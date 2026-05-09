The Coach Who Skipped Meals, Managed With 'Chana', To Build Rajasthan’s ‘Football Village’ for Girls
A coach who survived on chana to save money for football kits has transformed Dhingsari into a village of aspiring women footballers, reports Arvind Vyas.
Published : May 9, 2026 at 4:12 PM IST
Bikaner: In a village where girls once struggled to find a playground, footballs now bounce through its lanes and their dreams travel far beyond Rajasthan’s deserts. Bringing in this transformation is a coach who survived on handfuls of roasted gram so that he could give the players football kits.
In Rajasthan’s Bikaner district, Dhingsari village of Nokha region is being looked at with a different lens - through football, turning from an ordinary rural settlement into what locals proudly call a 'football village.' The man behind the change is coach Vikram Singh Rajvi, who has given away years to help village girls break social barriers and reach state and national platforms.
Nearly four years ago, football did not have any meaning in the village located around 75 kilometres from Bikaner district headquarters. Girls and sports were never imagined as existing together. There were no proper grounds, few resources and deep-rooted social hesitation around girls playing competitive sports. But Vikram Singh, seeing the keenness of the girls, refused to give up and decided to bring in change.
“We did not have grounds, kits or enough money in the beginning. Many times during training camps I survived only on roasted chana instead of proper meals so I could save money for footballs and the girls’ practice,” Vikram Singh said.
Singh began training children, especially girls, with whatever resources were available. Slowly, the practice sessions grew into a movement that changed the village atmosphere completely. Today, conversations about the game are heard in almost every household of Dhingsari. Children train every morning and evening, while parents who once hesitated are now encouraging their daughters to pursue the sport seriously.
The village, which once did not have a proper playing space, now has three football grounds managed by Magan Singh Rajvi Girls' Football Academy. It is important to mention that Singh developed them using his own resources after purchasing land privately. Regular practice sessions, fitness drills and match simulations have created a disciplined sporting culture in the village.
Now about 100 girls train regularly in Dhingsari, while 20 promising players stay in a residential training camp for specialised coaching and fitness preparation.
The results have begun showing at larger platforms.
Girls from the village have represented Rajasthan in several competitions and brought home medals and recognition. One of the biggest moments came when Rajasthan won a national football championship after nearly six decades, with players from Dhingsari leading from the front.
Among the emerging stars is Munni Bhambhu, who is currently representing India in a tournament in China. Coming from an economically weaker section of the society, her family being dependent on animal husbandry, Munni balanced household work and grazing sheep and goats during childhood before football opened new possibilities for her.
“Football changed many lives in the village. Earlier people were not aware about girls playing sports, but now parents are eager to send daughters to the ground every day,” said player Sanju Kanwar.
Another player, Hansa Kanwar, said the training environment created by Vikram Singh helped girls dream bigger. “Football has taught us discipline and confidence. Our dream is not limited to state or national level. We want to play for India and bring pride to our village and Rajasthan,” she said.
The impact of Dhingsari’s football culture is now being felt beyond the village. Girls from districts including Jhunjhunu and Sri Ganganagar have started coming to train here, attracted by the disciplined environment and consistent coaching structure.
For Vikram Singh, football is not merely a sport, it is a pathway to opportunity and empowerment for rural girls.
His father, Magan Singh, former captain of the Indian football team and an Arjuna Award recipient appreciates his son's efforts. “I feel proud seeing what Vikram has achieved. Despite limited resources, he prepared village girls for bigger platforms and created a completely new sporting culture in the village,” Magan Singh said.
On the other hand, villagers say the biggest change is not just in football results, but in mindset. “Earlier families hesitated to send daughters for sports. Now parents themselves bring children to the academy. Football has brought discipline, fitness and a positive atmosphere to the village,” said villager Khushal Singh.
In a harsh landscape like Rajasthan's, where opportunities are scarce, Dhingsari’s story stands as proof that sometimes even one person's dedicated effort is enough to change the destiny of an entire village.
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