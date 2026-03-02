Collection Of Coins And Currency Notes Has Given International Recognition To Income Tax Lawyer From Bihar Sharif
Dr Jagdeep Narayan Kumar possesses coins from over 190 countries and currency notes from more than 120 countries.
Published : March 2, 2026 at 4:41 PM IST
Nalanda: His passion for coins and currency notes has given an identity to Dr Jagdeep Narayan Kumar of Nalanda district in Bihar. He has even found a place in the record books. This resident of Bhavpar Mohalla in Bihar Sharif is an income tax lawyer by profession who harbours a deep love for history and currencies. He hasn't let this hobby remain merely a pastime. His hard work has earned him international recognition.
In 2023, he was awarded a certificate for establishing a world record by the Influencer Book of World Records in recognition for his vast collection of coins and rare currency notes from various countries. This certificate is a testament to his long struggle over several years that saw him come from a small town to bring together currencies from around the world under one roof.
His journey began from childhood when he was studying in Class 6 and developed a desire to do something different. He was inspired by articles appearing in newspapers and magazines about people setting records in various fields or achieving something unique.
"Reading such news, I wondered if I could ever do something that would make the world recognise me. By the age of 12, I was determined to inscribe my name in the pages of history. Instead of spending the old coins I received from my father, the late Ramjivan Prasad, I started saving them," he said.
His collection isn't just a pile of money; it's a moving museum of India's history. His treasure trove includes coins from every significant period of Indian history. He possesses India's most ancient Buddhist and Gupta-era coins. He also possesses many rare coins from the Mughal empire in medieval India. Even rare coins from the pre-independence British era as well as those of the princely states adorn his treasure.
Along with Indian coins and currency notes, Dr Jagdeep has amassed the currency of most of the countries around the world. His international collection is enough to astonish anyone. He presently possesses coins from over 190 countries and currency notes from more than 120 countries.
"Until a few years ago, I only had coins from 150 countries. But in the last two years, I've intensified my pursuit and travelled extensively, both domestically and internationally, to add currencies to my collection," he underlined.
He explained that his collection comes from a strenuous effort of over 32 years. As a tax lawyer, he frequently travels to various parts of the country and abroad for work, during which he keeps an eye out for currency denominations of his interest.
During his travels, Dr Jagdeep's primary goal has been to acquire ancient and current currency. He visits markets, meets longtime collectors, and sometimes even requests rare coins from acquaintances and foreign friends. If he finds a coin somewhere that isn't in his own collection, he buys or borrows it from someone.
Dr Jagdeep was awarded the world record certificate and a medal at a grand felicitation ceremony held in Jaipur on May 18, 2023. He gives credit to his family and friends for this success. He disclosed that during this long journey, there were many occasions where it took a lot of money and time to find and purchase rare coins. During these times, his family never discouraged him, but instead always respected his unique hobby. His circle of friends also played a crucial role in this mission.
Dr Jagdeep said that his goal is to acquire rare coins and currency notes from the remaining countries of the world. He stated that he will not rest until he has added currencies from all the countries of the world to his collection.
"Instead of becoming part of the crowd, the youth should develop a positive hobby that can give them a distinct identity," he concluded.
