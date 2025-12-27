Coconut Farming In Madhya Pradesh? Jabalpur Farmer Earns Lakhs, Eyes Rs 1 Crore Income
Inspired by farmers in South India, MP's Anil Pachauri planted 2,000 coconut trees in Jabalpur, creating a profitable, long-term farming model with good business returns.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 11:45 AM IST
Jabalpur: If you thought coconut farming is only making farmers in the palm-lined coastal belts of South India prosperous, you must have a look at the Central Indian city of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. On the banks of the Narmada, farmer Anil Pachauri has turned this coastal crop into a high-return inland agribusiness, earning lakhs annually and eyeing much more in near future.
On nearly eight acres near Lamheta Ghat, Pachauri has planted 2,000 coconut trees, an experiment which was discarded by many as impractical for central India. Today, those trees have given him huge commercial success, with coconuts selling straight from the farm at up to Rs 48 per piece.
“This farming has potential to make farmers millionaires,” Pachauri says, explaining the steady income potential of coconut cultivation if taken up scientifically.
The idea to grow coconut trees took root in Pachauri's mind when he visited South India and met coconut farmers. “I saw their prosperity. They were all well-to-do people with permanent houses, vehicles and financial stability. That is when I realised coconut is not just a crop, it could be a business,” he recalls.
Back in Madhya Pradesh, coconut was always seen as a hobby cropping, but not a commercial crop. “No one here had adopted it as farming, so there was no local knowledge or guidance,” he says.
Pachauri decided to replicate the south model and spent weeks learning from South Indian farmers before bringing three indigenous coconut varieties to Jabalpur. Eight years ago, he purchased a piece of land near the Narmada and planted 2,000 saplings.
Since there was no electricity in the area at the time, he invested in a solar power system to ensure irrigation, one of the biggest requirements for coconut cultivation. “I nurtured these plants continuously for eight years and they bore fruit over the last two years,” he says.
Among the varieties he has tested are K-48 and Godavari Ganga. Both adapted well to the local climate while some others failed.
Pachauri’s coconuts mature around March and are mainly sold for coconut water. “Last year, the rate was Rs 48 per coconut at the farm gate,” he says.
Each tree produces 150 to 200 coconuts annually, which means the per-tree revenue is high. In addition, coconut husk waste is used to produce cocopeat, adding another revenue and compost stream. “It’s a multi-output crop,” he explains.
Though coconut trees take around eight years to reach full production, the 15-foot spacing between trees allows intercropping. Not surprising then that Pachauri planted a mango orchard within the coconut plantation.
“In Madhya Pradesh, usually mango orchards suffer damage due to strong winds. In this case, the coconut trees act as a wind barrier, so the mango crop is completely protected,” he says, while explaining how he turned a climatic challenge into a strategic advantage.
Coconut farming is water-intensive, so irrigation is vital. Pachauri says government support has now made entry easier for new farmers.
“A coconut sapling costs around Rs 1,800, but the government provides a subsidy of up to Rs 900. That helps in initial investment,” he says, encouraging farmers with sufficient water resources to consider the crop.
Alok Tiwari, who recently visited the plantation, says he plans to replicate the model on an acre of land. “Coconut trees live for 60 to 70 years. Once planted, they produce for two generations. So it is a no-risk crop and farmers should adopt it,” he says.
Retired agricultural extension officer Rajneesh Dubey, who has tracked the plantation’s progress, states that while the Agriculture Department may not formally recommend coconut farming for the region, Pachauri’s success cannot be ignored. “Traditional farming is not giving adequate returns so farmers need to innovate the way Pachauri did. He is a bright example,” Dubey says.
Confident about the future, Pachauri says his annual income target is ambitious but achievable. “The climate along the Narmada is ideal. The coconuts grown here are exceptionally tasty. I believe, soon my 2,000 trees will earn Rs 1 crore a year,” he expresses hope.
For farmers ready to take risks and adopt experimentation, Pachauri’s inland coconut plantation is a lesson on how agriculture, when treated like a business, can grow, breaking geographical limitations and climate concerns, beyond imagination.
