disclosed that he initially lacked technical knowledge and farming experience, but through research on polyhouse technology and temperature control, he made Dutch roses cultivation successful even in the hot climate of Rajasthan.

Temperatures in Alwar can reach up to 40 degrees to 45 degrees Celsius in summer whereas Dutch roses need a cooler climate of 22 degrees to 25 degrees Celsius. The temperatures can sometimes reach 55 degrees Celsius in polyhouse, making it difficult for the plants to survive.