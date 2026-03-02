ETV Bharat / offbeat

Collection Of Coins And Currency Notes Has Given International Recognition To Income Tax Lawyer From Bihar Sharif

Nalanda: His passion for coins and currency notes has given an identity to Dr Jagdeep Narayan Kumar of Nalanda district in Bihar. He has even found a place in the record books. This resident of Bhavpar Mohalla in Bihar Sharif is an income tax lawyer by profession who harbours a deep love for history and currencies. He hasn't let this hobby remain merely a pastime. His hard work has earned him international recognition.

In 2023, he was awarded a certificate for establishing a world record by the Influencer Book of World Records in recognition for his vast collection of coins and rare currency notes from various countries. This certificate is a testament to his long struggle over several years that saw him come from a small town to bring together currencies from around the world under one roof.

Collection of rare coins by Dr Jagdeep Narayan Kumar (ETV Bharat)

His journey began from childhood when he was studying in Class 6 and developed a desire to do something different. He was inspired by articles appearing in newspapers and magazines about people setting records in various fields or achieving something unique.

"Reading such news, I wondered if I could ever do something that would make the world recognise me. By the age of 12, I was determined to inscribe my name in the pages of history. Instead of spending the old coins I received from my father, the late Ramjivan Prasad, I started saving them," he said.

His collection isn't just a pile of money; it's a moving museum of India's history. His treasure trove includes coins from every significant period of Indian history. He possesses India's most ancient Buddhist and Gupta-era coins. He also possesses many rare coins from the Mughal empire in medieval India. Even rare coins from the pre-independence British era as well as those of the princely states adorn his treasure.