Coimbatore Couple With Speech And Hearing Disability Run Laundry, Employ Five Others With Similar Condition

Namma Laundry, started by Murali and Sudha, serve about 400 customers every day. ( ETV Bharat )

Coimbatore: A couple with hearing and speech impairment has generated employment for five others like them through their laundry shop. Murali and Sudha run ‘Namma Laundry’ in Coimbatore, offering washing, drying and ironing services to their long list of clients. The couple started this enterprise to meet their basic needs of food, clothing and shelter. Both of them are from Idayarpalayam, and for more than the last 15 years, they have been running an organization called 'Deaf Leaders Foundation' that aims to provide employment opportunities to people like themselves who have hearing and speech impairment. Through this organization, they have provided education and training to many people and have also taken steps to help them find employment. 'Namma Laundry' was launched through this organization in Saibaba Colony of Coimbatore last January. Namma Laundry in action. (ETV) It was started with an investment of approximately Rs 2 lakh. Although they faced various initial challenges, they now have a clientele that extends beyond Saibaba Colony. The reason for this is the high professionalism shown by the five employees having hearing and speech impairments. The second branch of 'Namma Laundry' will soon be opened in the Kanuvai area of the city.