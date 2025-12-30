Coimbatore Couple With Speech And Hearing Disability Run Laundry, Employ Five Others With Similar Condition
Namma Laundry is in the process of opening two more branches soon, where more people with speech and hearing disability will be employed.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 7:51 PM IST
Coimbatore: A couple with hearing and speech impairment has generated employment for five others like them through their laundry shop. Murali and Sudha run ‘Namma Laundry’ in Coimbatore, offering washing, drying and ironing services to their long list of clients.
The couple started this enterprise to meet their basic needs of food, clothing and shelter. Both of them are from Idayarpalayam, and for more than the last 15 years, they have been running an organization called 'Deaf Leaders Foundation' that aims to provide employment opportunities to people like themselves who have hearing and speech impairment.
Through this organization, they have provided education and training to many people and have also taken steps to help them find employment. 'Namma Laundry' was launched through this organization in Saibaba Colony of Coimbatore last January.
It was started with an investment of approximately Rs 2 lakh. Although they faced various initial challenges, they now have a clientele that extends beyond Saibaba Colony.
The reason for this is the high professionalism shown by the five employees having hearing and speech impairments. The second branch of 'Namma Laundry' will soon be opened in the Kanuvai area of the city.
ETV Bharat interacted with the couple with their daughter, Sneha, interpreting the sign language. Murali stated, “We started 'Namma Laundry' with the help of two private organizations and enrolled five unemployed people with hearing and speech disability. We have around 400 customers daily. We provide services to our customers at low rates.”
On being asked whether those working at the Laundry face problems in communicating with the customers, he said, “We haven't had any communication problems with our customers so far. We have a dedicated WhatsApp number for 'Namma Laundry'. The customers contact us through this number. Some of them come here to drop their clothes for washing and ironing, and then also pick them up.”
He further stated that those who cannot come are asked to send their address via Google Maps so that the employees can collect the clothes from their homes.
He disclosed that apart from the five full-time employees, the Laundry also has a part-time worker for deliveries. He disclosed that after the second branch at Kanuvai, there is a plan to open another branch in the Sulur area.
“We will provide employment opportunities to people like us in those branches as well. The public has been giving us great support,” he said proudly.
Meanwhile, Sneha shared that numerous people with disabilities had approached her father seeking employment.
“We receive a large number of orders through WhatsApp. More than 100 people are our regular customers. The public is giving us great support. Some companies are assisting us under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. We are making excellent use of that support. We provide laundry services to our customers at a lower cost as compared to other places. We charge only Rs 12 for ironing one garment and Rs 120 for washing one kg of clothes at ‘Namma Laundry’,” she said.