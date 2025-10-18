Computer Engineer Inspires Rajasthan Youth By Cultivating Dutch Roses In Alwar
Abhijat Gupta utilised a cooling system, shade nets and automatic water misting technology, which made Dutch rose cultivation possible even in an area like Alwar
Published : October 18, 2025 at 8:00 PM IST
Alwar: A computer engineer, who left a lucrative technical career to take up farming, has become an inspiration for several youngsters of Rajasthan. Abhijat Gupta now earns lakhs of rupees annually from cultivating Dutch roses at a time when people are abandoning traditional farming and turning to modern farming for better profits.
There are many youngsters like him who are leaving corporate packages worth lakhs to take up farming and are earning substantial income through innovations in modern farming. Abhijat, a resident of Beawar in Ajmer district of Rajasthan, studied computer engineering in Jaipur and landed a job with a package paying lakhs of rupees with a private company. However, he decided to try something new and set up a polyhouse in Bakhtpura village of Alwar, where he began cultivating Dutch roses.
Initially, he faced many difficulties, but gradually his hard work paid off. His polyhouse was set up on one and a half acres of land, and saplings were imported from Pune. Abhijat disclosed that he initially lacked technical knowledge and farming experience, but through research on polyhouse technology and temperature control, he made Dutch roses cultivation successful even in the hot climate of Rajasthan.
Temperatures in Alwar can reach up to 40 degrees to 45 degrees Celsius in summer whereas Dutch roses need a cooler climate of 22 degrees to 25 degrees Celsius. The temperatures can sometimes reach 55 degrees Celsius in polyhouse, making it difficult for the plants to survive.
To address this challenge, he utilised a cooling system, shade nets and automatic water misting technology, which made Dutch rose cultivation possible even in an area like Alwar. Abhijat explained that his initial challenge was finding land for cultivation. However, since his maternal uncle owned land in Alwar, he started his enterprise there.
Abhijat explained that Dutch rose seedlings produce flowers for approximately five years in a polyhouse. He divulged that he planted approximately 40,000 plants. The flowers begin blooming after 100 to 120 days after planting. He disclosed, "One acre produces approximately 25,000 flowers annually. I send these flowers to flower markets in Jaipur, Delhi, Gurugram and Noida, where they are in high demand."
His enterprise generates an annual income of Rs eight lakh and Rs 10 lakh. He has planted Dutch roses in five colours, including red, white, yellow, pink and double-coloured ones.
"Dutch roses are in high demand for decorations, gulkand, rose water, oil, cosmetics, soap, incense sticks, perfumes, jellies and beverages," he said.
Assistant Director with the Horticulture Department, KL Meena, explained, "Farmers in Alwar normally grow large amounts of vegetables in polyhouses. The Department also encourages farmers to cultivate flowers. Because of the short distance from Delhi, Alwar offers farmers the possibility of receiving a good price for the flowers grown here. Dutch rose cultivation in Alwar is showing good results. This will inspire other farmers."
