ETV Bharat / offbeat

Coffee Without Beans? Vijayawada Innovator Creates Brew From Coffee Leaves

Chintapalli (Andhra Pradesh): Coffee lovers may soon have a completely new brew in their cups. Thinking beyond the traditional method of preparing coffee from beans, an entrepreneur from Vijayawada has developed a process to make coffee using coffee leaves, opening up a potentially new avenue for coffee growers and the beverage industry.

The initiative led by Puli Rajesh, long associated with organic agriculture and the export of naturally cultivated products to international markets, has drawn the attention of the brew lovers. Rajesh spent nearly five years researching the potential of coffee leaves while working in his company GreenAyush Private Limited. His efforts culminated last year in the development of a method to prepare black coffee from leaves, packaged in a convenient dip-bag format, as good as the tea bags.

Rajesh says the preparation process begins with drying the coffee leaves using techniques similar to those employed in producing tea powder. After drying, the leaves undergo a plant-based processing method in which certain natural ingredients are added to enhance flavour and aroma. The processed material is then packed into dip bags, allowing consumers to brew a cup of coffee simply by dipping the bag in hot water.

Rajesh recently visited coffee plantations in Chintapalli and Gudem Kothaveedi mandals in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, Andhra Pradesh, where he interacted with local farmers and inspected the coffee crops grown in the region’s tribal belt.

During the visit, Rajesh expressed confidence that coffee leaves could soon become an additional source of income for coffee growers. “In the coming years, there will be a demand not only for coffee beans but also for leaves,” he said, adding that this could significantly increase the value of existing plantations.