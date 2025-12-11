ETV Bharat / offbeat

Coimbatore Couple Defy Age To Win International Athletic Medals

By S Srinivasan

Coimbatore: "In 2011, I suffered a leg injury and was unable to walk. The doctors advised me to abandon sports and give up the idea of participating in competitions. However, I instilled self confidence in myself that I could still achieve success and the very next year, I participated in the Asian Games and won medals," says Lakshmi, a retired physical instructor.

With encouragement from a sports loving husband, Lakshmi, who is passionate about sports continues to participate in international senior sports competitions held in various countries not only at the Indian level but also globally, winning medals even at the age of 80.

Lakshmi says with pride, "With self-confidence, one can achieve anything at any age."

Lakshmi is a retired physical education director from a government girls' higher secondary school in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore. Loganathan, Lakshmi’s husband is a retired physical education director from a private engineering college. Both of them, having worked as physical education teachers, have focused on physical fitness since their childhood.

Overruling the doctor’s advice of refraining from sports, Lakshmi diligently followed the treatment methods doctors suggested, engaged in mental and physical exercises. Lakshmi participated in the Asian Games the following year and won medals.

Loganathan won a silver medal in a state level competition when he was in the 9th grade. The enthusiasm he felt then continues even at the age of 90. After retirement, he participated in district, state, national, and Asian senior athletic competitions, winning hundreds of medals and trophies.