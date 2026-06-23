ETV Bharat / offbeat

Coastal Farmer Makes Agriculture Profitable By Taking Up Integrated Farming Of Exotic Fruits

Mangaluru: Combining tradition with innovation, a coastal farmer has transformed his land into a garden of exotic fruits. For the last decade, Abdul Khader has been growing rare fruits from countries like Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan, Brazil, Japan, America and Vietnam in his six-acre areca nut and rubber plantation. He is showing other farmers a new path through integrated farming.

His garden is home to mangosteen, rambutan, dragon fruit, abiu, jaboticaba, water apple, blackberry jambu, white violet, seedless ambata, sweet luvi, Thai pear, various varieties of jackfruit, longan and other rare fruits from many countries.

Khader's family has been in agriculture for decades. Once a big paddy farmer, his family gradually faced a shortage of labour, rising production costs and falling profits. On the other hand, as the areca nut plantations increased, the favourable conditions for growing paddy also decreased. Thus, the family slowly turned to horticultural crops. They had been growing crops like banana, coconut and cocoa along with areca nuts, but ten years ago they took another step forward and started a new experiment by making foreign fruits a part of integrated farming.

Abdul Khader at his farm in Mangaluru (ETV Bharat)

Residing on the Karnataka-Kerala border, Khader often visited Kerala orchards to study agriculture. Seeing the farmers there grow foreign fruits along with traditional agriculture and earning a good income, he also adopted the idea.

He started experimenting with a few plants and gradually introduced varieties of fruits from different countries to his garden.

Khader told ETV Bharat, "The vacant space between old areca plantations can be utilised properly. If long-lived trees like mangosteen are planted in the same area, they will bring good income in the future."