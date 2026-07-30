ETV Bharat / offbeat

Coimbatore Mother Donates 210 Litres Of Breast Milk, Inspires Others To Save Newborn Lives

Coimbatore: It is said that mother’s milk is the second binding factor after the umbilical cord, strengthening the relationship between a mother and her child for a lifetime. By that measure, Kaaviya would have a strong connection with the umpteen number of children who have grown up on the milk she donated at various government hospitals. The 30-year-old woman from the Peelamedu area of Coimbatore has been donating breast milk to government hospitals for over three years now. She is also creating awareness among pregnant women about the importance of breastfeeding.

Her first child, Magizh, was born prematurely and had to be admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). “That’s when I learned that I had a condition called ‘hyperlactation’, which is excessive milk production. The doctors said that the only way to maintain milk production in the body was to pump out the milk produced daily using a special pump. So I pumped milk to feed him,” she explains.

Since she was hyperlactating, she also started donating the excess breast milk to other children undergoing treatment in the same ward. “I saw many children struggling for breast milk. So I decided to donate breast milk and my husband and family supported me,” she said.

In 2023, Kaaviya donated 110 litres of breast milk to the Coimbatore and Pollachi government hospitals within seven months. This made her a record holder in the Kalam World Record book. Until then, the record was 105 litres donated in seven months.

Later, she donated 60 litres of breast milk over the next year. Now that her second child has been born, she has donated 40 litres of breast milk in the last two and a half months.

Speaking about how the initiative began, Kaaviya's husband Giridharan said, “When we went to the government hospital, many children there did not have breast milk. There was a situation where even a spoonful of breast milk could save a child’s life. It was only after seeing it firsthand that we started collecting breast milk and providing it to the government hospital.”

He is an engineering graduate and currently works as a software engineer. The couple have two children, both boys.