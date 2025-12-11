Coimbatore Couple Defy Age To Win International Athletic Medals
Lakshmi proves doctors wrong, returns to sports after serious leg injury to win medals
By S Srinivasan
Coimbatore: "In 2011, I suffered a leg injury and was unable to walk. The doctors advised me to abandon sports and give up the idea of participating in competitions. However, I instilled self confidence in myself that I could still achieve success and the very next year, I participated in the Asian Games and won medals," says Lakshmi, a retired physical instructor.
With encouragement from a sports loving husband, Lakshmi, who is passionate about sports continues to participate in international senior sports competitions held in various countries not only at the Indian level but also globally, winning medals even at the age of 80.
Lakshmi says with pride, "With self-confidence, one can achieve anything at any age."
Lakshmi is a retired physical education director from a government girls' higher secondary school in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore. Loganathan, Lakshmi’s husband is a retired physical education director from a private engineering college. Both of them, having worked as physical education teachers, have focused on physical fitness since their childhood.
Overruling the doctor’s advice of refraining from sports, Lakshmi diligently followed the treatment methods doctors suggested, engaged in mental and physical exercises. Lakshmi participated in the Asian Games the following year and won medals.
Loganathan won a silver medal in a state level competition when he was in the 9th grade. The enthusiasm he felt then continues even at the age of 90. After retirement, he participated in district, state, national, and Asian senior athletic competitions, winning hundreds of medals and trophies.
Following this, when his wife Lakshmi also retired, he encouraged her to participate in senior sports competitions and also provided her with training. Speaking about this, Lakshmi said, "After my marriage and the birth of my first child, my husband encouraged me to pursue higher education. Following that, I completed eight degrees. Since I had interest in sports, after completing my studies, I joined a government school as a physical education teacher and retired from that position."
She added that she participated in one international sports competition held in Finland and securing third place.
The elderly couple’s sporting activities and ventures have a deeper mission.
"We are doing this so that the current generation of students will be inspired by us and develop an interest in sports. The government is providing various forms of assistance to school and college students. Similarly, if the government provides the necessary financial assistance to senior athletes who serve as role models for students, it would help us to grow even further. I am able to achieve all this only because of the support given by my husband and family members," says Lakshi.
Lakshi said she has converted the medals she won as gold bangles and wears them on her hand.
"I wear them as bangles on my hand as a memento of victory," Lakshmi said, her voice filled with emotion.
Speaking about his experience, Loganathan says, "my wife, at the age of 80, is still traveling to various countries and winning medals in sports competitions. It is a joy to see her win medals in every competition she participates in."
