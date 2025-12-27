ETV Bharat / offbeat

Coconut Farming In Madhya Pradesh? Jabalpur Farmer Earns Lakhs, Eyes Rs 1 Crore Income

Jabalpur: If you thought coconut farming is only making farmers in the palm-lined coastal belts of South India prosperous, you must have a look at the Central Indian city of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. On the banks of the Narmada, farmer Anil Pachauri has turned this coastal crop into a high-return inland agribusiness, earning lakhs annually and eyeing much more in near future.

On nearly eight acres near Lamheta Ghat, Pachauri has planted 2,000 coconut trees, an experiment which was discarded by many as impractical for central India. Today, those trees have given him huge commercial success, with coconuts selling straight from the farm at up to Rs 48 per piece.

Coconut Farming In Madhya Pradesh? Jabalpur Farmer Earns Lakhs, Eyes Rs 1 Crore Income (ETV Bharat)

“This farming has potential to make farmers millionaires,” Pachauri says, explaining the steady income potential of coconut cultivation if taken up scientifically.

The idea to grow coconut trees took root in Pachauri's mind when he visited South India and met coconut farmers. “I saw their prosperity. They were all well-to-do people with permanent houses, vehicles and financial stability. That is when I realised coconut is not just a crop, it could be a business,” he recalls.

Back in Madhya Pradesh, coconut was always seen as a hobby cropping, but not a commercial crop. “No one here had adopted it as farming, so there was no local knowledge or guidance,” he says.

Pachauri decided to replicate the south model and spent weeks learning from South Indian farmers before bringing three indigenous coconut varieties to Jabalpur. Eight years ago, he purchased a piece of land near the Narmada and planted 2,000 saplings.

Coconut Farming In Madhya Pradesh? Jabalpur Farmer Earns Lakhs, Eyes Rs 1 Crore Income (ETV Bharat)

Since there was no electricity in the area at the time, he invested in a solar power system to ensure irrigation, one of the biggest requirements for coconut cultivation. “I nurtured these plants continuously for eight years and they bore fruit over the last two years,” he says.