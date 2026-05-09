ETV Bharat / offbeat

The Coach Who Skipped Meals, Managed With 'Chana', To Build Rajasthan’s ‘Football Village’ for Girls

Bikaner: In a village where girls once struggled to find a playground, footballs now bounce through its lanes and their dreams travel far beyond Rajasthan’s deserts. Bringing in this transformation is a coach who survived on handfuls of roasted gram so that he could give the players football kits.

In Rajasthan’s Bikaner district, Dhingsari village of Nokha region is being looked at with a different lens - through football, turning from an ordinary rural settlement into what locals proudly call a 'football village.' The man behind the change is coach Vikram Singh Rajvi, who has given away years to help village girls break social barriers and reach state and national platforms.

Training session in progress (ETV Bharat)

Nearly four years ago, football did not have any meaning in the village located around 75 kilometres from Bikaner district headquarters. Girls and sports were never imagined as existing together. There were no proper grounds, few resources and deep-rooted social hesitation around girls playing competitive sports. But Vikram Singh, seeing the keenness of the girls, refused to give up and decided to bring in change.

“We did not have grounds, kits or enough money in the beginning. Many times during training camps I survived only on roasted chana instead of proper meals so I could save money for footballs and the girls’ practice,” Vikram Singh said.

Singh began training children, especially girls, with whatever resources were available. Slowly, the practice sessions grew into a movement that changed the village atmosphere completely. Today, conversations about the game are heard in almost every household of Dhingsari. Children train every morning and evening, while parents who once hesitated are now encouraging their daughters to pursue the sport seriously.

The village, which once did not have a proper playing space, now has three football grounds managed by Magan Singh Rajvi Girls' Football Academy. It is important to mention that Singh developed them using his own resources after purchasing land privately. Regular practice sessions, fitness drills and match simulations have created a disciplined sporting culture in the village.

The Coach Who Skipped Meals, Managed With Chana, To Build Rajasthan’s ‘Football Village’ for Girls (ETV Bharat)

Now about 100 girls train regularly in Dhingsari, while 20 promising players stay in a residential training camp for specialised coaching and fitness preparation.