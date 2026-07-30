Coimbatore Mother Donates 210 Litres Of Breast Milk, Inspires Others To Save Newborn Lives
S. Srinivasan meets Kavya who donates pumped milk to many infants in government hospitals with her spouse Giridharan, supporting her in the noble cause.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 3:49 PM IST
Coimbatore: It is said that mother’s milk is the second binding factor after the umbilical cord, strengthening the relationship between a mother and her child for a lifetime. By that measure, Kaaviya would have a strong connection with the umpteen number of children who have grown up on the milk she donated at various government hospitals. The 30-year-old woman from the Peelamedu area of Coimbatore has been donating breast milk to government hospitals for over three years now. She is also creating awareness among pregnant women about the importance of breastfeeding.
Her first child, Magizh, was born prematurely and had to be admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). “That’s when I learned that I had a condition called ‘hyperlactation’, which is excessive milk production. The doctors said that the only way to maintain milk production in the body was to pump out the milk produced daily using a special pump. So I pumped milk to feed him,” she explains.
Since she was hyperlactating, she also started donating the excess breast milk to other children undergoing treatment in the same ward. “I saw many children struggling for breast milk. So I decided to donate breast milk and my husband and family supported me,” she said.
In 2023, Kaaviya donated 110 litres of breast milk to the Coimbatore and Pollachi government hospitals within seven months. This made her a record holder in the Kalam World Record book. Until then, the record was 105 litres donated in seven months.
Later, she donated 60 litres of breast milk over the next year. Now that her second child has been born, she has donated 40 litres of breast milk in the last two and a half months.
Speaking about how the initiative began, Kaaviya's husband Giridharan said, “When we went to the government hospital, many children there did not have breast milk. There was a situation where even a spoonful of breast milk could save a child’s life. It was only after seeing it firsthand that we started collecting breast milk and providing it to the government hospital.”
He is an engineering graduate and currently works as a software engineer. The couple have two children, both boys.
Speaking further, Kaaviya says, “Breast milk donation is not just about sharing food, but also a humanitarian act that saves the life of a newborn baby. When I donate breast milk, I feel I am mothering many children.”
Giridharan feels everyone should come forward and donate breast milk. “Breast milk forms the foundation of a child’s health. It is available for a limited time, so all children should have access to breast milk,” he says.
Many women, Kaaviya says, are hesitant to donate breast milk due to the misconception that they will lose their physical shape. “This is a myth. Breastfeeding is essential for children to be healthy. Mothers should breastfeed their children for at least six months,” she says.
Similarly, excess breast milk can be donated to save the lives of other children instead of being wasted. This will help save babies born prematurely and those who do not receive breast milk, she advocates.
Initially, the couple created awareness through WhatsApp statuses and in-person interactions. The response was encouraging, as many women came forward to donate. They have now also started an organisation called the Makhizm Breast Milk Donation Trust, through which many about 40 mothers have volunteered to donate breast milk.
Kaaviya, who promises to continue her efforts, is also conducting classes on how to pump and store breast milk so that women wishing to donate can learn the process and help save lives.
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